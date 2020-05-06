info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns B3 ratings to Foodco Bondco (Telepizza), downgrades notes' rating to B3 from B2; outlook stable

06 May 2020

Madrid, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Foodco Bondco, S.A.U. ("Telepizza" or "the company"), the parent company of Spanish pizza delivery operator Telepizza. Moody's has also downgraded to B3 from B2 the rating on the €335 million senior secured notes due 2026 issued by Foodco Bondco, S.A.U. The outlook is stable.

Concurrently, Moody's has withdrawn the existing B2 CFR, the B2-PD PDR and the stable outlook of Tasty Bondco 1, S.A.U. The withdrawal of the ratings and outlook of Tasty Bondco 1, S.A.U. and assignment of the ratings and outlook to Foodco Bondco, S.A.U. follows a corporate reorganisation whereby Foodco Bondco, S.A.U. assumed all obligations in respect of the senior secured notes. Foodco Bondco, S.A.U. is the new top entity of the restricted group.

"The downgrade of the notes' rating to B3 from B2 reflects our expectation that Telepizza's credit metrics, which were already weak for the existing rating, will significantly deteriorate in 2020, as the company's sales and earnings will suffer a double hit from the social distancing measures driven by the coronavirus outbreak and dire consumer sentiment on the back of a global recession that we expect in 2020," says Igor Kartavov, a Moody's lead analyst for Telepizza. "The company's credit metrics will likely remain weak through 2021, given the sensitivity of the pizza delivery market in Spain to macroeconomic slowdowns," adds Mr. Kartavov.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has withdrawn the CFR, PDR and outlook of Tasty Bondco 1, S.A.U. and assigned the CFR, PDR and outlook to Foodco Bondco, S.A.U. because of the corporate reorganisation whereby Tasty Bondco 1, S.A.U., which was the issuer of the €335 million senior secured notes, was merged into Foodco Bondco, S.A.U., as announced by the company on 27 February 2020 [1]. As a result, Foodco Bondco, S.A.U assumed all obligations of Tasty Bondco 1, S.A.U. in respect of the notes, the indenture, the intercreditor agreement and any relevant security documents. Moody's understands that this transaction did not have an impact of the seniority or security of the notes or the rights of the noteholders.

The downgrade of the notes' rating to B3 from B2 and the fact that the B3 CFR assigned to Foodco Bondco, S.A.U. is one notch lower than the B2 CFR previously assigned to Tasty Bondco 1, S.A.U. reflect the adverse impact that the continuing spread of the coronavirus outbreak is having and will continue to have on Telepizza's business in 2020 as a result of the social distancing measures imposed by the governments across all key countries where the company operates. Since March 2020, the company and its franchisees have progressively halted the eat-in and takeaway services in all of its stores in compliance with the social distancing measures, and have chosen to temporarily shut down some of their stores.

However, the company benefits from a significant share of sales via the home delivery channel, which represents around 60% of Telepizza's total sales in Spain and 20% to 50% in Latin American countries. Although home delivery business might be boosted by the increased in-home food consumption, this will only partly mitigate the loss of sales via the eat-in and takeaway channels.

Moody's expects that Telepizza's sales and earnings will remain subdued for a prolonged period of time after the social distancing measures are relaxed and ultimately lifted, because of the potential changes in consumer behavior, which will continue to dampen eat-in and takeaway sales and, more importantly, because of the sensitivity of the pizza delivery market to macroeconomic environment. During the 2008-13 economic slowdown in Spain, both Telepizza's chain sales and the overall pizza delivery market in the country contracted by over 20%.

Moody's current macroeconomic outlook assumes a global recession in 2020, with a 4.0% decline in real GDP for the G-20 economies. Despite the recovery that the rating agency expects in 2021, it will likely take around two years for the global economy to reach pre-coronavirus real GDP levels. The resulting structurally high unemployment rates and income losses will curb discretionary spending, such as pizza delivery.

The impact of the growing spread of coronavirus on Telepizza's financial and operating results is currently difficult to estimate because of the rapid pace of negative developments, which creates uncertainty regarding the duration and severity of containment measures adopted by the governments, and because of the uncertain pace of economic recovery beyond 2020. Moody's estimates that Telepizza's leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA, may reach 10x in 2020, and will only rebound towards 7.5x in 2021.

Moody's notes that prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Telepizza's rating was already weakly positioned in the B2 category. The company's leverage stood at 6.1x as of year-end 2019, compared to the rating agency's previous expectations that it would decline towards 5.5x. A deterioration in earnings relative to 2018 and to the company's expectations resulted primarily from its inability to pass through increased costs, in particular the minimum salary increase in Spain, tight competitive environment in Iberia and Latin America, additional costs related to network expansion and conversion, and deteriorated operating conditions in some of its Latin American markets, particularly in Chile.

