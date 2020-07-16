Moody's assigns B3 to Codere's new super senior notes

Paris, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a B3 rating to the proposed EUR250 million super senior notes due September 2023, issued by Codere Finance 2 (Luxembourg) S.A.. Codere S.A.'s ("Codere") existing Caa3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and Caa3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") remain unchanged. The outlook is negative on all ratings.

On 13th July 2020, Codere announced that it has reached agreement for the terms of a proposed refinancing transaction with an ad hoc group of existing bondholders. The transaction includes the issuance of EUR250 million super senior notes that will be used to provide additional liquidity, repay the existing revolving credit facility ("RCF") and pay for transaction fees and expenses. The new notes will be drawn in two instalments, EUR85 million upon signing of definitive documentation at the end of July and EUR165 million upon completion of the amendments in October. Along with this issuance, the transaction also includes a consent request to (i) extend the maturity of its existing bonds by two years, (ii) amend the super senior debt capacity in the documentation to allow the incurrence of the new notes and (iii) introduce a liquidity covenant, among others changes. The interest rate on the existing senior secured notes ("SSNs") will be changed from a full cash-pay coupon to a combination of cash-pay and PIK toggle mechanism, at the company's option.

Upon completion, Moody's will likely consider the maturity extension as a distressed exchange.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The contemplated transaction will improve Codere's liquidity. While Moody's previously expected the company to run out of cash by August 2020, the rating agency now calculates that the injection of EUR114.1 million additional liquidity will provide enough cash for Codere to keep operating during the coronavirus crisis. Furthermore, the maturity extension will remove the near-term refinancing risk.

However, the situation in Latin America ("LatAm") remains uncertain, as evidenced by the change in re-opening expectations for casinos and gaming halls from mid-July to mid-August. As of today, Codere's operations are still closed in Argentina, Panama, Colombia and Uruguay and only a few states in Mexico have agreed to re-open. Beyond the longer lockdown period that Moody's expected in LatAm and also compared to Europe, Moody's believes that there is potential for a material decline in consumer spending in the next 12-18 months because of Moody's expectations of a weakening macroeconomic environment. There are also risks associated with adverse foreign exchange movements, in particular the Mexican and Colombian pesos which have weakened by 15-25% against the Euro since the end of February 2020 and the continuous depreciation of the Argentinian peso.

In contrast, Moody's positively views the re-opening of Codere's Spanish and Italian operations on 15th June and the restart of the major European football leagues in May and June, which will support the company's sports betting operations. Furthermore, preliminary data in those two countries shows a better-than-expected performance since re-opening. Moody's expects the social distancing measures imposed in gaming venues will have a negative impact on gross gaming revenues, albeit to a much lower extent than the related decrease in client capacity.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The gaming sector is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic outlook given the closure of gaming venues and its sensitivity to consumer demand. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's considers Codere's liquidity to be weak. Pro forma the transaction, Moody's expects the company to have close to EUR130 million cash on balance sheet as of 31 October 2020, following the second drawing under the new super senior notes. Moody's estimates that the company will burn around EUR140-160 million of cash in 2020 (excluding, revised up from our previous expectations of EUR110-140 million.

On a run-rate basis, Moody's expects that free cash flow generation will remain limited at EUR0-10 million, assuming the full interest payment in cash. This level of cash generation will be heavily reliant on Codere's ability to increase EBITDA back to the 2019 level.

The amended documentation will contain a liquidity covenant based on a minimum amount of cash available set at EUR40 million and tested on a monthly basis when net leverage is above 3.0x or the rating is below B-/B3. Under our base case, Moody's expects Codere to maintain an adequate headroom under this covenant.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company addresses its capital structure and debt maturities in a manner that leaves it with adequate liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company fails to close the transaction and Moody's estimates of recovery in an event of default decline.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Using Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology, the super senior notes are rated B3, three notches above the current CFR, due to priority over the proceeds in an enforcement under the Intercreditor Agreement. However, the super senior notes will be subordinated to the existing RCF for as long as it remains outstanding.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Madrid (Spain), Codere is an international gaming operator. The company is present in nine countries where it has market leading positions: Spain and Italy in Europe and Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Panama and Colombia in Latin America. In 2019, the company reported operating revenue of EUR 1,389 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 319 million post IFRS 16.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

