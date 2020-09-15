Moody's assigns B3 rating to Specialty Building Products' senior secured notes

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B3 rating to Specialty Building Products Holdings, LLC's (dba U.S. Lumber) proposed issuance of $575.0 million senior secured notes due 2026. U.S. Lumber's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating are not impacted by the proposed transaction. The outlook remains stable.

Moody's views the proposed transaction as credit negative since a portion of the proceeds will be used to pay a dividend to affiliates of Madison Dearborn Partners, the primary owner of U.S. Lumber, in a leveraging transaction. The dividend represents multiple years of free cash flow and is almost half of Madison Dearborn's investment in U.S. Lumber. However, the balance of the proceeds will be used to redeem the company's $494 million senior secured term loan maturing 2025, at which time the rating will be withdrawn, and eliminates the refunding risk in late 2025. There is no significant change in interest costs from the proposed refinancing. Moody's estimates future cash interest payments will be nearly $50 million per year.

The B3 rating assigned to the senior secured notes due 2026, one notch below the Corporate Family Rating, results from their subordination to the company's $125.0 million asset based revolving credit facility expiring in 2023.

"The debt financed dividend overshadows U.S Lumber's improving operating performance and delays the deleveraging that Moody's expected," according to Peter Doyle, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Specialty Building Products Holdings, LLC

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

U.S. Lumber's B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation of continued high leverage with debt-to-LTM EBITDA of 5.9x at year-end 2021. U.S. Lumber's end markets are volatile with intense competition. The inability to generate large amount of free cash flow throughout the year limits the company's financial flexibility. Offsetting these weaknesses is U.S. Lumber's operating performance, which is the company's greatest credit strength. We forecast adjusted operating margin improving and trending towards the high end of the 2.0% - 5.0% range through 2021. Also, the company has good revolver availability and no near-term maturities.

Governance characteristics we consider in U.S. Lumber's credit profile includes an aggressive financial strategy, evidenced by high leverage and using debt to finance a dividend. U.S. Lumber's Board lacks independent directors.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that U.S. Lumber's leverage will improve towards 5.5x. We also anticipate end markets will support growth over the next 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments):

» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA is maintained near 4.0x

» The company's liquidity profile improves, including generating substantial free cash flow

» Positive trends in end markets and sustained organic growth

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments):

» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA is expected to stay above 5.5x

» EBITA-to-interest expense is sustained below 1.5x

» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates

Specialty Building Products Holdings, LLC (dba as U.S. Lumber), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, distributes building materials throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and East Coast of the United States, and Canada. U.S. Lumber operates as a two-step distributor, buying and reselling a large variety of specialty products mostly to national and other one-step distributors. Madison Dearborn Partners, through its affiliates, is the primary owner of U.S. Lumber. U.S. lumber is privately owned and does not disclose financial information publicly.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

