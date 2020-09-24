Moody's assigns B3 to Boardriders' Super Priority Term Loan; affirms Caa1 CFR

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a B3 rating
to Boardriders, Inc.'s ("Boardriders" or the "Company")
new $431 million Super Senior Credit Agreement. At the same
time, Moody's affirmed the company's Caa1 corporate
family rating ("CFR"), Caa1-PD probability of
default rating ("PDR"), and downgraded the Company's
existing senior secured term loan due 2024 ("Existing Term Loan")
to Caa3 from Caa1. The outlook remains negative.
The new Super Senior Credit Agreement consists of a $45 million
Tranche A new money term loan due October 23, 2023, $80
million ($45 million new money, $35 million rolled-up
from the Existing Term Loan) Tranche B-1 term loan due April 23,
2024, $20 million Delayed Draw Tranche B-1 term loan
due April 23, 2024, and a $286 Tranche B-2 term
loan due April 23, 2024 rolled up from the Existing Term Loan.
In addition, certain European subsidiaries of the Company entered
into an unsecured €50 million European Term Loan (not rated by Moody's),
including €40 million of new money and €10 million rolled-up
from an existing European Revolving Line. Proceeds from the new
money facilities were be used to reduce outstanding ABL revolver borrowing,
pay transaction fees and expenses, and boost cash liquidity available
for general corporate purposes including business investment and restructuring
expenses.
As part of the transaction, Boardriders obtained an amendment to
its Existing Term Loan that allowed it to obtain the new incremental Super
Senior Credit Agreement. The amendment also eliminated all affirmative
and negative covenants, including the leverage ratio covenant.
Approximately $321 million of the Existing Term Loan was rolled
up into the Super Senior Credit Agreement, leaving approximately
$120 million outstanding. Through an amended Intercreditor
Agreement, the Existing Term Loan now has a second lien on term
loan collateral, behind the term loans in the Super Senior Credit
Agreement. The downgrade of the Existing Term Loan to Caa3 reflects
its lower position in the capital structure and reduced recovery prospects
relative to the Super Senior Credit Facility. The B3 assigned to
the new Super Senior Credit Agreement is one notch above the Caa1 CFR,
supported by the sizeable amount of junior debt in the capital structure
in the form of the Existing Term Loan and unsecured debt and other claims
and its junior position relative ranking to the $170 million ABL
facility.
The affirmation of the Caa1 CFR reflects the Company's improved
liquidity position resulting from the transaction, which boosted
by around $135 million due to new money funding. When coupled
with excess revolver and delayed draw term loan availability and a total
net leverage financial covenant that begins in the first quarter ending
January 31, 2022, liquidity is adequate, and appears
sufficient to cover cash flow needs over the next twelve months.
The negative outlook reflects the risks related to Boardriders'
need to execute upon its cost reduction plans, stabilize earnings
declines and free cash flow burn in a very challenging apparel and retail
environment.
Moody's took the following rating actions:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Boardriders, Inc.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD3)
Assignments:
..Issuer: Boardriders, Inc.
....Senior Secured Super Priority Bank Credit
Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Boardriders, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Caa1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Boardriders, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Boardriders' Caa1 rating is constrained by its weak operating performance
and credit metrics stemming from the unprecedented disruptions caused
by the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as
continued meaningful near term cash outflows related to restructuring
and working capital investments to drive future growth. Over time,
Moody's expects the company will achieve the strategic benefits
of the Billabong acquisition, which combined the two premier companies
in the global action sports apparel industry with complementary business
philosophies, product offerings and geographic footprints.
With a portfolio of well-known brand names, the combined
company holds a solid market position in a highly fragmented global industry.
Liquidity is adequate, reflecting Moody's expectation that
near term cash flow needs will be supported by balance sheet cash and
available ABL revolver and Delayed Draw Term Loan availability.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity erodes through greater than expected
cash flow burn, covenant violations, or if its probability
of default otherwise increases.
A ratings upgrade would require a return to revenue and earnings growth,
with adequate liquidity including ample covenant cushion once, it
becomes effective in January 2022, and positive free cash flow.
Metrics include Moody's EBITA/Interest maintained over 1.25x.
Boardriders, Inc. designs and distributes branded apparel,
footwear, accessories, and related products under six primary
brands including Quiksilver, Billabong, ROXY, DC Shoes,
RVCA and Element. The company is majority owned by funds managed
by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology
published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
