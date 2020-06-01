Moody's assigns B3 rating to new Williams Scotsman 2025 senior secured notes

New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a B3 rating to the planned issuance of $650 million in new Williams Scotsman International Inc. (Williams Scotsman) senior secured notes maturing 2025. The B3 rating assigned to the new notes were placed on review for upgrade in line with the other ratings for Williams Scotsman.

The proceeds from the issuance, together with draws on its new $2.4 billion revolving credit facility, which is fully committed and conditioned upon its planned merger with Mobile Mini, Inc. (Mobile Mini, B2 senior unsecured on review for downgrade) in the third quarter of 2020 will be used to repay all outstanding indebtedness under its existing ABL facility and Mobile Mini's existing ABL facility, repay all of Mobile Mini's outstanding senior notes, and repay all of Williams Scotsman's senior secured notes due 2022.

The B3 rating assigned to the planned senior secured notes reflects the company's B2 standalone assessment and the senior secured notes' second lien priority, junior in right of payment to William Scotsman's revolving credit facility and senior to any future unsecured subordinated indebtedness. The B2 standalone assessment and ratings reflect the company's weak but improving profitability, a low level of tangible equity and consequently high but declining balance sheet leverage and reliance on secured financing to fund its operations. Furthermore, we consider that demand for modular space is cyclical and therefore susceptible to periodically lower utilization and lease rates, which would negatively impact Williams Scotsman's profitability. Offsetting these credit challenges is the company's strong market position as the largest provider of modular space leasing in the US, with approximately 42% market share.

Williams Scotsman's ratings were placed on review for upgrade on 3 March following the announcement that WillScot Corp. (the corporate parent of Williams Scotsman), a provider of modular space leasing and Mobile Mini, a provider of portable storage leasing, had entered into a definitive merger agreement.

The ratings could be upgraded should the company complete the merger with Mobile Mini as planned and/or improves and sustains its profitability achieving a level corresponding to net income to average managed assets (NI/AMA) above 0.5%, and reduces and maintains Debt/EBITDA to below 5x.

Since the ratings are on review for upgrade, there is currently no downward pressure on its ratings. Its existing ratings could be confirmed rather than upgraded should the merger with Mobile Mini not proceed as planned or Williams Scotsman's results show evidence of weakening. The ratings could be downgraded if the company's financial performance substantially deteriorates, or if it increases leverage from current levels, due to additional borrowings or debt-financed acquisitions, or as a result of weak financial performance.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

