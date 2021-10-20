Moody's assigns B3 rating to XSYS outlook positive

Frankfurt am Main, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) assigned a B3 corporate
family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR)
to LSF11 Folio Bidco GmbH (XSYS). Moody's also assigned a
B2 instrument rating to XSYS' €435 million senior secured first
lien term loan B and its €80 million senior secured first lien revolving
credit facility (RCF) and a Caa2 rating to the €80 million senior
secured second lien term loan. The outlook is positive.
This is the first time Moody's has assigned ratings to XSYS.
Proceeds from the debt issuance and an equity contribution will be used
to finance the acquisition of XSYS from ColourOZ MidCo (Flint, Caa1
ratings under review) and related fees as well as funding cash on XSYS'
balance sheet. The assigned ratings assume that all equity contributions
will enter the restricted group in the form of common equity and there
will be no other indebtedness or instruments containing debt like features
outside the restricted group.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B3 rating assigned to XSYS' balances the company's high
leverage (approximately 7 times debt-to-EBITDA including
pension liabilities), narrow business profile in terms of concentration
on flexographic printing and customers and small scale compared to other
rated companies, against its exposure to the relatively resilient
packaging end market, a concentrated market structure supporting
high profitability, expectation of positive free cash flow,
and good liquidity.
The rating reflects the company's leading positions in the consolidated
market for flexographic printing plates, sleeves and equipment.
XSYS holds a strong number two position in the global market for flexographic
plates, as well as in the EMEA and LATAM regions. Its market
positions in North America and APAC are however more limited. In
combination with the high technological content and mission critical nature
of XSYS products the consolidated market structure supports high profit
margins, with XSYS' company defined EBITA margins fluctuating
between 45% and 38% over the last ten years.
However, XSYS' rating is constrained by its small scale with
revenues of only €213 million in 2020 and substantial revenue concentration
with its ten largest customers accounting for 38.9% of revenues
in 2020 as well as more than 50% of its revenues generated in the
EMEA region. These risk factors leave the company's cash
and EBITDA generation vulnerable to event risk such as loss of key customers
or an unfavorable economic environment in one of its key end-markets.
For example, in 2019 XSYS' revenues declined by around 5%
as a result of temporary weaker demand from one customer and a weak macro
environment in Russia and Turkey. Notwithstanding this potential
event risk, revenue patterns are generally relatively predictable
due to the consumable nature of print plates and its exposure to the packaging
sector. Moody's also has taken into account that XSYS'
revenues and EBITDA have proven to be relatively stable in 2020.
In addition, average revenue attrition (based on volumes) has been
less than 1% over the last four years.
Moody's considers XSYS well positioned to capture the underlying
growth of the flexographic print plate market which should continue to
be supported by a technological shift from gravure to flexographic printing
technology. Expected EBITDA growth will be the main driver of deleveraging,
which is predicated on the company gaining further market share and restoring
company defined EBITA margins from the low levels of 2020, when
company defined EBITA margin was 38% compared to 41% average
margin over the last 10 years. XSYS profitability exhibited an
improving trend in the first half of 2021.
XSYS' Moody's adjusted gross leverage is expected to be above
7x in 2021 and Moody's forecasts that the company will decrease
leverage to below 7x in 2022 and to below 6.5x in 2023.
A deleveraging trajectory, that in combination with solid Moody's
adjusted FCF generation, could support an upgrade of the ratings
in the next 18-24 month. Pension liabilities add approximately
0.8x to Moody's adjusted leverage and represent a modest
use of cash over the next several years.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
XSYS has a good liquidity profile. The company is expected to have
a starting cash balance of €30 million following the closing of the
acquisition, in addition the company will have access to the €80
million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility. In
combination with expected FFO generation of around €40 million these
sources should comfortably cover swings in working capital and capital
expenditure forecasted to be around €6 million in 2022.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2 instrument rating on the proposed €435 million senior secured
first lien term loan B and €80 million senior secured first lien
RCF is one notch above the corporate family rating (CFR). The instrument
ratings reflect the ranking of the Senior Secured Term Loan pari passu
with trade payables and the RCF but ahead of the proposed €80 million
senior secured second lien term loan, which was assigned a Caa2
instrument rating.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
XSYS will be owned by funds managed by private equity company Lone Star.
The private equity business model typically involves an aggressive financial
policy and a highly leveraged capital structure to extract value.
Private equity owned companies tend to be less transparent when it comes
to disclosure of financial and business performance related information.
Private equity owned companies also tend to have less independent board
representation. XSYS' high starting leverage indicates a
higher tolerance for financial risk, and dividend recapitalizations
and debt funded mergers and acquisitions represent a risk related to XSYS'
ownership by Lone Star.
Moody's understands that the proposed loans will include an ESG
margin ratchet tied to the company achieving its environmental targets.
RATING OUTLOOK
The positive outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation
that the company's leverage will decrease to below 6.5x by
2023 and that the company will generate solid FCF and maintains a good
liquidity profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade XSYS' ratings if the company reduces
its leverage to below 6.5x and demonstrates its ability to generate
FCF/Debt in excess of 5% and to maintain a good liquidity profile.
Furthermore, an upgrade will require that XSYS' Moody's
adjusted EBITDA margin expands to close to 40%. An upgrade
will also require evidence of a financial policy aimed at achieving and
maintaining a higher rating.
Moody's could downgrade XSYS' ratings if its liquidity profile
weakens as a result of negative FCF generation or an aggressive financial
policy. A marked weakening of the company's EBITDA margin
would also be negative for the ratings as this could indicate a loss of
the company's strong position in its core market.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany XSYS produces flexographic printing
plates and sleeves. In September 2021 private equity group Lone
Star announced that it will acquire XSYS from current owner Flint.
In 2020 XSYS generated revenues of €213 million and company adjusted
EBITDA of €87.6 million, equivalent to a company defined
EBITDA margin of around 40.5%.
