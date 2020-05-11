Moody's assigns B3 to Bausch Health's unsecured notes; stable outlook

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B3 rating to the new senior unsecured note offering of Bausch Health
Companies Inc. ("Bausch Health"). There are
no changes to Bausch Health's other ratings including the B2 Corporate
Family Rating, the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating,
the Ba2 senior secured rating, B3 senior unsecured rating and the
SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. The outlook remains
unchanged at stable.
Proceeds of the new senior unsecured notes are intended for the redemption
of existing senior secured notes due in 2022 in a leverage neutral refinancing
transaction. The refinancing is credit positive in that it will
extend Bausch's debt maturity profile.
Rating assigned:
Issuer: Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Senior unsecured notes, Assigned B3 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Bausch Health's B2 rating reflects its high financial leverage with
gross debt/EBITDA above 7 times. The rating also reflects the challenges
that Bausch Health faces to sustainably improve its earnings growth while
confronting legal matters including an unresolved patent challenge on
Xifaxan -- Bausch Health's largest product. Good progress
in steadily executing on its turnaround plan will be impeded in 2020 due
to demand pressures ensuing from the global coronavirus pandemic.
However, demand will substantially return once the pandemic ebbs,
and deleveraging will resume. The company has been committed to
debt reduction for the past several years, and Moody's anticipates
that this will continue. The rating is supported by Bausch Health's
good scale with roughly $8 billion of revenue, solid product
diversity and good free cash flow due to high margins, low taxes
and modest capital expenditures.
ESG considerations are material to the rating. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented.
Beyond the coronavirus outbreak, Bausch Health faces a variety of
unresolved legal issues, and the potential for large cash outflows
to resolve the matters cannot be ruled out. Other investigations
into the pharmaceutical companies' practices have taken several
years to resolve, and have sometimes resulted in large payments
to the US government. Other social risks include exposure to regulatory
and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug pricing. However,
Bausch Health's product and geographic diversification help mitigate
some of that exposure. 60% of Bausch Health's revenue is
derived from medical devices, over-the-counter products,
and branded generic products which haven't been a significant focus for
pricing legislation. Bausch Health has also pledged to keep average
annual price increases for their branded prescription products in the
single digits.
Among governance considerations, management has had a consistent
debt reduction philosophy ever since its troubles involving Philidor escalated.
For several years, Bausch Health used the substantial majority of
its free cash flow to reduce debt. That being said, as the
company's turnaround has continued, it is now willing to enter small
acquisitions that will somewhat reduce the rate of debt reduction.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that debt/EBITDA
will rise in 2020 because of corona-virus related earnings pressure,
but decline in 2021 to below 7.5x.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include improvement in earnings
growth, successful commercial uptake of new products, and
significant resolution of outstanding legal matters. Specifically,
sustaining debt/EBITDA below 6.5 times with CFO/debt approaching
10% could support an upgrade.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include significant reductions
in pricing or utilization trends of key products, escalation of
legal issues or large litigation-related cash outfows, an
adverse outcome in the Xifaxan patent challenge, or debt/EBITDA
sustained above 7.5 times.
Bausch Health Companies Inc. is a global company that develops,
manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device
and over-the-counter products. These are primarily
in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology.
Annual revenues total roughly $8 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
