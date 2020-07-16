Moody's assigns B3 to Codere's new super senior notes

Paris, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a B3 rating to the proposed EUR250 million super senior
notes due September 2023, issued by Codere Finance 2 (Luxembourg)
S.A.. Codere S.A.'s ("Codere")
existing Caa3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and Caa3-PD
probability of default rating ("PDR") remain unchanged.
The outlook is negative on all ratings.
On 13th July 2020, Codere announced that it has reached agreement
for the terms of a proposed refinancing transaction with an ad hoc group
of existing bondholders. The transaction includes the issuance
of EUR250 million super senior notes that will be used to provide additional
liquidity, repay the existing revolving credit facility ("RCF")
and pay for transaction fees and expenses. The new notes will be
drawn in two instalments, EUR85 million upon signing of definitive
documentation at the end of July and EUR165 million upon completion of
the amendments in October. Along with this issuance, the
transaction also includes a consent request to (i) extend the maturity
of its existing bonds by two years, (ii) amend the super senior
debt capacity in the documentation to allow the incurrence of the new
notes and (iii) introduce a liquidity covenant, among others changes.
The interest rate on the existing senior secured notes ("SSNs")
will be changed from a full cash-pay coupon to a combination of
cash-pay and PIK toggle mechanism, at the company's
option.
Upon completion, Moody's will likely consider the maturity
extension as a distressed exchange.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The contemplated transaction will improve Codere's liquidity.
While Moody's previously expected the company to run out of cash
by August 2020, the rating agency now calculates that the injection
of EUR114.1 million additional liquidity will provide enough cash
for Codere to keep operating during the coronavirus crisis. Furthermore,
the maturity extension will remove the near-term refinancing risk.
However, the situation in Latin America ("LatAm") remains
uncertain, as evidenced by the change in re-opening expectations
for casinos and gaming halls from mid-July to mid-August.
As of today, Codere's operations are still closed in Argentina,
Panama, Colombia and Uruguay and only a few states in Mexico have
agreed to re-open. Beyond the longer lockdown period that
Moody's expected in LatAm and also compared to Europe, Moody's believes
that there is potential for a material decline in consumer spending in
the next 12-18 months because of Moody's expectations of a weakening
macroeconomic environment. There are also risks associated with
adverse foreign exchange movements, in particular the Mexican and
Colombian pesos which have weakened by 15-25% against the
Euro since the end of February 2020 and the continuous depreciation of
the Argentinian peso.
In contrast, Moody's positively views the re-opening of Codere's
Spanish and Italian operations on 15th June and the restart of the major
European football leagues in May and June, which will support the
company's sports betting operations. Furthermore, preliminary
data in those two countries shows a better-than-expected
performance since re-opening. Moody's expects the social
distancing measures imposed in gaming venues will have a negative impact
on gross gaming revenues, albeit to a much lower extent than the
related decrease in client capacity.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The gaming sector is one of the sectors most significantly affected by
the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating
global economic outlook given the closure of gaming venues and its sensitivity
to consumer demand. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as
a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Moody's considers Codere's liquidity to be weak. Pro forma the
transaction, Moody's expects the company to have close to
EUR130 million cash on balance sheet as of 31 October 2020, following
the second drawing under the new super senior notes. Moody's estimates
that the company will burn around EUR140-160 million of cash in
2020 (excluding, revised up from our previous expectations of EUR110-140
million.
On a run-rate basis, Moody's expects that free cash
flow generation will remain limited at EUR0-10 million, assuming
the full interest payment in cash. This level of cash generation
will be heavily reliant on Codere's ability to increase EBITDA back
to the 2019 level.
The amended documentation will contain a liquidity covenant based on a
minimum amount of cash available set at EUR40 million and tested on a
monthly basis when net leverage is above 3.0x or the rating is
below B-/B3. Under our base case, Moody's expects
Codere to maintain an adequate headroom under this covenant.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company addresses its capital structure
and debt maturities in a manner that leaves it with adequate liquidity.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company fails to close the transaction
and Moody's estimates of recovery in an event of default decline.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Using Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies
methodology, the super senior notes are rated B3, three notches
above the current CFR, due to priority over the proceeds in an enforcement
under the Intercreditor Agreement. However, the super senior
notes will be subordinated to the existing RCF for as long as it remains
outstanding.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published
in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Madrid (Spain), Codere is an
international gaming operator. The company is present in nine countries
where it has market leading positions: Spain and Italy in Europe
and Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Panama and Colombia
in Latin America. In 2019, the company reported operating
revenue of EUR 1,389 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 319 million
post IFRS 16.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
