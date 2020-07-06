Moody's assigns B3 to Modern Land's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B3 senior unsecured debt rating to Modern Land (China) Co., Limited's (B2 stable) proposed USD notes.

The company plans to use the notes' proceeds to refinance existing debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The proposed bond issuance will lengthen Modern Land's debt maturity profile and improve its liquidity position without a material impact on its credit metrics, as the company will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt," says Celine Yang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

Moody's expects Modern Land's debt leverage -- as measured by revenue/adjusted debt - to weaken to 55%-60% over the next 12-18 months from 78% in 2019, as an increase in the company's adjusted debt will likely outpace its moderate revenue growth stemming from its lower consolidated contracted sales growth in 2019. Similarly, Moody's expects the company's EBIT/interest will moderate to 1.8x-2.0x over the next 12-18 months from 2.2x in 2019. These levels remain appropriate for its B2 corporate family rating (CFR).

Modern Land's total contracted sales declined about 14.8% year-on-year to RMB14.2 billion for the first six months of 2020, primarily driven by the disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak. Moody's expects the company's total contracted sales to remain largely flat in 2020 compared to 2019, considering its sufficient saleable resources, track record of good sales execution and the relatively stable economies in its core markets.

Modern Land's B2 CFR reflects the company's (1) niche in marketing and selling comfortable and eco-friendly homes; (2) ability to consistently grow its contracted sales; and (3) weakening but still adequate liquidity.

On the other hand, Modern Land's CFR is constrained by its lower profitability when compared to its Chinese developer peers, and weak interest coverage driven by debt-funded growth and high refinancing cost.

In terms of governance considerations, Moody's has taken into consideration the concentrated ownership by Modern Land's founder and chairperson, Mr. Zhang Lei, who held an approximate 65.95% stake in the company as of 30 April 2020. Such concentrated ownership is counterbalanced by the company's established governance structures and standards as required by the relevant code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Furthermore, the company has three special committees in place, an audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee, two of which are chaired and dominated by the company's independent non-executive directors.

Modern Land's liquidity position is adequate. Moody's expects that the company's cash holdings and operating cash flow will be sufficient to cover its dividend payments, maturing debt and committed land payments over the next 12-18 months. As of December 2019, the company's cash balance of RMB11.4 billion (including restricted cash) could cover 120% of its short-term debt of RMB9.5 billion as of the same date.

Modern Land's B3 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the company's B2 CFR due to structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact that the majority of claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over Modern Land's senior unsecured claims in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the likely recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Modern Land will maintain adequate liquidity and that its credit metrics will remain appropriate for its ratings over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade Modern Land's ratings if the company establishes a track record of (1) growing its scale and improving its profit margin; (2) maintaining a reasonable cash balance, with cash/short-term debt above 1.5x; and (3) strong financial discipline in its land acquisitions, with EBIT/interest coverage above 2.5x-3.0x and revenue/adjusted debt above 70%-75%, both on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Modern Land's ratings if (1) the company's liquidity and ability to generate operating cash flow fall below Moody's expectations because of declining contracted sales and aggressive land acquisitions; (2) the company's revenue recognition is slower than expected, or its profit margins decline further, leading to further weakness in its interest coverage and financial flexibility; or (3) the company engages in material debt-funded acquisitions.

Metrics indicative of a potential downgrade include Modern Land's cash balance, both restricted and unrestricted, falling below 100% of short-term debt or the company's EBIT/interest coverage falling below 1.5x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Modern Land (China) Co., Limited was founded in 2000 in Beijing by Mr. Zhang Lei, now its chairman, who is a real estate developer in China. The company specializes in developing green housing units, and is one of the few early leaders in China's green and eco-friendly lifestyle market.

Modern Land was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in July 2013. As of December 2019, the company had a gross land bank of around 11.9 million square meters in terms of gross floor area.

