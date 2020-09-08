Moody's assigns B3 rating to US Concrete's proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B3 rating to US Concrete,
Inc.'s (US Concrete) proposed $300 million senior
unsecured notes due 2029. All other ratings for the company remain
unchanged, including the B2 Corporate Family Rating, B2-PD
Probability of Default Rating and B3 senior unsecured rating. The
SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is also unchanged.
The outlook is stable.
The proceeds from the new notes will be used to redeem $300.0
million of the company's $600.0 million aggregate
principal amount of its 6.375% senior unsecured notes due
2024. The transaction will be leverage neutral while improving
the company's debt maturity profile. Pro forma for the proposed
offering, Moody's projects US Concrete's debt-to-EBITDA
(inclusive of Moody's adjustments) will be 5.4x at year end
2020.
"With the proposed $300 million offering US Concrete will enhance
its financial flexibility by extending its debt maturity profile and lowering
its interest expense," said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior
Analyst.
The following rating actions were taken:
Assignments:
..Issuer: US Concrete, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
B3 (LGD5)
LGD Adjustment:
Senior Unsecured LGD changed to (LGD5) from (LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
U.S. Concrete, Inc.'s B2 Corporate Family
Rating reflects the company's strong market position as a leading regional
producer of construction materials in the Northeast, Texas and Northern
California, its vertically integrated asset base and attractive
geographic footprint. In addition, Moody's credit rating
is supported by the company's solid EBITDA margins and good liquidity
profile. At the same time, the rating takes into consideration
the company's vulnerability to cyclical end markets, the competitive
nature of its ready-mix concrete business and significant revenue
exposure to urban centers like New York City, San Francisco and
San Jose which have been disproportionately impacted by the outbreak of
the coronavirus. Governance characteristics considered for US Concrete
is the company's willingness to take on additional leverage in order to
fund growth through acquisitions. That said, we do not expect
the company to grow through major acquisitions over the next 12-18
months.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that during this
uncertain economic environment US Concrete will maintain stable profitability
and generate cash that can be used to de-lever its balance sheet.
US Concrete's SGL-2 Speculative-Grade Liquidity Rating reflects
Moody's expectation of a good liquidity profile over the next 12-18
months. At June 30, 2020, the company's liquidity profile
was supported by (i) $17.5 million of cash, (ii) $137
million of availability under the $300 million asset based lending
revolver (ABL), and (iii) $180 million of availability under
a delayed term loan which permits borrowings until December 15,
2021. If borrowings take place, the outstanding amount will
mature in May 2025 (subject to a springing maturity on March 1,
2024 to the extent any of the company's 6.375% senior unsecured
notes due 2024 remain outstanding on such date). The ABL facility,
which expires in August 2022 is governed by a springing fixed charge coverage
ratio of 1.0x, which comes into effect if availability under
the ABL is less than the greater of (i) $25 million or (ii) the
lesser of 10% of a) the borrowing base or b) the total revolver
availability. Moody's does not expect the company to trigger
the springing financial covenant over the next 12 to 18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The ratings could be upgraded if:
» Operating margin is above 10% for a sustained period of
time
» Debt-to-EBITDA is below 3.5x for a sustained
period of time
» EBIT-to-Interest expense is above 2.0x for
a sustained period of time
» The company improves its liquidity profile
The ratings could be downgraded if:
» Operating margin falls below 4.0%
» Debt-to-EBITDA is above 5.0x for a sustained
period of time
» EBIT-to-Interest expense is below 1.5x for
a sustained period of time
» The company's liquidity deteriorates
The principal methodology used in this rating was Building Materials published
in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158917.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Euless, Texas, US Concrete is a publicly
traded company on the NASDAQ with the ticker symbol [USCR].
It operates within two primary segments: ready-mixed concrete
and aggregate products. The company is one of the leading producers
of ready-mixed concrete in north and west Texas, northern
California, New Jersey, New York, Washington DC,
Oklahoma and the US Virgin Islands. The company has 162 standard
ready-mixed concrete plants, 17 volumetric ready-mixed
concrete facilities, and 19 aggregates producing facilities.
