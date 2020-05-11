Moody's assigns B3 to Bausch Health's unsecured notes; stable outlook

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to the new senior unsecured note offering of Bausch Health Companies Inc. ("Bausch Health"). There are no changes to Bausch Health's other ratings including the B2 Corporate Family Rating, the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, the Ba2 senior secured rating, B3 senior unsecured rating and the SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. The outlook remains unchanged at stable.

Proceeds of the new senior unsecured notes are intended for the redemption of existing senior secured notes due in 2022 in a leverage neutral refinancing transaction. The refinancing is credit positive in that it will extend Bausch's debt maturity profile.

Rating assigned:

Issuer: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Senior unsecured notes, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bausch Health's B2 rating reflects its high financial leverage with gross debt/EBITDA above 7 times. The rating also reflects the challenges that Bausch Health faces to sustainably improve its earnings growth while confronting legal matters including an unresolved patent challenge on Xifaxan -- Bausch Health's largest product. Good progress in steadily executing on its turnaround plan will be impeded in 2020 due to demand pressures ensuing from the global coronavirus pandemic. However, demand will substantially return once the pandemic ebbs, and deleveraging will resume. The company has been committed to debt reduction for the past several years, and Moody's anticipates that this will continue. The rating is supported by Bausch Health's good scale with roughly $8 billion of revenue, solid product diversity and good free cash flow due to high margins, low taxes and modest capital expenditures.

ESG considerations are material to the rating. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

Beyond the coronavirus outbreak, Bausch Health faces a variety of unresolved legal issues, and the potential for large cash outflows to resolve the matters cannot be ruled out. Other investigations into the pharmaceutical companies' practices have taken several years to resolve, and have sometimes resulted in large payments to the US government. Other social risks include exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug pricing. However, Bausch Health's product and geographic diversification help mitigate some of that exposure. 60% of Bausch Health's revenue is derived from medical devices, over-the-counter products, and branded generic products which haven't been a significant focus for pricing legislation. Bausch Health has also pledged to keep average annual price increases for their branded prescription products in the single digits.

Among governance considerations, management has had a consistent debt reduction philosophy ever since its troubles involving Philidor escalated. For several years, Bausch Health used the substantial majority of its free cash flow to reduce debt. That being said, as the company's turnaround has continued, it is now willing to enter small acquisitions that will somewhat reduce the rate of debt reduction.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that debt/EBITDA will rise in 2020 because of corona-virus related earnings pressure, but decline in 2021 to below 7.5x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include improvement in earnings growth, successful commercial uptake of new products, and significant resolution of outstanding legal matters. Specifically, sustaining debt/EBITDA below 6.5 times with CFO/debt approaching 10% could support an upgrade.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include significant reductions in pricing or utilization trends of key products, escalation of legal issues or large litigation-related cash outfows, an adverse outcome in the Xifaxan patent challenge, or debt/EBITDA sustained above 7.5 times.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is a global company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products. These are primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. Annual revenues total roughly $8 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

