Moody's assigns B3 rating to Ryerson's proposed senior secured notes; affirms all ratings

$500 million of debt securities affected
New York, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's"), has assigned a B3
rating to Joseph T. Ryerson & Son's ("Ryerson")
proposed $500 million senior secured notes due 2028. The
company plans to use the proceeds from the note offering along with a
portion of its cash balance to redeem the outstanding $533 million
of 11.0% senior secured notes due May 2022 and to pay related
call premiums and transaction fees. At the same time, Moody's
affirmed Ryerson Holding Corporation's B2 corporate family rating
and B2-PD probability of default rating. Moody's also
maintained Ryerson's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-2.
The ratings outlook remains stable. The rating on the existing
senior secured notes will be withdrawn once the refinancing is completed.
"The affirmation of Ryerson's ratings reflects its countercyclical
cash flows and the ability to pay down a material amount of debt in 2020
despite a significant deterioration in its operating performance.
It also reflects the benefit of reduced interest costs from its proposed
refinancing and the likely rebound in its operating results and credit
metrics from improved end market demand in 2021," said Michael Corelli,
Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Ryerson Holding Corporation.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Joseph T. Ryerson & Son
....Gtd. Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B3 (LGD5)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Ryerson Holding Corporation
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Joseph T. Ryerson & Son
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
..Issuer: Ryerson Holding Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Ryerson Holding Corporation's B2 corporate family rating reflects
its exposure to cyclical end markets, volatile steel and metals
prices, the competitiveness of the metals distribution sector,
as well as its moderate leverage and interest coverage. It also
incorporates the likelihood that its operating performance and credit
metrics will weaken in the near term due to the economic impact of the
coronavirus. The rating is supported by the company's product
and customer diversification and overall size and scale, its modest
capital spending requirements, countercyclical working capital needs,
good liquidity profile and expectation that its operating performance
will materially improve in 2021.
Ryerson's operating performance and cash flows materially improved
for the second consecutive year in 2019 due to operational improvements
and market share gains. Its credit metrics also strengthened with
its adjusted leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) declining to 4.7x in
December 2019 from 7.4x in December 2017, while its interest
coverage ratio (EBITA/Interest) rose to 1.9x from 1.1x.
However, its operating performance and credit metrics are likely
to significantly weaken in 2020 due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus
outbreak and the deteriorating global economic outlook, which has
led to high asset price volatility and created an unprecedented credit
shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Ryerson's countercyclical cash flows and the expectation for sizeable
cash flows from reduced working capital investments should provide a downside
buffer and presents the opportunity for near term debt reduction despite
a materially weaker operating performance. The refinancing of its
senior secured notes should also result in a material decline in interest
costs and will extend the maturity of the notes by about 6 years.
However, if the company fails to extend the maturity of its revolving
credit facility past November 2021 within the next few months or it does
not experience a significant improvement in its operating performance
and credit metrics in 2021, then its ratings could come under downside
pressure.
Ryerson's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects
its good liquidity profile. The company had total liquidity of
about $347 million as of March 31, 2020, including
$188 million of unrestricted cash and $159 million of availability
on its $1 billion revolving credit facility that covers the US
and Canada and matures in November 2021. The credit facility had
outstanding borrowings of $529.4 million since Ryerson borrowed
approximately $166 million in March 2020 to increase its cash position
and preserve financial flexibility in light of the uncertainty resulting
from the COVID-19 pandemic. The credit facility was amended
in September 2019 to add a U.S. "first-in,
last-out" sub-facility of $67.9 million
that supplements Ryerson's borrowing capacity by providing additional
collateral on eligible accounts receivable and inventory. There
was $16.9 million outstanding on the FILO Facility which
matures on June 30, 2020. It also had availability under
foreign credit lines of about $34 million. The company is
expected to generate substantial free cash flow in 2020 supported by reduced
working capital investments and its limited capital expenditure requirements.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of Ryerson's ratings would be considered if the company
reduces its debt levels while maintaining a good liquidity profile and
sustains a leverage ratio below 4.0x and interest coverage above
2.5x.
Ryerson's ratings could come under pressure if the maturity of its revolving
credit facility is not extended or its operating performance and credit
metrics do not materially strengthen in 2021. Downgrade triggers
would include the interest coverage ratio sustained below 1.5x
or the leverage ratio above 6.0x.
Ryerson Holding Corporation, through various operating subsidiaries,
is the second largest metals service center company in North America,
with about 95 locations in the US, Canada and Mexico. The
company also has four locations in China. Ryerson provides a full
line of carbon steel, stainless steel and aluminum products to approximately
42,000 customers in a broad range of end markets. The company
generated revenues of approximately $4.3 billion for the
12-month period ended March 31, 2020. Ryerson has
been controlled by Platinum Equity since 2007 and Platinum currently owns
about 56% of its outstanding common stock.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issue with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michael Corelli, CFA
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653