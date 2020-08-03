Moody's assigns B3 to Avis Budget's issuance of senior unsecured notes; B2 CFR and other ratings unchanged. Outlook is negative

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC's (Avis) issuance of $350 million of senior unsecured notes. All other ratings are unaffected including Avis: corporate family rating (CFR) at B2; secured credit facility at Ba2; senior unsecured debt at B3; and, Avis Budget Finance PLC: senior unsecured at B3. The speculative grade liquidity rating is SGL-3. The outlook is negative.

The B3 rating of the notes reflect the pari passu ranking with Avis's other senior unsecured debt. Proceeds from the offering will be used to redeem $100 million of outstanding senior unsecured notes due 2023, with the remainder used to support the Avis' liquidity position.

The following rating was assigned

Assignments:

..Issuer: Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Avis' B2 CFR and other ratings reflect the considerable stress facing Avis and the global car rental sector due to the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting decline in business and leisure travel. A significant portion of Avis's rentals depend on travel, both business and leisure. Moody's expects that air travel will contract by approximately 70% during 2020, and that 2021 travel rates will be 35% to 55% below those of 2019.

The ratings also recognize the progress Avis made during the second quarter in contending with this environment. Key areas of progress include: reducing year-over-year fleet size by 26% (compared with an earlier goal of a 20% reduction); the achievement of $1 billion in cost reductions during the second quarter; and, constraining the second quarter rate of cash burn to $580 million compared with the company's earlier expectation of a $900 million burn.

In addition, Avis' June 2020 cash and revolver liquidity position (pro forma for the new $350 million debt issuance) will stand at $1.5 billion, compared with a March liquidity position of $1.4 billion. With minimal corporate and fleet debt maturities needing to be refunded during the balance of 2020, Avis maintains adequate liquidity.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety. Avis has minimal environmental risk associated with the ownership and operation of its vehicle fleet. The company also maintains adequate relationships with its employees, regulatory bodies and the communities in which it operates.

The negative outlook reflects the continuing risk of a more challenging operating environment as a result of: the scope of the air travel downturn; the possibility of spreading consumer economic weakness; and, the potential disruption in the used car market pricing structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded in the event of: 1) lack of steady recovery in demand from the very weak 2nd quarter levels; 2) a second coronavirus wave; or 3) broader weakness in the consumer economy. A downgrade could also result from any disruption in the used car market's pricing or volume structure, or in Avis' ability to manage rental fleet size in line with evolving demand conditions. Maintaining a liquidity position that comfortably covers all twelve-month cash requirements will be essential in maintaining the current rating.

An upgrade of Avis' rating during the next two years is unlikely. Factors that would contribute to an upgrade include: a successful realignment of Avis' rental fleet with sustainable demand levels; a recovery in air travel; and, financial performance that includes an EBITA margin approximating 4% and EBITA/interest exceeding 2.5x.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is one of the world's leading car rental companies through its Avis and Budget brands. The company's Zipcar brand, is the world's leading car sharing network. The company's revenues for the twelve months through June 2020 were $7.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation Rental Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

