Moody's assigns B3 rating to XSYS outlook positive

Frankfurt am Main, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) assigned a B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to LSF11 Folio Bidco GmbH (XSYS). Moody's also assigned a B2 instrument rating to XSYS' €435 million senior secured first lien term loan B and its €80 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF) and a Caa2 rating to the €80 million senior secured second lien term loan. The outlook is positive.

This is the first time Moody's has assigned ratings to XSYS. Proceeds from the debt issuance and an equity contribution will be used to finance the acquisition of XSYS from ColourOZ MidCo (Flint, Caa1 ratings under review) and related fees as well as funding cash on XSYS' balance sheet. The assigned ratings assume that all equity contributions will enter the restricted group in the form of common equity and there will be no other indebtedness or instruments containing debt like features outside the restricted group.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 rating assigned to XSYS' balances the company's high leverage (approximately 7 times debt-to-EBITDA including pension liabilities), narrow business profile in terms of concentration on flexographic printing and customers and small scale compared to other rated companies, against its exposure to the relatively resilient packaging end market, a concentrated market structure supporting high profitability, expectation of positive free cash flow, and good liquidity.

The rating reflects the company's leading positions in the consolidated market for flexographic printing plates, sleeves and equipment. XSYS holds a strong number two position in the global market for flexographic plates, as well as in the EMEA and LATAM regions. Its market positions in North America and APAC are however more limited. In combination with the high technological content and mission critical nature of XSYS products the consolidated market structure supports high profit margins, with XSYS' company defined EBITA margins fluctuating between 45% and 38% over the last ten years.

However, XSYS' rating is constrained by its small scale with revenues of only €213 million in 2020 and substantial revenue concentration with its ten largest customers accounting for 38.9% of revenues in 2020 as well as more than 50% of its revenues generated in the EMEA region. These risk factors leave the company's cash and EBITDA generation vulnerable to event risk such as loss of key customers or an unfavorable economic environment in one of its key end-markets. For example, in 2019 XSYS' revenues declined by around 5% as a result of temporary weaker demand from one customer and a weak macro environment in Russia and Turkey. Notwithstanding this potential event risk, revenue patterns are generally relatively predictable due to the consumable nature of print plates and its exposure to the packaging sector. Moody's also has taken into account that XSYS' revenues and EBITDA have proven to be relatively stable in 2020. In addition, average revenue attrition (based on volumes) has been less than 1% over the last four years.

Moody's considers XSYS well positioned to capture the underlying growth of the flexographic print plate market which should continue to be supported by a technological shift from gravure to flexographic printing technology. Expected EBITDA growth will be the main driver of deleveraging, which is predicated on the company gaining further market share and restoring company defined EBITA margins from the low levels of 2020, when company defined EBITA margin was 38% compared to 41% average margin over the last 10 years. XSYS profitability exhibited an improving trend in the first half of 2021.

XSYS' Moody's adjusted gross leverage is expected to be above 7x in 2021 and Moody's forecasts that the company will decrease leverage to below 7x in 2022 and to below 6.5x in 2023. A deleveraging trajectory, that in combination with solid Moody's adjusted FCF generation, could support an upgrade of the ratings in the next 18-24 month. Pension liabilities add approximately 0.8x to Moody's adjusted leverage and represent a modest use of cash over the next several years.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

XSYS has a good liquidity profile. The company is expected to have a starting cash balance of €30 million following the closing of the acquisition, in addition the company will have access to the €80 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility. In combination with expected FFO generation of around €40 million these sources should comfortably cover swings in working capital and capital expenditure forecasted to be around €6 million in 2022.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 instrument rating on the proposed €435 million senior secured first lien term loan B and €80 million senior secured first lien RCF is one notch above the corporate family rating (CFR). The instrument ratings reflect the ranking of the Senior Secured Term Loan pari passu with trade payables and the RCF but ahead of the proposed €80 million senior secured second lien term loan, which was assigned a Caa2 instrument rating.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

XSYS will be owned by funds managed by private equity company Lone Star. The private equity business model typically involves an aggressive financial policy and a highly leveraged capital structure to extract value. Private equity owned companies tend to be less transparent when it comes to disclosure of financial and business performance related information. Private equity owned companies also tend to have less independent board representation. XSYS' high starting leverage indicates a higher tolerance for financial risk, and dividend recapitalizations and debt funded mergers and acquisitions represent a risk related to XSYS' ownership by Lone Star.

Moody's understands that the proposed loans will include an ESG margin ratchet tied to the company achieving its environmental targets.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company's leverage will decrease to below 6.5x by 2023 and that the company will generate solid FCF and maintains a good liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade XSYS' ratings if the company reduces its leverage to below 6.5x and demonstrates its ability to generate FCF/Debt in excess of 5% and to maintain a good liquidity profile. Furthermore, an upgrade will require that XSYS' Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin expands to close to 40%. An upgrade will also require evidence of a financial policy aimed at achieving and maintaining a higher rating.

Moody's could downgrade XSYS' ratings if its liquidity profile weakens as a result of negative FCF generation or an aggressive financial policy. A marked weakening of the company's EBITDA margin would also be negative for the ratings as this could indicate a loss of the company's strong position in its core market.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany XSYS produces flexographic printing plates and sleeves. In September 2021 private equity group Lone Star announced that it will acquire XSYS from current owner Flint. In 2020 XSYS generated revenues of €213 million and company adjusted EBITDA of €87.6 million, equivalent to a company defined EBITDA margin of around 40.5%.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Moritz Melsbach

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Karen Berckmann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

