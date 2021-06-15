info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns B3 ratings to Punch Pubs Group; outlook stable

15 Jun 2021

London, 15 June 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today assigned a B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Punch Pubs Group Limited (Punch or the company), the parent company for the Punch Pubs group, a leading pub operator in the UK. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned instrument ratings of B3 to the new GBP600 million backed senior secured notes due 2026 to be issued by Punch Finance plc. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Punch Pubs Group Limited's B3 CFR reflects (1) its position as a major UK pub operator, with scale and geographic diversification; (2) its sizeable Leased and Tenanted (L&T) portfolio that supports earnings resilience and a growing Management Partnership (MP) business model gives scope for EBITDA growth; (3) market dynamics that are on balance supportive for established operators with scale; and (4) asset backing which would ultimately support debt recovery prospects and in the meantime provide a source of alternate liquidity.

The rating is constrained by (1) the highly levered capital structure with Moody's adjusted leverage expected to remain above 8x in the next 12-18 months (2) low free cash flow generation constrained by sizeable capital spending levels; (3) execution risks and rising operational gearing (from a low starting point) associated with the MP conversion programme; and (4) limited absolute scale relative to many rated companies and exposure to only a single country.

Moody's believes the strength of Punch's trading performance since pandemic related trading restrictions began to be lifted in April reflects both significant pent up demand and, more importantly, the enduring appeal of pubs as a place to socialise. The rating agency's base assumption is that in the months ahead and beyond the pub industry will be able to trade without any restrictions linked to social distancing, and that underlying industry volumes can quickly return to modest growth from pre-pandemic levels. Operators will also benefit from a somewhat less competitive environment due to an acceleration in closures and failures over the course of the pandemic.

In addition Moody's expects Punch's results will be helped by a growing contribution from the MP conversions completed before and during the pandemic. As such, the rating agency expects Punch's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA to improve to around GBP80 million in the next 12 to 18 months, compared to about GBP71 million in its fiscal 2019, ended August 2019, the last full fiscal year unaffected by the pandemic. This would translate to deleveraging towards 8x Moody's-adjusted gross leverage, measured in terms of Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA.

The rating agency recognises the strategic logic behind Punch's plans to continue to undertake conversions of L&T pubs to the MP model. The targeted EBITDA uplift and cash payback period appear reasonable and Punch has an established track record of site and partner selection, which has been refined over several years. However, the associated capital spending constrains the company's overall net cash generation and as Punch increases the proportion of its estate operated under the MP model, its direct exposure to drink sales increases and in turn so does the potential for profit volatility and underperformance. That said, after conversion of the identified MP pipeline in about three years, the stable and predictable L&T segment will still account for two-thirds of sites, down from about 80% currently.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's takes into account the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality. The coronavirus pandemic constitutes a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. In terms of governance, the ownership by Patron Capital and May Capital is pertinent, as it is common for private equity firms to have a high tolerance for leverage. Moody's positively notes that Punch's senior management have either been with the business during its tenure as a publicly listed company or have experience in senior roles in other large quoted businesses.

LIQUIDITY

Punch has an adequate liquidity profile. Proforma for the refinancing transaction, the company will have GBP20 million of cash as well as full availability under a GBP70 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) to support capital spending and working capital needs. The company's liquidity also benefits from significant freehold and long leasehold real estate assets, which could be sold piecemeal if necessary. The RCF is subject to a springing Loan to Value covenant which has very significant headroom on the basis of the current portfolio valuation and would only be tested if the facility is more than 40% drawn.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 CFR and the company's probability of default rating (PDR) of B3-PD are at the same level reflecting Moody's assumption of a 50% loss given default (LGD) at the structure level in line with the rating agency's standard practices when there are at least two levels of seniority among the tranches of funded debt.

The new super senior RCF and senior secured notes benefit from a strong collateral package which includes fixed charges over freehold properties. The company's estate is 93% freehold or long leasehold and was most recently valued in May 2021 at GBP850 million. Ultimately, the asset backing could lead to superior recovery rates than normal in the event of a default but at this stage, as Moody's does not anticipate a default in the foreseeable future, this potential does not affect the company's CFR or PDR.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company will be able to sustain volumes of drink sales at pre-pandemic levels in the months ahead and drive organic revenue and EBITDA growth, primarily through its MP conversion programme.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if: (1) the company delivers sustained positive organic revenue and EBITDA growth; (2) Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA reduces sustainably towards 7.0x; (3) RCF/Net Debt is sustained at close to 10%; and (4) the company maintains an adequate liquidity profile.

Downward pressure could materialise if (1) Moody's adjusted leverage does not reduce below 9x in the next 12 months; (2) EBIT/Interest is close to or below 1x; or (3) the company's liquidity profile materially deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Headquartered in the UK, Punch is the sixth largest pub operator by number of sites in the UK, with 1,235 unbranded drink-led pubs as of 28 March 2021. About 80% of the estate is L&T pubs and the remainder is operated under the company's MP model. Punch has a variety of concepts that cater to different social and demographic categories across the UK. In its fiscal years ending August 2020 and 2019, the company generated revenues of GBP179 million and GBP233 million respectively, and company-adjusted post-IFRS 16 EBITDA of GBP44 million and GBP77 million respectively.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

David Beadle
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

