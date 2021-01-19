Moody's assigns B3 to MEG Energy's proposed notes

Toronto, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B3 rating to MEG Energy Corp.'s (MEG) proposed US$600 million senior unsecured notes offering due 2029. The proceeds will be used to refinance all of the existing US$600 million notes due 2024.

..Issuer: MEG Energy Corp.

Assignments:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

MEG's B2 CFR is supported by: (1) bitumen production of over 85,000 bbls/d (net of royalties), with substantial reserves in key productive areas of the Athabasca oil sands region;(2) a long-lived reserve base that requires sustaining and maintenance capex of C$6 to C$8/bbl; (3) pipeline commitments that can move up to two-thirds of MEG's blend volumes outside of Alberta but is subject to pipeline apportionment; and (4) good liquidity. MEG is constrained by: (1) its exposure to heavy oil differentials, which are volatile and generally wide predominately due to egress constraints and pipeline apportionment; (2) weak credit metrics in 2021 with retained cash flow to debt below 10%, which could remain weak in 2022 if there are pipeline constraints; and (3) concentration in one asset - the Christina Lake oil sands project.

MEG's liquidity is good (SGL-2). Pro forma for the January 2021 senior notes refinancing, and at year end 2020, MEG will have around C$113 million in cash and C$785 million available (after letters of credit) under its C$800 million revolving credit facility, due July 2024. We expect breakeven free cash flow through 2021. MEG will be in compliance with its sole financial covenant through this period, with the covenant being tested at or above C$400 million of utilization.

MEG's senior unsecured notes are rated B3 (one notch below the B2 CFR) and the second lien secured notes are rated Ba3 (two notches above the CFR) due to the priority ranking first lien revolver and second lien notes.

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that credit metrics could remain weak through 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if retained cash flow to debt is above 25% (10% LTM Sept/20), EBITDA to interest rises above 4x (2.2x LTM Sept/20) and if MEG can maintain positive free cash flow.

The ratings could be downgraded if retained cash flow to debt is below 10% (10% LTM Sept/20) or if EBITDA to interest falls below 2x (2.2x LTM Sept/20).

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

MEG is a publicly-listed Calgary, Alberta-based steam-assisted-gravity-drainage (SAGD) oil sands developer and operator. MEG produces over 85,000 bbls/day of bitumen at the Christina Lake project in the Athabasca Oil Sands region in Northern Alberta.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

