Moody's assigns B3 to Dayco's proposed term loan

New York, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 to Dayco Products, LLC's ("Dayco") proposed senior secured term loan due 2025. Dayco's existing ratings, including the B3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), remain unchanged at this time and the rating outlook remains positive.

The extension of Dayco's term loan and asset-based lending facilities to May 2025 (from May 2023) addresses the company's near term refinancing risks. Dayco's improved operating performance during its fiscal year ended February 2022 has resulted in Moody's estimate of debt/EBITDA at 5.5x and an EBITA margin of about 10%.

Over the next twelve months, Moody's expects revenue growth of about 5% and steady margins will modestly reduce debt/EBITDA closer to 5x. Dayco's material exposure to Europe (about half of revenues) creates heightened risk for lower volumes in the region, particularly tied to original equipment ("OE") automotive production. However, Moody's expects Dayco's global aftermarket business will remain favorable and offset potential pressures in its OE segment.

The positive outlook reflects the potential for Dayco to sustain its EBITA margin near 10% and generate free cash flow approaching 5% of total debt during its current fiscal year.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Dayco Products, LLC

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Dayco's ratings reflect the company's high financial leverage, modest scale relative to global competitors in its end markets, and moderate free cash flow. Dayco maintains a good market position with a suite of engine and drivetrain products, including belts, tensioners and dampers, for top automotive manufacturers and aftermarket retailers.

The company's aftermarket business, which historically represents about 45% of total revenue, provides a stable demand base. New product development and a refocus of customer relationships in the aftermarket segment have resulted higher margins over the past twelve months. Moody's expects Dayco to maintain its EBITA margin near 10% during its current fiscal year ending February 2023. Ongoing pricing initiatives and benefits from prior facilities consolidations should support steady margins despite higher material, freight and labor costs persisting.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Dayco maintains its EBITA margin near 10% and demonstrates a financial policy of acquisitions and/or distributions that is supportive of sustaining debt/EBITDA below 5.5x. Free cash flow of at least 5% of total debt could also support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Dayco demonstrates weaker earnings from lower volumes or inability to maintain operational efficiencies resulting in debt/EBITDA above 6.5x. A deterioration in liquidity with materially lower cash balances or free cash flow turning negative could result in a downgrade.

Dayco Products, LLC, headquartered in Roseville, MI, is a global manufacturer of engine technology solutions targeted at primary and accessory drive systems for the worldwide aftermarket, automotive OE and industrial end markets. Revenue for the last twelve month period ended February 28, 2022 was about $912 million. The company is owned primarily by a consortium of Oaktree Capital, Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. and TPG Capital.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

