Moody's assigns B3 senior unsecured rating to Jiayuan's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, October 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B3 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD notes to be issued by Jiayuan International Group Limited (B2 stable).

The rating outlook is stable.

Jiayuan will use the proceeds from the note issuance to refinance existing debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Jiayuan's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects (1) the company's track record in its core markets in the Yangtze River Delta, underpinned by its strong sales execution; and (2) its low cost and quality land bank," says Danny Chan, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"On the other hand, the B2 CFR is constrained by (1) Jiayuan's small operating scale, (2) moderate geographic diversification, and (3) the financial risks associated with its debt-funded business growth," adds Chan.

The proposed notes will improve Jiayuan's liquidity and debt maturity profile without substantially impacting its credit metrics, because it will mainly use the proceeds to refinance existing debt.

Moody's expects Jiayuan's revenue/adjusted debt will weaken slightly to 83%-87% over the next 12-18 months from 91.4% for the 12 months ended 30 June 2020, as revenue growth from strong pre-sales in the past two years will be offset by debt growth to replenish its land bank. Such a level of leverage still solidly positions the company at its B2 rating.

Meanwhile, the company's adjusted EBIT/interest will also weaken slightly to 2.9x-3.3x from 3.4x over the same period, driven by the rising interest expenses on the back of rising debt.

Moody's expects that Jiayuan's contracted sales will grow to RMB35 billion-RMB40 billion over the next 12-18 months from RMB32 billion for the 12 months ended 30 June 2020, considering its sufficient salable resources and the solid housing demand in its core markets. In the first nine months of 2020, the company's contracted sales grew 9% to RMB19.8 billion.

Jiayuan's senior unsecured rating of B3 is one notch below its B2 CFR, reflecting legal and structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact that most of the claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the risks associated with the concentration of the company's ownership in Mr. Shum Tin Ching, who held a 69.7% stake in Jiayuan as of 31 July 2020, and Mr. Shum's share pledge financing.

Given the company's listed status, Jiayuan is subject to the Hong Kong Listing Rules and Securities and Future Ordinance. In addition, Mr. Shum has demonstrated his commitment to the company by injecting assets to strengthen Jiayuan's operations and equity base, and reducing his share pledge loan to lower the risk of a change in control.

Jiayuan's liquidity is adequate. Its cash holdings of RMB9.1 billion at the end of June 2020 covered 114% of its short-term debt. Moody's expects the company's cash holdings, together with its contracted sales proceeds after deducting basic operating cash flow items, will enable the company to meet its refinancing needs over the next 12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that (1) the company's liquidity will remain adequate, with continued access to the onshore and offshore loan and debt capital markets; and (2) the company will grow its contracted sales and maintain cash collections as planned over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Jiayuan (1) grows its business while improving its credit metrics, with adjusted revenue/debt above 70% and EBIT/interest above 3.0x on a sustained basis; (2) maintains adequate liquidity, with cash/short-term debt consistently above 1.5x; and (3) keeps the risk of a change of control at a low level.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Jiayuan's (1) liquidity profile weakens; (2) risk of a change in control increases; or (3) contracted sales or revenue prove weaker than Moody's had expected, leading to a deterioration in the company's credit metrics.

Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include adjusted revenue/debt below 55%, EBIT/interest below 2.0x, or cash/short-term debt below 1.0x, all on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Jiayuan International Group Limited develops mass-market residential properties mainly in Jiangsu and Anhui provinces. The company had a total land bank of around 17 million square meters at the end of June 2020. It also develops and operates commercial properties alongside its residential property projects.

