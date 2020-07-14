Moody's assigns B3 rating to Ryerson's proposed senior secured notes; affirms all ratings

$500 million of debt securities affected

New York, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's"), has assigned a B3 rating to Joseph T. Ryerson & Son's ("Ryerson") proposed $500 million senior secured notes due 2028. The company plans to use the proceeds from the note offering along with a portion of its cash balance to redeem the outstanding $533 million of 11.0% senior secured notes due May 2022 and to pay related call premiums and transaction fees. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Ryerson Holding Corporation's B2 corporate family rating and B2-PD probability of default rating. Moody's also maintained Ryerson's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-2. The ratings outlook remains stable. The rating on the existing senior secured notes will be withdrawn once the refinancing is completed.

"The affirmation of Ryerson's ratings reflects its countercyclical cash flows and the ability to pay down a material amount of debt in 2020 despite a significant deterioration in its operating performance. It also reflects the benefit of reduced interest costs from its proposed refinancing and the likely rebound in its operating results and credit metrics from improved end market demand in 2021," said Michael Corelli, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Ryerson Holding Corporation.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Joseph T. Ryerson & Son

....Gtd. Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Ryerson Holding Corporation

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Joseph T. Ryerson & Son

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Ryerson Holding Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ryerson Holding Corporation's B2 corporate family rating reflects its exposure to cyclical end markets, volatile steel and metals prices, the competitiveness of the metals distribution sector, as well as its moderate leverage and interest coverage. It also incorporates the likelihood that its operating performance and credit metrics will weaken in the near term due to the economic impact of the coronavirus. The rating is supported by the company's product and customer diversification and overall size and scale, its modest capital spending requirements, countercyclical working capital needs, good liquidity profile and expectation that its operating performance will materially improve in 2021.

Ryerson's operating performance and cash flows materially improved for the second consecutive year in 2019 due to operational improvements and market share gains. Its credit metrics also strengthened with its adjusted leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) declining to 4.7x in December 2019 from 7.4x in December 2017, while its interest coverage ratio (EBITA/Interest) rose to 1.9x from 1.1x. However, its operating performance and credit metrics are likely to significantly weaken in 2020 due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak and the deteriorating global economic outlook, which has led to high asset price volatility and created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Ryerson's countercyclical cash flows and the expectation for sizeable cash flows from reduced working capital investments should provide a downside buffer and presents the opportunity for near term debt reduction despite a materially weaker operating performance. The refinancing of its senior secured notes should also result in a material decline in interest costs and will extend the maturity of the notes by about 6 years. However, if the company fails to extend the maturity of its revolving credit facility past November 2021 within the next few months or it does not experience a significant improvement in its operating performance and credit metrics in 2021, then its ratings could come under downside pressure.

Ryerson's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects its good liquidity profile. The company had total liquidity of about $347 million as of March 31, 2020, including $188 million of unrestricted cash and $159 million of availability on its $1 billion revolving credit facility that covers the US and Canada and matures in November 2021. The credit facility had outstanding borrowings of $529.4 million since Ryerson borrowed approximately $166 million in March 2020 to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility in light of the uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The credit facility was amended in September 2019 to add a U.S. "first-in, last-out" sub-facility of $67.9 million that supplements Ryerson's borrowing capacity by providing additional collateral on eligible accounts receivable and inventory. There was $16.9 million outstanding on the FILO Facility which matures on June 30, 2020. It also had availability under foreign credit lines of about $34 million. The company is expected to generate substantial free cash flow in 2020 supported by reduced working capital investments and its limited capital expenditure requirements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Ryerson's ratings would be considered if the company reduces its debt levels while maintaining a good liquidity profile and sustains a leverage ratio below 4.0x and interest coverage above 2.5x.

Ryerson's ratings could come under pressure if the maturity of its revolving credit facility is not extended or its operating performance and credit metrics do not materially strengthen in 2021. Downgrade triggers would include the interest coverage ratio sustained below 1.5x or the leverage ratio above 6.0x.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, through various operating subsidiaries, is the second largest metals service center company in North America, with about 95 locations in the US, Canada and Mexico. The company also has four locations in China. Ryerson provides a full line of carbon steel, stainless steel and aluminum products to approximately 42,000 customers in a broad range of end markets. The company generated revenues of approximately $4.3 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2020. Ryerson has been controlled by Platinum Equity since 2007 and Platinum currently owns about 56% of its outstanding common stock.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

