Moody's assigns B3 to Jingrui Holdings' proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, November 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B3 rating to Jingrui Holdings Limited (B2 stable) proposed senior unsecured USD notes.

Jingrui plans to use the proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance existing debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Jingrui's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects the company's long track record of developing residential properties in the Yangtze River Delta region, high quality land bank and adequate liquidity," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"However, the company's credit profile is constrained by modest operating scale, high geographic concentration, and moderate interest coverage due to its improving but still low profitability," adds Lai.

The proposed issuance will improve Jingrui's liquidity profile and not materially affect its credit metrics, because the company will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt.

Moody's expects Jingrui's debt leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted debt, will moderate to around 60% over the next 12-18 months from 64% for the 12 months ended June 2020, driven by an expected increase in debt to replenish its land bank over the same period.

At the same time, Moody's expects the company's interest coverage, as measured by adjusted EBIT/adjusted interest expenses, will trend towards 2.0x-2.2x over the next 12-18 months from 1.9x for the 12 months ended June 2020, as the expected improving gross margin from the top-tier cities projects will more than offset the growth in interest expenses over the same period.

Jingrui's total contracted sales grew 7.7% to RMB18.9 billion for the first ten months of 2020 compared with last year. Moody's expects its contracted sales to reach about RMB27 billion in the next 12-18 months, supported by its sufficient saleable resources, solid housing demand in its core markets, and recovering economic activity in China.

The B3 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than its CFR due to structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact that the majority of claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over Jingrui's senior unsecured claims in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

Jingrui's liquidity position is adequate. Its cash holdings of RMB12.0 billion as of 30 June 2020, which could cover 1.4x of its short-term debt as of the same date. Moody's expects the company's cash holdings, together with expected operating cash flow, will be able to cover its committed land purchases, dividend payments, as well as capital spending and payables for its previous acquisitions, over the next 12-18 months.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has taken into account the concentrated ownership by Jingrui's key shareholders, Mr. Chen Xin Ge and Mr. Yan Hao, who held an approximate 69.3% stake in the company as of the end of June 2020.

Moody's has also considered (1) the fact that independent directors chair Jingrui's audit and remuneration committees; (2) the low level of related-party transactions and dividend payouts; and (3) the presence of other internal governance structures and standards as required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, on which the company is listed.

Moody's regards the impact of the deteriorating global economic outlook amid the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Jingrui will sustain its improved sales execution for properties in higher-tier cities in China and maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Jingrui substantially grows its scale while maintaining (1) sound credit metrics, with adjusted revenue/debt above 95%-100% and EBIT/interest coverage above 3.5x on a sustained basis; and (2) an adequate liquidity position on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Jingrui's (1) liquidity weakens, such that its cash/short-term debt falls below 100%; and (2) profit margins come under pressure, constraining its interest coverage and financial flexibility, such that its EBIT interest coverage falls below 2.0x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Jingrui Holdings Limited is a Shanghai-based property developer. The company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in October 2013. It was originally established in 1993 as Shanghai Jingrui Property Development Company by a group of businessmen, including its current key shareholders and executive directors, Mr. Chen Xin Ge and Mr. Yan Hao.

The company engages in property development, with a focus on residential projects in the Yangtze River Delta and other second-tier cities in China. As of June 2020, Jingrui had a total land bank of about 4.92 million square meters, located across 21 cities in China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Hangzhou, Suzhou, Nanjing and Ningbo.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Cedric Lai

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

