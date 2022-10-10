Moody's assigns B3 rating to new notes and places EnQuest's ratings on review with direction uncertain

London, October 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed on review with direction uncertain EnQuest plc (EnQuest)'s B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the Caa1 rating assigned to the backed senior unsecured high yield notes due 2023. Concurrently, Moody's has also assigned a B3 rating to the proposed backed senior unsecured bond issuance due 2027. The outlook has changed to ratings under review from stable.

EnQuest seeks to fully refinance its outstanding senior unsecured notes due October 2023 through a combination of new senior unsecured notes, drawings under its Reserve Base Lending facility (RBL) and available cash balances. Moody's review will focus on the timely and successful completion of the planned transaction, after which the CFR could be upgraded to B2 and the PDR to B2-PD. On the other hand, failure to timely address the upcoming bond maturities could lead to a downgrade of EnQuest's ratings because of heightened refinancing risk.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's action balances the expected improvement in EnQuest's liquidity position upon successful execution of the planned refinancing transaction along with financial metrics progressively strengthening over the next 12-18 months under Moody's base case scenario. At the same time, the rating action also reflects the uncertainty related to the refinancing because of challenging conditions of the debt capital markets. Should the refinancing not be successful, EnQuest will face debt maturities of around $0.9 billion due in a year's time.

Moody's base case scenario assumes stable production at around 48 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, average oil prices of $75/bbl for the remainder of 2022 and for 2023 and unit OpEx of $20-$22/boe. Accordingly, EnQuest should generate Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of $800 million annually in 2022 and 2023, as well as Free Cash Flow (FCF) of $300 million and $200 million respectively despite rising cash outflows for abandonment costs, capex and tax payments related to the recently-introduced Energy Profits Levy. Assuming the senior unsecured notes are fully and timely refinanced and that positive FCF generation is primarily deployed towards progressive reimbursement of pro-forma RBL drawings, Moody's projects key credit metrics to improve to levels commensurate with a potential rating upgrade, including gross debt to EBITDA declining to 2.4x by year-end 2022 and remaining within a 1.75x – 2.0x range in the medium term compared to 3.4x as at year-end 2021. Conversely, if EnQuest does not fully refinance its outstanding senior unsecured notes then EnQuest's liquidity position would become increasingly challenging because FCF generation and available cash balances under Moody's base case scenario would not be sufficient to redeem the retail and high-yield bonds due October 2023 at maturity.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations incorporated into Moody's assessment of EnQuest's credit profile primarily relate to increasing regulatory risks facing upstream companies as the world moves towards cleaner energy mix, in particular as far as carbon emissions are concerned. EnQuest achieved a 44% reduction in emission compared to the North Sea Transition Deal 2018 baseline in 2021, moving closer to its target of reducing emissions by 50% by 2030. Environmental considerations also extend to the management of decommissioning liabilities. Despite the significant uncertainties relating to the estimated costs for decommissioning, Moody's expects EnQuest's annual cash costs associated with asset retirement obligations to rise compared to historical levels albeit without impairing the company's cash generating capacity overall.

LIQUIDITY

EnQuest's liquidity profile is adequate, assuming a successful and timely refinancing of the senior unsecured notes due October 2023. Under Moody's base case, the company's cashflow generation is projected to cover all funding needs over the next 12-18 months. On a pro-forma basis, EnQuest's first debt maturity will be the redemption of the outstanding 7% senior unsecured retail notes in October 2023, which Moody's expects the company to fund out of FCF generation and available cash balances.

The company will have access to an amended and restated $500 million RBL (including $75 million letter of credit-sublimit) which is projected to be largely drawn at closing. The RBL contains a net leverage covenant (set at 3.5x) and a liquidity covenant testing the company's sufficiency of funds for the next 24 months. Moody's expects EnQuest to retain sufficient headroom under both covenants.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 rating assigned to the new proposed senior notes assumes a successful completion of the planned refinancing, instance that could likely lead to a subsequent one-notch upgrade to B2 of EnQuest's corporate family rating (CFR). The notes rating also reflects their subordination to the RBL.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In the event of a successful completion of the refinancing, EnQuest's CFR and PDR could likely be upgraded to B2 and B2-PD respectively, assuming that no material event deteriorates the company's operations, profitability, free cash flow generation or the liquidity profile. Before placing the ratings on review, we had previously stated that:

EnQuest's ratings could be upgraded should a continuous recovery in operating profitability boost FCF generation, leading to a strong liquidity profile and Moody's-adjusted gross leverage sustained below 3.0x. The refinancing of the high yield notes maturing in 2023 is also a required condition for an upgrade.

The ratings could come under pressure if leverage trended above 5.0x or liquidity deteriorated most likely as a result of a decline in oil prices. Failure to address the 2023 maturities at least 12 months in advance could also lead to a downgrade. EnQuest's ratings could come under pressure should persistent weakness in cash flow generation lead to some further deterioration in the group's liquidity profile and leverage metrics.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Placed On Review Direction Uncertain:

..Issuer: EnQuest plc

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review Direction Uncertain, currently B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review Direction Uncertain, currently B3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Placed on Review Direction Uncertain, currently Caa1

Assignments:

..Issuer: EnQuest plc

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3; Placed on Review Direction Uncertain

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: EnQuest plc

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Chiara Caviggioli

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Mario Santangelo

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

