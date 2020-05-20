Moody's assigns B3 ratings to RRD's unsecured exchange notes

Approximately $600 million of new debt rated

Toronto, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company's (RRD) proposed $300 million senior unsecured exchange notes due in 2027. Moody's also assigned a B3 rating to the company's $297 million senior unsecured exchange notes due in 2029 that was issued in April 2020. The company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating, B1 senior secured term loan B rating, B3 senior unsecured notes and debentures ratings, SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating, and negative outlook remain unchanged.

Net proceeds from the proposed exchange offering of up to $300 million will be used to exchange for portions of the company's unsecured notes and debentures due in 2021 through 2024. The proposed notes will rank pari passu with the existing unsecured notes and debentures.

Ratings Assigned:

$300M Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027, B3 (LGD5)

$297M Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029, B3 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

RRD's B2 CFR is constrained by: (1) expectations that financial results will be pressured in the next 12 months due to effects of the coronavirus outbreak; (2) high business risk from ongoing pressures on profitability as replacement revenues from other services (packaging, labels, direct marketing, digital print, statements etc.) have not expanded sufficiently to compensate for the decline in commercial print; (3) execution risks as it transforms itself from a commercial printer focused on manuals, publications, brochures, business cards etc. to higher margin businesses; and (4) leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA) that is expected to be sustained above 5x in the next 12 to 18 months (5.7x for LTM Q1/2020), a level that is high given ongoing secular pressures. The rating benefits from: (1) good market position, diversity and scale; (2) prudent financial policy, focused on continued debt repayment (3) flexible cost structure, which allows for continued cost reduction; (4) adequate liquidity and lack of refinancing risk until 2022.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive shock in many sectors, regions, and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's expects credit quality to deteriorate, especially for those companies in the vulnerable sectors that are most affected by sharply reduced revenue and profitability, and disrupted supply chains. Moody's will take rating actions as warranted to reflect the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality that it has triggered.

RRD has adequate liquidity (SGL-3). Sources approximate $645 million while uses in the form of mandatory debt repayment in the next 4 quarters total about $247 million. Liquidity is supported by $451 million of cash at March 31, 2020 and about $193 million of availability under its $800 million revolving facility that matures in September 2022. Free cash flow is expected to be about breakeven in the next 12 months. Mandatory debt repayments in the next 12 months include about $6 million of term loan amortization and about $241 million of senior unsecured notes. RRD is subject to a fixed interest charge coverage covenant and cushion is expected to exceed 30% through the next four quarters. The company has limited ability to generate liquidity from asset sales.

The negative outlook reflects the company's exposure to revenue and EBITDA pressures due to the coronavirus outbreak and excess capacity in the commercial printing industry, and as advertising dollars shift to digital and social media platforms, together with challenges of reducing costs in line with revenue declines in the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if the company generates sustainable positive organic growth in revenue and EBITDA and sustains leverage below 4x (5.7x for LTM Q1/2020).

The rating could be downgraded if business fundamentals deteriorate due to digital substitution as well as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, evidenced by accelerating revenue and EBITDA declines or if leverage is sustained above 5x (5.7x for LTM Q1/2020). Weak liquidity, possibly due to negative free cash flow generation on a consistent basis could also cause a downgrade.

RRD's environmental risk is low. The company has exposure to hazardous substances and it could face material costs related to remediation of contaminated manufacturing facilities should that occur.

RRD's social risk is elevated. Social issues are linked to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak as well as data security and digital substitution. RRD has to adapt its business model in response to the pressures in the printing industry and this will lead to a continuing focus on cost reduction.

RRD's governance risk is moderate. Its financial policy has been prudent, characterized by management's attention to debt repayment rather than shareholder-friendly actions. RRD does not make share repurchases and has temporarily suspended its dividend payments.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, RRD is the leader in the North American commercial printing industry. Revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 was $6.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities or their designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

