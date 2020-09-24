Moody's assigns B3 to Boardriders' Super Priority Term Loan; affirms Caa1 CFR

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a B3 rating to Boardriders, Inc.'s ("Boardriders" or the "Company") new $431 million Super Senior Credit Agreement. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the company's Caa1 corporate family rating ("CFR"), Caa1-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), and downgraded the Company's existing senior secured term loan due 2024 ("Existing Term Loan") to Caa3 from Caa1. The outlook remains negative.

The new Super Senior Credit Agreement consists of a $45 million Tranche A new money term loan due October 23, 2023, $80 million ($45 million new money, $35 million rolled-up from the Existing Term Loan) Tranche B-1 term loan due April 23, 2024, $20 million Delayed Draw Tranche B-1 term loan due April 23, 2024, and a $286 Tranche B-2 term loan due April 23, 2024 rolled up from the Existing Term Loan. In addition, certain European subsidiaries of the Company entered into an unsecured €50 million European Term Loan (not rated by Moody's), including €40 million of new money and €10 million rolled-up from an existing European Revolving Line. Proceeds from the new money facilities were be used to reduce outstanding ABL revolver borrowing, pay transaction fees and expenses, and boost cash liquidity available for general corporate purposes including business investment and restructuring expenses.

As part of the transaction, Boardriders obtained an amendment to its Existing Term Loan that allowed it to obtain the new incremental Super Senior Credit Agreement. The amendment also eliminated all affirmative and negative covenants, including the leverage ratio covenant. Approximately $321 million of the Existing Term Loan was rolled up into the Super Senior Credit Agreement, leaving approximately $120 million outstanding. Through an amended Intercreditor Agreement, the Existing Term Loan now has a second lien on term loan collateral, behind the term loans in the Super Senior Credit Agreement. The downgrade of the Existing Term Loan to Caa3 reflects its lower position in the capital structure and reduced recovery prospects relative to the Super Senior Credit Facility. The B3 assigned to the new Super Senior Credit Agreement is one notch above the Caa1 CFR, supported by the sizeable amount of junior debt in the capital structure in the form of the Existing Term Loan and unsecured debt and other claims and its junior position relative ranking to the $170 million ABL facility.

The affirmation of the Caa1 CFR reflects the Company's improved liquidity position resulting from the transaction, which boosted by around $135 million due to new money funding. When coupled with excess revolver and delayed draw term loan availability and a total net leverage financial covenant that begins in the first quarter ending January 31, 2022, liquidity is adequate, and appears sufficient to cover cash flow needs over the next twelve months.

The negative outlook reflects the risks related to Boardriders' need to execute upon its cost reduction plans, stabilize earnings declines and free cash flow burn in a very challenging apparel and retail environment.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Boardriders, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Boardriders, Inc.

....Senior Secured Super Priority Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Boardriders, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Boardriders, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Boardriders' Caa1 rating is constrained by its weak operating performance and credit metrics stemming from the unprecedented disruptions caused by the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as continued meaningful near term cash outflows related to restructuring and working capital investments to drive future growth. Over time, Moody's expects the company will achieve the strategic benefits of the Billabong acquisition, which combined the two premier companies in the global action sports apparel industry with complementary business philosophies, product offerings and geographic footprints. With a portfolio of well-known brand names, the combined company holds a solid market position in a highly fragmented global industry. Liquidity is adequate, reflecting Moody's expectation that near term cash flow needs will be supported by balance sheet cash and available ABL revolver and Delayed Draw Term Loan availability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity erodes through greater than expected cash flow burn, covenant violations, or if its probability of default otherwise increases.

A ratings upgrade would require a return to revenue and earnings growth, with adequate liquidity including ample covenant cushion once, it becomes effective in January 2022, and positive free cash flow. Metrics include Moody's EBITA/Interest maintained over 1.25x.

Boardriders, Inc. designs and distributes branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and related products under six primary brands including Quiksilver, Billabong, ROXY, DC Shoes, RVCA and Element. The company is majority owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

