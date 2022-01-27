Moody's assigns B3 ratings to Rinchem Company, LLC, outlook stable

New York, January 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
a B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), a B3-PD
Probability of Default ("PDR") to Rinchem Company, LLC
("Rinchem") and B3 rating to the company's proposed
senior secured first lien credit facility including a $35 million
revolving credit facility and a $300 million term loan.
Proceeds from the term loan issuance will be used, together with
equity investment, to fund the acquisition of Rinchem by Stonepeak.
The outlook is stable.
The ratings are subject to review of the final credit agreements.
"Rinchem's B3 CFR reflects its small business scale,
concentrated customers base, elevated debt leverage and significant
capital spending that will limit its financial flexibility in the next
two to three years. However, the strong demand from semiconductor
sector will support its long term growth and strengthen its earnings over
time. The company can potentially improve its rating should it
continue to grow its business scale, diversity and earnings by investing
in new capacity to cater for the growing chips production without weakening
its credit metrics," said Jiming Zou, Moody's
lead analyst on Rinchem.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Rinchem Company, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B3-PD
....Senior Secured Sr Sec First Lien Term
Loan B, Assigned B3 (LGD4)
....Senior Secured Sr Sec First Lien Revolving
Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Rinchem Company, LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Rinchem's B3 CFR is constrained by its small business scale,
concentrated customers base and large capital expenditure in the coming
years. Its business profile compared weak to other B-rated
issuers due to a small revenues base of about $280 million in 2021,
about 75% sales exposure to top 10 customers and narrow business
focus on specialty chemicals' supply chain solutions. As
the company is quickly expanding its operations, warehouse capacity
and scope of services, its ability to manage business risks,
including relationships with its customers, suppliers, labor
force, compliance with health, safety and environmental regulations,
on a much larger scale remains to be seen. While the company has
a track record serving blue-chip customers with complex logistical
requirements, we believe other large logistics companies with established
networks and strong financial flexibility could intensify business competition
in this niche market segment.
The rating also factors in our expectation of Rinchem's limited
financial flexibility in the next two to three years given the company's
significant capital expenditure, working capital needs and deferred
purchase price payments. These cash outlays leave little free cash
flow for unexpected business needs. We view Rinchem's significant
investment in future warehousing and transportation capacity as largely
committed, as it has entered into service contracts with customers
which are building new facilities. Sales and earnings from Rinchem's
growth projects will gradually materialize, as it takes two to three
years for its semiconductor customers to complete new fabs and ramp up
chips production from 2024 on.
At the same time, Rinchem's rating is supported by its experienced
management team, long-term contracts with blue-chip
customers, and strong growth in supply chain solutions to semiconductor
manufacturers. Its sales growth has outpaced the market in the
last several years, thanks to its customized logistics solutions
and entrenched relations with its major customer in the semiconductor
industry. Management has proven its ability to win customer trust
by completing complex logistics services and adding more services over
time, which in turn strengthen customer stickiness and profitability.
We expect continued strong business growth at Rinchem, as major
semiconductor manufacturers including Intel, Samsung and TSMC are
investing heavily in fabs in the US due to strong chip demand, supply
chain security, federal incentives and geopolitical considerations.
The increasing number of process steps in the state-of-the-art
chip production also raises the amount of chemicals used and the complexity
in supply chain. Rinchem has recently won new multiyear service
contracts from major semiconductor manufacturers, which support
sales visibility. We also expect the company to maintain sound
profit margins thanks to the increasing utilization of its existing logistics
networks due to the growing semiconductor production. Furthermore,
Rinchem has a track record of raising rates to offset cost inflation,
supporting profit margins.
We expect Rinchem's debt leverage will remain in the range of 5x
to 6x in the next two to three years, similar to the initial leverage
at the closing of the transaction. The company will generate meaningful
free cash flow, after semiconductor manufacturers ramp up their
chip production. However, management will continue to expand
its logistics networks for economies of scale and continue to grow into
adjacencies such as pharmaceutical and specialty gas distributions.
Both internal cash flow and external financing will be used support its
growth strategy under its private equity ownership.
Rinchem's adequate liquidity profile reflects its available cash
on hand at the closing of the transaction, $35 million undrawn
revolving credit facility and our expectation that management will carefully
manage capital expenditure to safeguard liquidity. The company's
cash outlays also include about $27 million in a deferred purchase
price payment to be made between 2022 and 2024. The $35
million revolving credit facility is sufficient to cover business contingencies,
as Rinchem only manages the supply chain without taking the ownership
of inventory. The revolver has a springing financial covenant—
a maximum First Lien Leverage Ratio with a 40% cushion, which
will be tested if the outstanding amount exceeds the greater of $14
million and 40% of the revolver's principal.
Rinchem's proposed $300 million first lien term loan and
$35 million revolving credit facility are rated B3, in line
with the CFR, given their predominance in the debt capital structure.
The term loan and revolving credit facility share the same collateral
and are secured by the first priority lien on substantially all the assets
of the borrowers and guarantors, excluding the assets outside of
the US.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Rinchem will maintain
its credit quality in line with the rating requirements in the next 12-18
months, as the strong demand for specialty logistics solutions from
semiconductor manufacturers mitigate the risk of its large capital spending.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the rating, if the company successfully implements
its investment strategy, grows its business scale, customers
base and business diversity. A rating upgrade would also require
debt leverage consistently below 5 times, positive free cash flow
generation, and a track record of managing business risks at a much
larger scale.
Moody's could downgrade the rating, if the company fails to grow
its earnings or increases its financial leverage to accelerate growth.
Debt leverage above 6 times, negative free cash flow, or a
deterioration in liquidity would also result in a downgrade.
ESG CONSIDERATION
Rinchem's ratings incorporate environmental, social and governance
considerations. The company is exposed to health, safety
and environmental risks when handing hazardous chemicals in its warehouses
and during transportation. Governance risks are above-average
due to the risks associated with private equity ownership, limited
financial disclosure requirements as a private company and aggressive
financial policies compared to most public companies.
Rinchem is a specialized supply chain solutions provider to semiconductor
manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. It warehouses
and transports high-value, high purity chemicals and specialty
gases for the complex semiconductor manufacturing process. The
company is owned by Stonepeak and management team.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
