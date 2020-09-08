Moody's assigns B3 rating to US Concrete's proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B3 rating to US Concrete, Inc.'s (US Concrete) proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2029. All other ratings for the company remain unchanged, including the B2 Corporate Family Rating, B2-PD Probability of Default Rating and B3 senior unsecured rating. The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is also unchanged. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the new notes will be used to redeem $300.0 million of the company's $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2024. The transaction will be leverage neutral while improving the company's debt maturity profile. Pro forma for the proposed offering, Moody's projects US Concrete's debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) will be 5.4x at year end 2020.

"With the proposed $300 million offering US Concrete will enhance its financial flexibility by extending its debt maturity profile and lowering its interest expense," said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: US Concrete, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

LGD Adjustment:

Senior Unsecured LGD changed to (LGD5) from (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

U.S. Concrete, Inc.'s B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's strong market position as a leading regional producer of construction materials in the Northeast, Texas and Northern California, its vertically integrated asset base and attractive geographic footprint. In addition, Moody's credit rating is supported by the company's solid EBITDA margins and good liquidity profile. At the same time, the rating takes into consideration the company's vulnerability to cyclical end markets, the competitive nature of its ready-mix concrete business and significant revenue exposure to urban centers like New York City, San Francisco and San Jose which have been disproportionately impacted by the outbreak of the coronavirus. Governance characteristics considered for US Concrete is the company's willingness to take on additional leverage in order to fund growth through acquisitions. That said, we do not expect the company to grow through major acquisitions over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that during this uncertain economic environment US Concrete will maintain stable profitability and generate cash that can be used to de-lever its balance sheet.

US Concrete's SGL-2 Speculative-Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation of a good liquidity profile over the next 12-18 months. At June 30, 2020, the company's liquidity profile was supported by (i) $17.5 million of cash, (ii) $137 million of availability under the $300 million asset based lending revolver (ABL), and (iii) $180 million of availability under a delayed term loan which permits borrowings until December 15, 2021. If borrowings take place, the outstanding amount will mature in May 2025 (subject to a springing maturity on March 1, 2024 to the extent any of the company's 6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2024 remain outstanding on such date). The ABL facility, which expires in August 2022 is governed by a springing fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.0x, which comes into effect if availability under the ABL is less than the greater of (i) $25 million or (ii) the lesser of 10% of a) the borrowing base or b) the total revolver availability. Moody's does not expect the company to trigger the springing financial covenant over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if:

» Operating margin is above 10% for a sustained period of time

» Debt-to-EBITDA is below 3.5x for a sustained period of time

» EBIT-to-Interest expense is above 2.0x for a sustained period of time

» The company improves its liquidity profile

The ratings could be downgraded if:

» Operating margin falls below 4.0%

» Debt-to-EBITDA is above 5.0x for a sustained period of time

» EBIT-to-Interest expense is below 1.5x for a sustained period of time

» The company's liquidity deteriorates

The principal methodology used in this rating was Building Materials published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158917. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Euless, Texas, US Concrete is a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ with the ticker symbol [USCR]. It operates within two primary segments: ready-mixed concrete and aggregate products. The company is one of the leading producers of ready-mixed concrete in north and west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington DC, Oklahoma and the US Virgin Islands. The company has 162 standard ready-mixed concrete plants, 17 volumetric ready-mixed concrete facilities, and 19 aggregates producing facilities.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Emile El Nems

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

