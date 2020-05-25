Moody's assigns B3 to Parques' incremental term loan; ratings remain under review

Stockholm, May 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B3 rating (under
review for downgrade) to the new €200 million incremental guaranteed
senior secured term loan B2 due 2026 and issued by Piolin Bidco,
S.A.U. The B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the
B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") rated under Piolin
II S.a.r.l ("Parques") and the B3 rating on Piolin
Bidco, S.A.U's existing €970 million guaranteed
senior secured term loan B due 2026 and €200 million guaranteed senior
secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2026 remain unchanged and
on review for downgrade. The ratings under review for downgrade
outlook remains unchanged for both entities.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The incremental term loan will provide significant additional liquidity
buffer to supports the company during the disruption caused by the outbreak.
However, the additional debt will add nearly a turn of additional
leverage, which will result in a pro forma Moody's adjusted
leverage of around 7.5x as of December 2019 and slow the company's
deleveraging pace. The new loan also comes at a significant premium,
being priced at E+750 with a 0% floor compared with E+375
with a 0% floor paid on its existing term loan B. This will
increase its interest burden and as a result further stress the company's
FCF generation.
The company continues to take active measures to reduce costs and is implementing
a re-opening strategy to ensure the adherence to specific requirements
and safety measures. Moody's understands that the company
has received permission to reopen a number of its parks toward the end
of May and the month of June.
The review that was initiated on 14 April 2020 will continue to focus
on (i) the current market situation with a review of travel and leisure
restrictions and visitation levels, and (ii) the company's
ability to deliver on its cost cutting and capital spending measures to
protect its cash flows.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
LIQUIDITY
Parques' liquidity profile has strengthened after the company successfully
secured additional external resources in April and May. As of the
end of March the company had €323 million cash on balance sheet,
pro forma for the €200 million incremental term loan and €35
million of government backed financing. The RCF of €200 million
remains fully drawn. This provides additional liquidity buffer
to support the company during the disruption caused by the outbreak and
Moody's expects it to be sufficient even if the parks have limited
visitation levels through its key summer months. Nevertheless,
there remains high risks of more severe downside scenarios, including
concerns over a potential second wave of the coronavirus, which
could further deteriorate Parques' credit metrics and liquidity profile.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The senior secured credit facilities due in 2026 (including the incremental
term loan B2) are rated B3, in line with the CFR, because
they are the only class of debt in the capital structure. The facilities
are guaranteed by material subsidiaries representing at least 80%
of consolidated EBITDA. The security package mainly consists of
share pledges, bank accounts and intercompany receivables.
The incremental term loan B2 will rank pari passu with the existing senior
secured credit facility, and benefit from the same security and
guarantor package. The B3-PD probability of default rating
is in line with the CFR, based on our assumption of a 50%
family recovery rate, as commonly used for capital structures with
first-lien secured debt with springing financial covenants.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Upward rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak
is brought under control, restrictions are lifted, and visitor
levels return to more normal levels. Over time, Moody's could
upgrade the company's rating if Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA declines
to below 6.0x with a significant improvement it is liquidity profile,
including positive FCF generation.
Downward pressure could develop if the pandemic results in a more severe
impact on the operating performance, which could further deteriorate
Parques' liquidity profile and lead to an unsustainable capital structure.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Parques is a global operator of regional amusement, animal and water
parks. The company operates 61 parks (45 regional parks) in 12
countries across three continents that receive around 20 million visitors
each year. In 2019, pro forma of the Tropical Islands acquisition,
Parques generated €694 million in revenue and €196 million in
company-adjusted EBITDA.
