Moody's assigns B3 ratings to RRD's unsecured exchange notes

Approximately $600 million of new debt rated
Toronto, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to R.R.
Donnelley & Sons Company's (RRD) proposed $300 million senior
unsecured exchange notes due in 2027. Moody's also assigned
a B3 rating to the company's $297 million senior unsecured
exchange notes due in 2029 that was issued in April 2020. The company's
B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default
rating, B1 senior secured term loan B rating, B3 senior unsecured
notes and debentures ratings, SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity
rating, and negative outlook remain unchanged.
Net proceeds from the proposed exchange offering of up to $300
million will be used to exchange for portions of the company's unsecured
notes and debentures due in 2021 through 2024. The proposed notes
will rank pari passu with the existing unsecured notes and debentures.
Ratings Assigned:
$300M Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027, B3 (LGD5)
$297M Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029, B3 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
RRD's B2 CFR is constrained by: (1) expectations that financial
results will be pressured in the next 12 months due to effects of the
coronavirus outbreak; (2) high business risk from ongoing pressures
on profitability as replacement revenues from other services (packaging,
labels, direct marketing, digital print, statements
etc.) have not expanded sufficiently to compensate for the decline
in commercial print; (3) execution risks as it transforms itself
from a commercial printer focused on manuals, publications,
brochures, business cards etc. to higher margin businesses;
and (4) leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA) that is expected to be sustained
above 5x in the next 12 to 18 months (5.7x for LTM Q1/2020),
a level that is high given ongoing secular pressures. The rating
benefits from: (1) good market position, diversity and scale;
(2) prudent financial policy, focused on continued debt repayment
(3) flexible cost structure, which allows for continued cost reduction;
(4) adequate liquidity and lack of refinancing risk until 2022.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive shock in many sectors,
regions, and markets. The combined credit effects of these
developments are unprecedented. Moody's expects credit quality
to deteriorate, especially for those companies in the vulnerable
sectors that are most affected by sharply reduced revenue and profitability,
and disrupted supply chains. Moody's will take rating actions as
warranted to reflect the breadth and severity of the shock, and
the broad deterioration in credit quality that it has triggered.
RRD has adequate liquidity (SGL-3). Sources approximate
$645 million while uses in the form of mandatory debt repayment
in the next 4 quarters total about $247 million. Liquidity
is supported by $451 million of cash at March 31, 2020 and
about $193 million of availability under its $800 million
revolving facility that matures in September 2022. Free cash flow
is expected to be about breakeven in the next 12 months. Mandatory
debt repayments in the next 12 months include about $6 million
of term loan amortization and about $241 million of senior unsecured
notes. RRD is subject to a fixed interest charge coverage covenant
and cushion is expected to exceed 30% through the next four quarters.
The company has limited ability to generate liquidity from asset sales.
The negative outlook reflects the company's exposure to revenue and EBITDA
pressures due to the coronavirus outbreak and excess capacity in the commercial
printing industry, and as advertising dollars shift to digital and
social media platforms, together with challenges of reducing costs
in line with revenue declines in the next 12 to 18 months.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be upgraded if the company generates sustainable positive
organic growth in revenue and EBITDA and sustains leverage below 4x (5.7x
for LTM Q1/2020).
The rating could be downgraded if business fundamentals deteriorate due
to digital substitution as well as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak,
evidenced by accelerating revenue and EBITDA declines or if leverage is
sustained above 5x (5.7x for LTM Q1/2020). Weak liquidity,
possibly due to negative free cash flow generation on a consistent basis
could also cause a downgrade.
RRD's environmental risk is low. The company has exposure to hazardous
substances and it could face material costs related to remediation of
contaminated manufacturing facilities should that occur.
RRD's social risk is elevated. Social issues are linked to the
impact of the coronavirus outbreak as well as data security and digital
substitution. RRD has to adapt its business model in response to
the pressures in the printing industry and this will lead to a continuing
focus on cost reduction.
RRD's governance risk is moderate. Its financial policy has been
prudent, characterized by management's attention to debt repayment
rather than shareholder-friendly actions. RRD does not make
share repurchases and has temporarily suspended its dividend payments.
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, RRD is the leader in the
North American commercial printing industry. Revenue for the twelve
months ended March 31, 2020 was $6.2 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities or their designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peter Adu, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653