Moody's assigns B3 ratings to Foodco Bondco (Telepizza), downgrades notes' rating to B3 from B2; outlook stable

Madrid, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B3-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) to Foodco Bondco, S.A.U.
("Telepizza" or "the company"), the parent
company of Spanish pizza delivery operator Telepizza. Moody's
has also downgraded to B3 from B2 the rating on the €335 million
senior secured notes due 2026 issued by Foodco Bondco, S.A.U.
The outlook is stable.
Concurrently, Moody's has withdrawn the existing B2 CFR,
the B2-PD PDR and the stable outlook of Tasty Bondco 1, S.A.U.
The withdrawal of the ratings and outlook of Tasty Bondco 1, S.A.U.
and assignment of the ratings and outlook to Foodco Bondco, S.A.U.
follows a corporate reorganisation whereby Foodco Bondco, S.A.U.
assumed all obligations in respect of the senior secured notes.
Foodco Bondco, S.A.U. is the new top entity
of the restricted group.
"The downgrade of the notes' rating to B3 from B2 reflects
our expectation that Telepizza's credit metrics, which were
already weak for the existing rating, will significantly deteriorate
in 2020, as the company's sales and earnings will suffer a
double hit from the social distancing measures driven by the coronavirus
outbreak and dire consumer sentiment on the back of a global recession
that we expect in 2020," says Igor Kartavov, a Moody's
lead analyst for Telepizza. "The company's credit metrics
will likely remain weak through 2021, given the sensitivity of the
pizza delivery market in Spain to macroeconomic slowdowns," adds
Mr. Kartavov.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has withdrawn the CFR, PDR and outlook of Tasty Bondco
1, S.A.U. and assigned the CFR, PDR and
outlook to Foodco Bondco, S.A.U. because of
the corporate reorganisation whereby Tasty Bondco 1, S.A.U.,
which was the issuer of the €335 million senior secured notes,
was merged into Foodco Bondco, S.A.U.,
as announced by the company on 27 February 2020 [1]. As a
result, Foodco Bondco, S.A.U assumed all obligations
of Tasty Bondco 1, S.A.U. in respect of the
notes, the indenture, the intercreditor agreement and any
relevant security documents. Moody's understands that this
transaction did not have an impact of the seniority or security of the
notes or the rights of the noteholders.
The downgrade of the notes' rating to B3 from B2 and the fact that
the B3 CFR assigned to Foodco Bondco, S.A.U.
is one notch lower than the B2 CFR previously assigned to Tasty Bondco
1, S.A.U. reflect the adverse impact that the
continuing spread of the coronavirus outbreak is having and will continue
to have on Telepizza's business in 2020 as a result of the social
distancing measures imposed by the governments across all key countries
where the company operates. Since March 2020, the company
and its franchisees have progressively halted the eat-in and takeaway
services in all of its stores in compliance with the social distancing
measures, and have chosen to temporarily shut down some of their
stores.
However, the company benefits from a significant share of sales
via the home delivery channel, which represents around 60%
of Telepizza's total sales in Spain and 20% to 50%
in Latin American countries. Although home delivery business might
be boosted by the increased in-home food consumption, this
will only partly mitigate the loss of sales via the eat-in and
takeaway channels.
Moody's expects that Telepizza's sales and earnings will remain
subdued for a prolonged period of time after the social distancing measures
are relaxed and ultimately lifted, because of the potential changes
in consumer behavior, which will continue to dampen eat-in
and takeaway sales and, more importantly, because of the sensitivity
of the pizza delivery market to macroeconomic environment. During
the 2008-13 economic slowdown in Spain, both Telepizza's
chain sales and the overall pizza delivery market in the country contracted
by over 20%.
Moody's current macroeconomic outlook assumes a global recession
in 2020, with a 4.0% decline in real GDP for the G-20
economies. Despite the recovery that the rating agency expects
in 2021, it will likely take around two years for the global economy
to reach pre-coronavirus real GDP levels. The resulting
structurally high unemployment rates and income losses will curb discretionary
spending, such as pizza delivery.
The impact of the growing spread of coronavirus on Telepizza's financial
and operating results is currently difficult to estimate because of the
rapid pace of negative developments, which creates uncertainty regarding
the duration and severity of containment measures adopted by the governments,
and because of the uncertain pace of economic recovery beyond 2020.
Moody's estimates that Telepizza's leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/ EBITDA, may reach 10x in 2020, and will only rebound
towards 7.5x in 2021.
Moody's notes that prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Telepizza's
rating was already weakly positioned in the B2 category. The company's
leverage stood at 6.1x as of year-end 2019, compared
to the rating agency's previous expectations that it would decline
towards 5.5x. A deterioration in earnings relative to 2018
and to the company's expectations resulted primarily from its inability
to pass through increased costs, in particular the minimum salary
increase in Spain, tight competitive environment in Iberia and Latin
America, additional costs related to network expansion and conversion,
and deteriorated operating conditions in some of its Latin American markets,
particularly in Chile.
LIQUIDITY
While Telepizza's liquidity has weakened, Moody's expects
that the company will maintain adequate liquidity in the next 12 months.
