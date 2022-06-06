Moody's assigns B3 to Mallinckrodt's Senior Secured Notes, affirms B3 CFR; outlook remains stable

New York, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A.'s ("Mallinckrodt") proposed $650 million incremental senior secured first lien notes due 2028. At the same time, Moody's affirmed all other ratings of the company including the B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), the B3-PD Probability of Default ("PDR"), the B3 rating on the first lien senior secured term loans, as well as the B3 rating on the $495 million of first lien notes due 2025. Moody's also affirmed the Caa2 rating on the $323 million and $375 million second lien notes due 2025 and 2029, respectively. There is no change to the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-2, reflecting company's good liquidity. The outlook remains stable.

Mallinckrodt has elected to modify the transaction structure towards a smaller debt financing that will come in the form of a privately placed $650 million first lien notes offering, which combined with approximately $250 million of balance sheet cash will replace the initially contemplated $900 million first lien term loan. The rating on the previously proposed $900 million first lien senior secured term loan due 2029, which was never executed, will be withdrawn at the close of the transaction.

"While the reduction in outstanding debt of $250 million will result in a modest improvement in financial leverage, the use of $250 million of balance sheet cash will diminish the company's liquidity. However, Moody's does not view the modification in the transaction structure as material enough to impact Mallinckrodt's current ratings," said Vladimir Ronin, lead analyst for the company.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A.:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed at B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan due 2027, Affirmed at B3 (LGD3 from LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Notes due 2025, Affirmed at B3 (LGD3 from LGD4)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Notes due 2025, Affirmed at Caa2 (LGD6)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Notes due 2029, Affirmed at Caa2 (LGD6)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A.:

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Notes, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A.:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mallinckrodt's B3 CFR reflects its moderately high pro forma financial leverage of 5.4x for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, a significant liability related to the opioid settlement, and the risk that the recent bankruptcy could harm the company's reputation with customers. The rating is also constrained by high earnings concentration in its two largest franchises, Acthar and INOmax, both of which will experience material competitive pressures from generics, as well as risk of lower reimbursement from payors that will reduce revenue over time. Mallinckrodt's ratings are supported by its moderate scale in specialty branded pharmaceuticals and its growing hospital-based business. The ratings are also supported by company's good liquidity.

The B3 rating for the senior secured first lien term loans and notes matches the B3 Corporate Family Rating. Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology suggests that the first lien senior secured debt be rated one notch above the CFR due to the balance of first and second lien debt in the capital structure. However, Moody's believes management will potentially look to fund the remaining opioid litigation settlement liability with incremental first lien debt. As such, Moody's has opted to apply a one notch override to the Loss Given Default (LGD) for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology outcome for the first lien debt instruments. The $323 million second lien notes due 2025 and $375 million second lien notes due 2029 are both rated Caa2, two-notches below the CFR, which reflects the subordination of these instruments to the first lien credit facilities and the expectation of loss in value in a default scenario.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-2 reflects Moody's expectation that Mallinckrodt's liquidity will remain good over the next 12 to 18 months. Mallinckrodt's liquidity will be supported by $250 million of cash at transaction's close. Moody's estimates that the company will generate at least $250 million of annual free cash flow over the next 12-to-18 months. However, liquidity will remain constrained by ongoing opioid-related litigation settlement payouts, with $200 million due a year post-emergence (and additional $200 million due in 2024, followed by $150 million annual payments thereafter, for several years). Mallinckrodt's liquidity profile is further supported by a new 4-year ABL revolving credit facility (unrated) that provides for borrowings of $200 million. Alternative sources of liquidity are limited as substantially all assets are pledged.

ESG factors are material to the ratings. Mallinckrodt faces moderate exposure to waste and pollution management stemming from number of investigations of current and former manufacturing facilities as well as former disposal sites alleged to have resulted in environmental contamination, and ongoing incurrence of cleanup and remediation costs. Mallinckrodt faces very high social risk exposures. These include high exposure to litigation, specifically related to its sales of opioid drugs. Additionally, because branded business represents a large share of cash flows, drug pricing risk in the US is a key social risk, for Mallinckrodt as well. Among governance considerations, the company's financial policies are aggressive, reflected in the bankruptcy filing, as well as high financial leverage, following reorganization. Moody's expects that Mallinckrodt's post-bankruptcy exit financing provisions will act as a guidepost for the financial policy of the pro-forma company, including debt incurrence limitations and restricted payments and investments.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Mallinckrodt's financial leverage will be moderately high following the restructuring, however resolution of key litigation issues, and refinancing of material portion of its funded debt, will allow the company to execute on its strategic priorities. Furthermore, while Moody's expects company's earnings will decline in 2022 due to higher competition in its' two key franchises, combination of free cash flow, cash balance, and revolver will provide sufficient liquidity for operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings upside is unlikely in the near-term as Mallinckrodt emerges from bankruptcy, over the next 12-18 months. Longer-term, the ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to maintain stable earnings from the core specialty pharmaceutical brands business, while effectively managing its strategic initiatives under more conservative financial policies. The company would also need to resolve remaining opioid-related legal matters, avoiding any additional litigation, as well, reduce and sustain debt/EBITDA below 5.5x. Additionally, the company would need to maintain at least good liquidity highlighted by consistently positive free cash flows.

The ratings could be downgraded if Mallinckrodt's operating results are weaker than Moody's anticipates, the company incurs any material incremental cash outflows related to various ongoing legal matters including opioids or cleanup related to environmental remediation, or if it fails to generate positive free cash flows on an annual basis. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company's EBIT/interest is sustained below 1.0x, or if liquidity deteriorates for any reason.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Luxembourg-based Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A. is a subsidiary of Dublin, Ireland-based Mallinckrodt plc (collectively "Mallinckrodt"). Mallinckrodt is a specialty biopharmaceutical company with reported net revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 of approximately $2.1 billion.

