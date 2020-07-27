Moody's assigns B3 to DaFa's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B3 senior unsecured rating to DaFa Properties Group Limited's (B2 stable) proposed USD notes.

The rating outlook is stable.

DaFa will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt.

"The proposed note issuance will lengthen DaFa's debt maturity profile and will not have a material impact on its credit metrics, because the proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt," says Celine Yang, a Moody's Assistance Vice President and Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects DaFa's debt leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted debt, will weaken to 55%-60% over the next 12-18 months from 68% in 2019 as the company continues its debt-funded growth plan. In addition, its adjusted EBIT/interest will weaken to 1.5x-1.6x over the next 12-18 months from 2.0x in 2019 and 2.8x in 2018. These levels remain appropriate for its B2 corporate family rating (CFR).

DaFa's gross contracted sales increased notably by 57.6% to RMB11.2 billion in the first half of 2020 from the same period last year. However, Moody's expects its attributable contracted sales to remain largely stable in 2020, given its declining attributable ownership in property projects from its joint-venture and associates companies.

DaFa's B2 CFR reflects the company's long operating track record of developing properties in the economically affluent Yangtze River Delta, especially in Shanghai and Nanjing. The rating is also supported by the company's adequate liquidity.

At the same time, the B2 CFR considers the company's small scale, significant exposure to lower-tier cities and weakening credit metrics.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that DaFa will maintain adequate liquidity and grow its scale as planned while maintaining moderate debt leverage in the next 12-18 months.

The B3 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the CFR due to structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact that the majority of DaFa's claims are at its operating subsidiaries and have priority over its senior unsecured claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the likely recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade DaFa's ratings if the company (1) successfully executes its business plan and grows its scale; (2) significantly grows its scale while maintaining its credit metrics; and (3) maintains adequate liquidity, with cash consistently above 1.5x of short-term debt, and diversifies its funding channels.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) DaFa's liquidity weakens; (2) its contracted sales weaken; or (3) the company accelerates its land acquisitions beyond Moody's expectations, thereby weakening its financial metrics.

Financial metrics indicative of a downgrade include (1) cash/short-term debt below 1.0x on a sustained basis; (2) EBIT/interest coverage below 1.5x; or (3) revenue/adjusted debt below 50%-55%.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DaFa Properties Group Limited is a Shanghai-based residential property developer. At 31 December 2019, the company had developed 69 property development projects, with a gross floor area of 5.0 million square meters. Its key operating cities include Wenzhou, Huzhou, Hefei, and Ningbo.

At the end of 2019, DaFa Properties was 72.5% owned by its founder, Mr. Ge Hekai, and his family.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

YuYing (Celine) Yang

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