LIQUIDITY

While Telepizza's liquidity has weakened, Moody's expects that the company will maintain adequate liquidity in the next 12 months. As of end-March 2020, the company had a sizeable cash balance of €78 million, including €45 million drawn under its revolving credit facility (RCF). Telepizza faces a fairly limited cash burn rate, owing to its continuing home delivery services as well as its asset-light business model, whereby more than 80% of its stores are operated by franchisees and the company has no exposure to these stores' operating costs. However, Telepizza sub-leases some of its franchised stores to franchisees and will have to make payments on the underlying leases even if its franchisees fail to make payments on the sub-leases.

Moody's understands that Telepizza is currently negotiating with some of its landlords a reduction or deferral of rental payments. Although this process is still ongoing, Moody's believes that Telepizza's negotiations with its landlords will be constructive, owing to the long-term nature of their contracts and the company's status as a large and solvent tenant. The company has also applied a temporary unemployment scheme for part of its store personnel in Spain, limiting its payroll expenses. Moody's estimates the company's cash burn rate, including rental payments, at around €5 million per month.

Moody's notes that net working capital absorption may result in additional cash burn for Telepizza, because of the payments the company has to make for expenses incurred before the partial shutdown of its stores, such as salaries and costs of ingredients. Potential delays in payment of royalties and sub-lease fees by franchisees can result in a further net working capital build-up. Telepizza customarily uses reverse factoring facilities and intends to cover part of its net working capital outflow via the increased uses of such instruments.

Apart from the limited operating cash burn, the company also benefits from largely flexible capital spending, which comprises primarily store openings, conversions and refurbishments. All of these operations are now on hold, limiting the cash burn rate, although postponement of these investments will result in a slower sales and earnings growth rate than the company initially envisaged. The company will also have to make a semiannual coupon payment on its notes of €10.5 million in July and had €2.4 million of short-term debt as of year-end 2019.

The company's RCF contains a springing covenant of super senior debt less cash not exceeding 1.05x of EBITDA, tested when the facility is over 40% utilised. The covenant limits the company's ability to draw on the revolver, and exceeding the threshold does not constitute an event of default.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The restaurant sector is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Telepizza's credit profile, including its exposure to social distancing measures and macroeconomic environment, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's rating action reflects the impact on Telepizza of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The rating action also incorporates material corporate governance considerations related to Telepizza. The company is controlled by private equity firm KKR which, as is often the case in highly levered, private equity sponsored deals, has a high tolerance for leverage, while governance is comparatively less transparent.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 rating of the €335 million 6.25% senior secured notes due 2026 issued by Foodco Bondco, S.A.U. are in line with the CFR, reflecting the fact that they represent most of the company's financial debt. However, the notes are subordinated to the €45 million super senior RCF due 2026, which is currently fully drawn. The senior secured notes and the super senior RCF share the same security package, with the RCF benefitting from priority claim on enforcement proceeds. The notes and the RCF also benefit from guarantees provided by operating subsidiaries of the group. The security package comprises pledges over the shares of notes' issuer and guarantors, bank accounts and intragroup receivables.

The B3-PD PDR assigned to Telepizza reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, in line with the rating agency's standard approach for capital structures that include both bonds and bank debt.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Telepizza's credit metrics will progressively recover to levels commensurate with a B3 rating, after a significant deterioration in 2020 on the back of the coronavirus outbreak. Quantitatively, the stable outlook factors in Moody's expectation that the company's leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA, will decline towards 7.5x in 2021 from a peak in 2020. The stable outlook also factors in the rating agency's expectation that Telepizza will maintain adequate liquidity and generate at least near-zero free cash flow in 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider an upgrade of Telepizza's ratings if its credit metrics recover following the coronavirus outbreak, with Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA decreasing below 6.0x and Moody's-adjusted EBIT/interest expense rising above 1.5x on a sustainable basis. An upgrade would also be conditional on the company returning to a sustainable non-negative free cash flow.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise in case of more protracted implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the company's financial metrics, such that its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA does not progressively recover towards 7.0x and its EBIT/interest expense stays below 1.0x. The ratings would come under immediate negative pressure if the company's liquidity deteriorates beyond Moody's current expectations.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Foodco Bondco, S.A.U.

Downgrade:

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Assignments:

....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Tasty Bondco 1, S.A.U.

Withdrawals:

....Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2-PD

....Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Madrid, Telepizza is a leading pizza delivery operator, with operations concentrated mainly in Spain, Portugal and Latin America. Following its alliance with Yum! Brands, effective since December 2018, Telepizza has become the exclusive master franchisee of Pizza Hut brand in Latin America (excluding Brazil), the Caribbean, Spain, Portugal and Switzerland. As of 31 December 2019, Telepizza had a network of 2,598 stores, including 439 own stores and 2,159 stores operated by franchisees. For the year ended 31 December 2019, the company generated revenue of €384 million and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of €80 million. Telepizza is majority owned by funds advised by private equity firm KKR, which hold a 84.3% stake in the company.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Notice to bondholders dated 27 February 2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Igor Kartavov
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com