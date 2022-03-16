Moody's assigns B3 to Century Casinos new $350 million term loan, affirms B3 CFR

New York, March 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a B3 rating to Century Casinos, Inc.'s ("Century") new $350 million 7-year first lien term loan. A Ba3 was assigned to the company's new $30 million 5-year senior secured super priority revolver. Moody's also affirmed Century's B3 Corporate Family Rating, B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and B3 rating on Century's existing term loan and revolver. The rating outlook remains stable. There was no change to Century's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating.

Proceeds from the term loan along with $50 million of Century's balance sheet cash will be used to: (1) acquire the Nugget Casino Resort ("OpCo") and 50% of Smooth Bourbon, LLC ("PropCo") from Marnell Corporation for $195 million; (2) fund $25 million of development capex associated with the construction of a hotel tower at Century's Casino Cape Girardeau casino; and (3) refinance Century's $167 million existing debt. Of the $195 million of proceeds that will be used to purchase OpCo and PropCo, $100 million will go directly into escrow just in case the OpCo acquisition does not occur by a certain date. If that happens, the $100 million in escrow will be used to repay the new term loan. The $30 million super priority revolver will be undrawn at closing.

The affirmation of Century's B3 Corporate Family Rating considers that, despite the earnings benefit from the purchase of the PropCo and construction of a hotel tower, the company's leverage on a pro forma and projected basis remains above Moody's upward rating factor of achieving and sustaining debt-to-EBITDA below 5.0x. Debt-to-EBITDA is 5.5x as of December 2021 and pro forma for the proposed acquisitions and financing, and not expect expected to drop to 5.0x within the next 12-18 months.

The B3 rating assigned to the $350 million term loan due 2029 considers that the term loan will comprise a significant portion of Century's debt capital. The Ba3 assigned to the super priority revolver considers that, while the revolver ranks pari passu with the term loan, it has a payment priority over the term loan with respect to liquidation.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Century Casinos, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Super Priority Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3 (LGD1)

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Century Casinos, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility (Revolver and Term Loan), Affirmed B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Century Casinos, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Moody's will withdraw the B3 (LGD4) rating on Century's existing term loan and revolver once the transaction closes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Century's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's relatively small scale in terms of revenue -- annual revenue is only about $490 million pro forma for the Nugget Casino acquisition -- and high leverage. Additionally, like other US gaming companies, Century remains exposed to cyclical discretionary consumer spending trends along with longer-term challenges facing regional gaming companies related to consumer entertainment preferences that do not necessarily favor traditional casino-style gaming.

Positive credit consideration is given to Century's geographic diversification, albeit a modest amount, and benefit to free cash flow from low capital expenditure requirements going forward. Other than the Cape Girardeau hotel development that will be funded with proceeds from the transaction, there are no major expansion projects on the immediate horizon as Century completed several growth projects over the past two years.

Century's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating indicates good liquidity. The SGL-2 considers that Century will generate between $40 million to $50 million of free cash flow annually, have $58 million of pro forma cash on its balance sheet, and has no near-term debt maturities. Century's revolver availability will increase to $30 million from $10 million as a result of the transaction. The cash sources provide good coverage for planned capital spending and the $3.5 million required annual term loan amortization. There are no financial maintenance covenants in new term loan. However, the new revolver includes a maximum maintenance-based consolidated first lien net leverage ratio of 5.50:1.00 that is triggered if the amount of revolver outstanding exceeds 35% of the revolver limit. Moody's does not expect that the revolver will need to be drawn to support regular operating needs and that the company will have ample cushion within the covenant if triggered.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, the recovery is tenuous, and continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around our forecasts remains. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Century remains vulnerable to a renewed spread of the outbreak. Century also remains exposed to discretionary consumer spending that leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

Additional social risk for gaming companies includes evolving consumer preferences related to entertainment choices and population demographics that may drive a change in demand away from traditional casino-style gaming. Younger generations may not spend as much time playing casino-style games (particularly slot machines) as previous generations. Data security and customer privacy risk is elevated given the large amount of data collected on customer behavior. In the event of data breaches, the company could face higher operational costs to secure processes and limit reputational damage.

Century is exposed to governance risk due to its high leverage and concentrated ownership despite being a publicly traded entity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook considers Moody's expectation that the company will achieve modest EBITDA growth and generate between $40 million and $50 million of annual free cash flow after all debt service and capital expenditures during the next two years that it can use to manage its leverage. The stable outlook also assumes competition from other forms of entertainment will begin to open more fully that will put pressure on revenue growth and margins throughout calendar 2022.

A ratings upgrade requires that Century can achieve and sustain debt/EBITDA below 5.0x, continue to generate meaningful free cash flow, and maintain good liquidity including comfortably meeting its financial covenant requirements. Ratings could be lowered if there is an increase in competition, operating performance weakens, liquidity deteriorates, or debt-to-EBITDA rises above 6.0x for any reason.

The proposed credit facilities allow for a $25 million general debt basket and a $25 million capital lease basket that are not subject to maintenance covenants, but can't be accessed if company in default. Restricted debt payments are allowed to be made in an unlimited amount subject to no default or event of default occurring and continuing (or resulting therefrom) and pro forma compliance with a consolidated total net leverage ratio that is no greater than 1.00x below the consolidated total net leverage ratio as of the closing date of the transaction. Additionally, as long as no default or event of default then exists or would result therefrom, other restricted debt payments in an aggregate amount not to exceed $25 million. Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of (A) 100% of closing date Adjusted EBITDA and (B) an amount equal to 100% of Consolidated EBITDA of the Borrower calculated on a pro forma basis as of the most recently completed four consecutive fiscal quarters plus unlimited amounts subject to the Consolidated First Lien Net Leverage Ratio (CFLNLR) not exceeding closing date CFLNLR. No incremental term facility may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans. There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions. Subsidiary guarantors must provide guarantees whether or not wholly-owned; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement can be materially different.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276316. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Century Casinos, Inc. owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, and in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia; and the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino ("CMR") in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Through its Austrian subsidiary, Century Resorts Management GmbH, the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the owner and operator of eight casinos throughout Poland; and a 75% ownership interest in CDR in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The company is publicly traded (NASDAQ: CNTY) and generated consolidated annual net revenues of $389 million for the fiscal year-ended 31-Dec-2021 with annual revenue pro forma for the Nugget Casino acquisition of approximately $490 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

