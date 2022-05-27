Moody's assigns B3 ratings to CBL & Associates, stable outlook

New York, May 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Corporate Family Rating of B3 and a speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-3 to CBL & Associates Limited Partnership. Moody's has also assigned a B3 rating to the senior secured term loan issued by its subsidiary, CBL & Associates Holdco I, LLC. The rating outlook is stable.

The proceeds of the senior secured term loan were used to help finance the retail REIT's recapitalization and emergence from bankruptcy on November 1, 2021. The loan is supported by a collateral pool comprised of 16 malls, 3 lifestyle centers, and 3 open-air centers.

The following ratings were assigned:

Assignments:

..Issuer: CBL & Associates Holdco l, LLC

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned B3

..Issuer: CBL & Associates Limited Partnership

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CBL & Associates Holdco l, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: CBL & Associates Limited Partnership

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

CBL's B3 ratings reflect the REIT's improved financial profile following its emergence from bankruptcy, with reduced leverage, strong fixed charge coverage and positive free cash flow that will allow for continued debt reduction. CBL also has only modest near-term financing risk, as upcoming maturities comprise non-recourse mortgages which we expect the REIT will either refinance or convey the properties back to the lender. The REIT has also made progress towards repaying its $395 million 10% secured notes, announcing a $60 million partial redemption funded with proceeds from a new non-recourse loan expected to price at a significantly reduced rate. CBL's stated goal is to fully repay this loan over the near term with similar financings, which would result in further interest savings and boost cash flows.

Key credit challenges include the REIT's weak earnings profile with declining leasing spreads and mixed overall asset quality as CBL owns many lower productivity malls. The portfolio has low average sales per square foot ($447, including malls, lifestyle centers and outlets), with occupancy of 86.5% (up from 83.2% in prior year period). Moody's is concerned about the long-term growth profile and value of these properties given the ongoing evolution of the retail landscape that causes tenants to favor higher-productivity centers. CBL has been combatting these challenges by investing in its centers to diversify tenancy and include more dining and entertainment options, as well as non-retail services that can serve to drive overall traffic and spending. However, risks remain as the REIT works to revitalize its weaker malls, particularly among a more challenging macro environment and inflationary pressures likely to weigh on consumer spending. Other credit concerns include CBL's current secured funding strategy, lack of unencumbered assets and high effective leverage.

Corporate governance is a key credit consideration for CBL's ratings, specifically our expectation that the REIT will continue to reduce debt with excess free cash flow. The REIT is not currently paying a dividend, but Moody's expects that any forthcoming dividend policy will not deter it from its deleveraging path. Moody's notes that the REIT has identified material weakness in its internal controls, specifically a shortage of personnel deemed necessary to manage its financial reporting requirements, but is in the process of remediating these deficiencies.

CBL's SGL-3 liquidity rating reflects the REIT's weak liquidity profile where it emerged from bankruptcy with its secured revolver terminated, an entirely encumbered portfolio of properties and a modest liquidity balance of approximately $336 million, comprising of approximately $186 million of cash and $150 million marketable securities. CBL will largely depend on funds from operations and asset sales to fund its future redevelopment needs.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CBL will continue to generate positive free cash flow, which will be used for continued deleveraging.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CBL's ratings could be upgraded if the REIT were to demonstrate meaningful cash flow growth from its mall portfolio, with positive leasing spreads. An upgrade would also reflect CBL maintaining Net Debt/EBITDA below 6.0x (not including JVs) on a sustained basis. Reduction in secured debt levels with an increase in the unencumbered asset pool would also support a ratings upgrade. CBL's ratings would be downgraded should Net Debt/EBITDA rise above 7.25x or if the REIT were to erode the material cushion that it currently maintains within its financial covenants. Sustained negative operating trends or any liquidity challenges could also result in a downgrade.

CBL & Associates Limited Partnership is the main operating subsidiary of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., a retail REIT that owns and manages a portfolio of 91 properties, including 47 malls, 29 open-air centers, 5 outlet centers, 5 lifestyle centers, and 5 office/hotels located throughout the United States.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