As of end-March 2020, the company had a sizeable cash balance
of €78 million, including €45 million drawn under its
revolving credit facility (RCF). Telepizza faces a fairly limited
cash burn rate, owing to its continuing home delivery services as
well as its asset-light business model, whereby more than
80% of its stores are operated by franchisees and the company has
no exposure to these stores' operating costs. However,
Telepizza sub-leases some of its franchised stores to franchisees
and will have to make payments on the underlying leases even if its franchisees
fail to make payments on the sub-leases.
Moody's understands that Telepizza is currently negotiating with
some of its landlords a reduction or deferral of rental payments.
Although this process is still ongoing, Moody's believes that Telepizza's
negotiations with its landlords will be constructive, owing to the
long-term nature of their contracts and the company's status as
a large and solvent tenant. The company has also applied a temporary
unemployment scheme for part of its store personnel in Spain, limiting
its payroll expenses. Moody's estimates the company's cash burn
rate, including rental payments, at around €5 million
per month.
Moody's notes that net working capital absorption may result in
additional cash burn for Telepizza, because of the payments the
company has to make for expenses incurred before the partial shutdown
of its stores, such as salaries and costs of ingredients.
Potential delays in payment of royalties and sub-lease fees by
franchisees can result in a further net working capital build-up.
Telepizza customarily uses reverse factoring facilities and intends to
cover part of its net working capital outflow via the increased uses of
such instruments.
Apart from the limited operating cash burn, the company also benefits
from largely flexible capital spending, which comprises primarily
store openings, conversions and refurbishments. All of these
operations are now on hold, limiting the cash burn rate, although
postponement of these investments will result in a slower sales and earnings
growth rate than the company initially envisaged. The company will
also have to make a semiannual coupon payment on its notes of €10.5
million in July and had €2.4 million of short-term
debt as of year-end 2019.
The company's RCF contains a springing covenant of super senior
debt less cash not exceeding 1.05x of EBITDA, tested when
the facility is over 40% utilised. The covenant limits the
company's ability to draw on the revolver, and exceeding the
threshold does not constitute an event of default.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The restaurant sector
is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its
sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Telepizza's credit profile, including its
exposure to social distancing measures and macroeconomic environment,
have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak
continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's rating action
reflects the impact on Telepizza of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The rating action also incorporates material corporate governance considerations
related to Telepizza. The company is controlled by private equity
firm KKR which, as is often the case in highly levered, private
equity sponsored deals, has a high tolerance for leverage,
while governance is comparatively less transparent.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B3 rating of the €335 million 6.25% senior secured
notes due 2026 issued by Foodco Bondco, S.A.U.
are in line with the CFR, reflecting the fact that they represent
most of the company's financial debt. However, the
notes are subordinated to the €45 million super senior RCF due 2026,
which is currently fully drawn. The senior secured notes and the
super senior RCF share the same security package, with the RCF benefitting
from priority claim on enforcement proceeds. The notes and the
RCF also benefit from guarantees provided by operating subsidiaries of
the group. The security package comprises pledges over the shares
of notes' issuer and guarantors, bank accounts and intragroup
receivables.
The B3-PD PDR assigned to Telepizza reflects Moody's assumption
of a 50% family recovery rate, in line with the rating agency's
standard approach for capital structures that include both bonds and bank
debt.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Telepizza's
credit metrics will progressively recover to levels commensurate with
a B3 rating, after a significant deterioration in 2020 on the back
of the coronavirus outbreak. Quantitatively, the stable outlook
factors in Moody's expectation that the company's leverage,
measured as Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA, will
decline towards 7.5x in 2021 from a peak in 2020. The stable
outlook also factors in the rating agency's expectation that Telepizza
will maintain adequate liquidity and generate at least near-zero
free cash flow in 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could consider an upgrade of Telepizza's ratings if its
credit metrics recover following the coronavirus outbreak, with
Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA decreasing below 6.0x
and Moody's-adjusted EBIT/interest expense rising above 1.5x
on a sustainable basis. An upgrade would also be conditional on
the company returning to a sustainable non-negative free cash flow.
Downward pressure on the ratings could arise in case of more protracted
implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the company's financial metrics,
such that its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA does not progressively
recover towards 7.0x and its EBIT/interest expense stays below
1.0x. The ratings would come under immediate negative pressure
if the company's liquidity deteriorates beyond Moody's current expectations.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Foodco Bondco, S.A.U.
Downgrade:
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B3 from B2
Assignments:
....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned
B3-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
..Issuer: Tasty Bondco 1, S.A.U.
Withdrawals:
....Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn,
previously rated B2-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn,
previously rated B2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn
From Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry
published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Madrid, Telepizza is a leading
pizza delivery operator, with operations concentrated mainly in
Spain, Portugal and Latin America. Following its alliance
with Yum! Brands, effective since December 2018, Telepizza
has become the exclusive master franchisee of Pizza Hut brand in Latin
America (excluding Brazil), the Caribbean, Spain, Portugal
and Switzerland. As of 31 December 2019, Telepizza had a
network of 2,598 stores, including 439 own stores and 2,159
stores operated by franchisees. For the year ended 31 December
2019, the company generated revenue of €384 million and Moody's-adjusted
EBITDA of €80 million. Telepizza is majority owned by funds
advised by private equity firm KKR, which hold a 84.3%
stake in the company.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
