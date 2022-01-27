Moody's assigns B3 ratings to Rinchem Company, LLC, outlook stable

New York, January 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), a B3-PD Probability of Default ("PDR") to Rinchem Company, LLC ("Rinchem") and B3 rating to the company's proposed senior secured first lien credit facility including a $35 million revolving credit facility and a $300 million term loan. Proceeds from the term loan issuance will be used, together with equity investment, to fund the acquisition of Rinchem by Stonepeak. The outlook is stable.

The ratings are subject to review of the final credit agreements.

"Rinchem's B3 CFR reflects its small business scale, concentrated customers base, elevated debt leverage and significant capital spending that will limit its financial flexibility in the next two to three years. However, the strong demand from semiconductor sector will support its long term growth and strengthen its earnings over time. The company can potentially improve its rating should it continue to grow its business scale, diversity and earnings by investing in new capacity to cater for the growing chips production without weakening its credit metrics," said Jiming Zou, Moody's lead analyst on Rinchem.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Rinchem Company, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured Sr Sec First Lien Term Loan B, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Sr Sec First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Rinchem Company, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Rinchem's B3 CFR is constrained by its small business scale, concentrated customers base and large capital expenditure in the coming years. Its business profile compared weak to other B-rated issuers due to a small revenues base of about $280 million in 2021, about 75% sales exposure to top 10 customers and narrow business focus on specialty chemicals' supply chain solutions. As the company is quickly expanding its operations, warehouse capacity and scope of services, its ability to manage business risks, including relationships with its customers, suppliers, labor force, compliance with health, safety and environmental regulations, on a much larger scale remains to be seen. While the company has a track record serving blue-chip customers with complex logistical requirements, we believe other large logistics companies with established networks and strong financial flexibility could intensify business competition in this niche market segment.

The rating also factors in our expectation of Rinchem's limited financial flexibility in the next two to three years given the company's significant capital expenditure, working capital needs and deferred purchase price payments. These cash outlays leave little free cash flow for unexpected business needs. We view Rinchem's significant investment in future warehousing and transportation capacity as largely committed, as it has entered into service contracts with customers which are building new facilities. Sales and earnings from Rinchem's growth projects will gradually materialize, as it takes two to three years for its semiconductor customers to complete new fabs and ramp up chips production from 2024 on.

At the same time, Rinchem's rating is supported by its experienced management team, long-term contracts with blue-chip customers, and strong growth in supply chain solutions to semiconductor manufacturers. Its sales growth has outpaced the market in the last several years, thanks to its customized logistics solutions and entrenched relations with its major customer in the semiconductor industry. Management has proven its ability to win customer trust by completing complex logistics services and adding more services over time, which in turn strengthen customer stickiness and profitability.

We expect continued strong business growth at Rinchem, as major semiconductor manufacturers including Intel, Samsung and TSMC are investing heavily in fabs in the US due to strong chip demand, supply chain security, federal incentives and geopolitical considerations. The increasing number of process steps in the state-of-the-art chip production also raises the amount of chemicals used and the complexity in supply chain. Rinchem has recently won new multiyear service contracts from major semiconductor manufacturers, which support sales visibility. We also expect the company to maintain sound profit margins thanks to the increasing utilization of its existing logistics networks due to the growing semiconductor production. Furthermore, Rinchem has a track record of raising rates to offset cost inflation, supporting profit margins.

We expect Rinchem's debt leverage will remain in the range of 5x to 6x in the next two to three years, similar to the initial leverage at the closing of the transaction. The company will generate meaningful free cash flow, after semiconductor manufacturers ramp up their chip production. However, management will continue to expand its logistics networks for economies of scale and continue to grow into adjacencies such as pharmaceutical and specialty gas distributions. Both internal cash flow and external financing will be used support its growth strategy under its private equity ownership.

Rinchem's adequate liquidity profile reflects its available cash on hand at the closing of the transaction, $35 million undrawn revolving credit facility and our expectation that management will carefully manage capital expenditure to safeguard liquidity. The company's cash outlays also include about $27 million in a deferred purchase price payment to be made between 2022 and 2024. The $35 million revolving credit facility is sufficient to cover business contingencies, as Rinchem only manages the supply chain without taking the ownership of inventory. The revolver has a springing financial covenant— a maximum First Lien Leverage Ratio with a 40% cushion, which will be tested if the outstanding amount exceeds the greater of $14 million and 40% of the revolver's principal.

Rinchem's proposed $300 million first lien term loan and $35 million revolving credit facility are rated B3, in line with the CFR, given their predominance in the debt capital structure. The term loan and revolving credit facility share the same collateral and are secured by the first priority lien on substantially all the assets of the borrowers and guarantors, excluding the assets outside of the US.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Rinchem will maintain its credit quality in line with the rating requirements in the next 12-18 months, as the strong demand for specialty logistics solutions from semiconductor manufacturers mitigate the risk of its large capital spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating, if the company successfully implements its investment strategy, grows its business scale, customers base and business diversity. A rating upgrade would also require debt leverage consistently below 5 times, positive free cash flow generation, and a track record of managing business risks at a much larger scale.

Moody's could downgrade the rating, if the company fails to grow its earnings or increases its financial leverage to accelerate growth. Debt leverage above 6 times, negative free cash flow, or a deterioration in liquidity would also result in a downgrade.

ESG CONSIDERATION

Rinchem's ratings incorporate environmental, social and governance considerations. The company is exposed to health, safety and environmental risks when handing hazardous chemicals in its warehouses and during transportation. Governance risks are above-average due to the risks associated with private equity ownership, limited financial disclosure requirements as a private company and aggressive financial policies compared to most public companies.

Rinchem is a specialized supply chain solutions provider to semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. It warehouses and transports high-value, high purity chemicals and specialty gases for the complex semiconductor manufacturing process. The company is owned by Stonepeak and management team.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

