Moody's assigns B3 to Barracuda under KKR ownership

New York, May 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to Barracuda Parent, LLC ("Barracuda") and a B2 rating on its first lien debt and Caa2 rating on its second lien debt. The debt is being used along with new equity to finance private equity firm KKR's acquisition of the company from Thoma Bravo. Upon closing and repayment of existing debt, all existing Barracuda Networks Inc. ratings from Thoma Bravo ownership with be withdrawn. The ratings outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Barracuda's B3 CFR is driven by the company's very high leverage at close of the KKR acquisition, offset by its strong niche position in the cyber security industry for mid-sized companies. Pro forma debt to EBITDA excluding transaction, restructuring and stock based compensation expenses was over 9x based on October 2021 LTM results but over 11x including those items. Cash EBITDA based metrics were estimated around 1x lower. Free cash flow to debt pro forma for the new capital structure was approximately 2.5% over the same period. Moody's expects leverage to trend toward 8x over the next 12-18 months driven by mid to high single digit revenue growth. Barracuda will likely continue to be acquisitive which could lead to leverage remaining elevated for an extended period.

Barracuda is a specialty provider of security and storage appliances and software to mid-market companies. The company's backup, firewall and email security products are tailored in capabilities and price points to the needs of mid-sized companies. Though Barracuda is much smaller than many of its security and storage peers, it has a leading market position in its target mid-market niche. Security and data protection spending is expected to grow at mid to high single digit rates over the next several years driven by constantly evolving cyber threats, compliance requirements and the shift of corporate workloads to the cloud.

EBITDA and cash flow growth may be muted in the next year however as the company ramps up investments in sales, marketing and R&D to support growth in the business and address competitive pressures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of mid to high single digit growth in revenues and EBITDA with debt to pro forma EBITDA trending towards 7.5x. The ratings could be upgraded if Barracuda maintains solid growth in revenues and EBITDA and leverage is on track to get below 7.5x (below 6.5x on a cash EBITDA basis) and free cash flow to debt approaches 5%. The ratings could be downgraded if leverage exceeds 10x on other than a temporary basis and free cash flow is negative.

Liquidity is good based on an expected $50 million of cash at close of the transaction, moderate levels of free cash flow and an undrawn $150 million revolver.

The first lien debt B2 ratings, one notch above the CFR reflect its senior most position in the capital structure. The Caa2 rating on the second lien debt reflects its junior position in the capital structure.

Similar to most security software providers, Barracuda has limited environmental risk. Social risks are considered moderate, in line with the software sector. Broadly the main credit risks stemming from social issues are linked to reputational risk, data security, diversity in the workplace, and access to highly skilled workers. Barracuda will be privately held and will not have an independent Board of Directors. Moody's expects financial policies will be aggressive under private equity ownership as evidenced by the very high leverage at closing of the acquisition.

The following ratings were assigned:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Barracuda Parent, LLC (KKR)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility. Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Barracuda Parent, LLC (KKR)

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

Barracuda is a provider of storage and security appliances and software. The company, headquartered in Campbell, CA. is being acquired by private equity firm KKR. Barracuda had GAAP revenues of $510 million for the twelve months ended October 31, 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018

