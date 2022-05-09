Moody's assigns B3 to Frontier's proposed first lien secured notes

New York, May 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a B3 to Frontier Communications Holdings, LLC's (Frontier) proposed $800 million of first lien secured notes due 2030. The net proceeds from the sale of the first lien notes will be used to fund capital investments and operating costs associated with the company's fiber build and expansion of its fiber customer base, and for other general corporate purposes. All other ratings, including Frontier's B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and stable outlook, are unchanged.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Frontier Communications Holdings, LLC

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Frontier's B3 CFR rating reflects the continuing high execution risks of the company's strategic modernization plan across its operating segments to reverse continuing revenue and EBITDA declines. Moody's expects the company's revenue and EBITDA contraction will be in the high single-digits through year-end 2022. Frontier is further accelerating its most recent fiber build plan with a target of 10 million-plus passings by year-end 2025. The company's confidence in speeding up its timetable is rooted in solid broadband share penetration in its 2020 and 2021 fiber build cohorts, as well as its milestone achievement of positive broadband net adds overall in the fourth quarter of 2021. Frontier's well planned buildout program is highly targeted to optimize returns on capital allocations. The company benefits from having contracted for and secured key materials and labor suppliers across states, but the sustainability of early positive trends as its buildout increasingly expands in size and scope remains unproven. Frontier may face potential unforeseen execution difficulties along the way that contribute to weak EBITDA and rising debt leverage (Moody's adjusted). Moody's expects stepped-up capital investments through 2024 with capital intensity likely peaking in 2023, and total capital spending of over $13.5 billion for the five-year period through 2025. This substantial effort targets multiple states across Frontier's footprint for copper network upgrades to fiber, with a focus on driving cash flow growth from its larger markets in Connecticut, California, Texas and Florida.

Prior to its 2021 bankruptcy exit, Frontier had historically endured high new customer churn and mitigating and reversing such trends through improved customer service processes is a priority. The company's updated modernization plan incorporates significantly improved customer care efficiencies to proactively reduce churn, enhance sales force capabilities and productivity and reduce operational costs, including field costs. Moody's believes the company is achieving lower churn with its new fiber broadband customer base, and that continuation of this trend is likely. Sustained success is dependent upon effective customer targeting to better achieve economic paybacks and longer and higher value customer relationships.

Despite a sizable reduction in its debt load after its 2021 emergence from bankruptcy, Frontier continues to operate at a competitive disadvantage versus cable, fiber overbuilder and wireless competitors in the bulk of its market footprint until meaningful network upgrades bolster its value proposition. Evidence of good execution on this metric will be steady market share expansion and churn mitigation, especially with new customers under promotional terms, followed by both sustained revenue and EBITDA growth. Until then, Frontier's fiber broadband speeds of up to 2 gigabits and competitive value proposition to both consumer and business customers is essentially constrained by the pressing need to upgrade a large legacy copper network spanning the company's 25 state footprint. Frontier also recently began to see the beginnings of some turnaround inflection in top line and margin pressures in its commercial and wholesale business segments. While strengthened financial flexibility affords Frontier an extended turnaround runway, strengthening its existing core business still requires substantial operational skills in the face of current high single-digit revenue declines and strong EBITDA pressures the company will continue to face at least through year-end 2022. Pro forma for the new first lien secured notes, Moody's expects Frontier's debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) will increase from 4.3x at year-end 2021 (4.8x pro forma for proposed $800 million first lien secured notes transaction) to slightly above 5.5x by year-end 2022.

Frontier's financial policy includes a long term, sustainable net leverage target (company defined) not to exceed the mid 3x area, the prioritization of reinvestment of discretionary cash flow into its business versus shareholder friendly actions and potential asset optimizations through non-core dispositions. Such potential optimizations are not anticipated until the later years of the current modernization plan.

The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of Frontier, as reflected in the B3-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default and the loss given default assessment of the debt instruments in the capital structure based on a priority of claims. The company's first lien term loan and first lien secured notes are rated B3, in line with the B3 CFR given the loss absorption provided by the Caa2 rated second lien secured debt, and also reflecting the benefits from a first lien pledge of stock of certain subsidiaries of Frontier which represent approximately 80% of Frontier's total EBITDA and 69% of Frontier's total assets, and guarantees from a subset of these subsidiaries (although the guarantor details are not disclosed). Based on a priority of claim waterfall, Moody's ranks the first lien revolving credit facility (unrated), first lien term loan and first lien secured notes behind structurally senior pension and trade payables of various operating subsidiaries.

Moody's views Frontier's liquidity as good. As of March 31, 2022 pro forma for the $800 million first lien secured notes transaction Frontier will have $3.0 billion of balance sheet cash and full availability under an upsized $900 million first lien revolving credit facility (unrated) maturing in April 2025, net of outstanding letters of credit issued under the facility. Moody's expects free cash flow to be around negative $1.6 billion in 2022 due to stepped-up capital spending combined with still contracting revenue. The company is expected to have high capital spending (Moody's adjusted) of approximately $2.8 billion in 2022 and $3.1 billion in 2023. Moody's expects Frontier to have sufficient liquidity such that it will not need to draw down its revolver through year-end 2022. As there is a high level of uncertainty regarding Frontier's ability to deliver sustained operational improvements through network investment, any shortfalls in expectations for future free cash flow generation would limit financial flexibility and likely impair the company's ability to maintain its now accelerated pace of network upgrades.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations over the next 12-18 months for continuing high single-digit revenue and EBITDA declines, slightly decreasing EBITDA margins and elevated debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) above 5.5x at year-end 2022. While good liquidity, a well-planned fiber upgrade strategy and an expectation of fully funded discretionary capital spending help support the stable outlook over the next 12-18 months, solid churn mitigation and steady and improving trends in total broadband net adds are critical inputs to any continuation of this outlook over that time period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given the company's current competitive positioning, network upgrade execution risks and uncertainties regarding share growth traction across its end markets, upward pressure is limited but could develop should Frontier's free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) track towards mid single-digit levels as a percentage of Moody's adjusted debt on a sustainable basis. An upgrade would also require steady market share capture gains across the company's network footprint in both consumer and commercial end markets over several years, consolidated revenue and EBITDA growth and maintenance of a good liquidity profile.

Downward pressure on the rating could arise should: i) the company's debt/EBITDA (Moodys's adjusted) be sustained above 5x for an extended period, ii) liquidity deteriorate, iii) negative free cash flow worsen from expected levels, or iv) should execution of its share capture and growth strategy materially stall or weaken.

Headquartered in Norwalk, CT, Frontier is a leading communications provider offering broadband to consumers and businesses in 25 states. Frontier generated $6.2 billion of revenue in the last 12 months ended March 31, 2022.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Neil Mack, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

