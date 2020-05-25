Moody's assigns B3 to Parques' incremental term loan; ratings remain under review

Stockholm, May 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B3 rating (under review for downgrade) to the new €200 million incremental guaranteed senior secured term loan B2 due 2026 and issued by Piolin Bidco, S.A.U. The B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") rated under Piolin II S.a.r.l ("Parques") and the B3 rating on Piolin Bidco, S.A.U's existing €970 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B due 2026 and €200 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2026 remain unchanged and on review for downgrade. The ratings under review for downgrade outlook remains unchanged for both entities.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The incremental term loan will provide significant additional liquidity buffer to supports the company during the disruption caused by the outbreak. However, the additional debt will add nearly a turn of additional leverage, which will result in a pro forma Moody's adjusted leverage of around 7.5x as of December 2019 and slow the company's deleveraging pace. The new loan also comes at a significant premium, being priced at E+750 with a 0% floor compared with E+375 with a 0% floor paid on its existing term loan B. This will increase its interest burden and as a result further stress the company's FCF generation.

The company continues to take active measures to reduce costs and is implementing a re-opening strategy to ensure the adherence to specific requirements and safety measures. Moody's understands that the company has received permission to reopen a number of its parks toward the end of May and the month of June.

The review that was initiated on 14 April 2020 will continue to focus on (i) the current market situation with a review of travel and leisure restrictions and visitation levels, and (ii) the company's ability to deliver on its cost cutting and capital spending measures to protect its cash flows.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

LIQUIDITY

Parques' liquidity profile has strengthened after the company successfully secured additional external resources in April and May. As of the end of March the company had €323 million cash on balance sheet, pro forma for the €200 million incremental term loan and €35 million of government backed financing. The RCF of €200 million remains fully drawn. This provides additional liquidity buffer to support the company during the disruption caused by the outbreak and Moody's expects it to be sufficient even if the parks have limited visitation levels through its key summer months. Nevertheless, there remains high risks of more severe downside scenarios, including concerns over a potential second wave of the coronavirus, which could further deteriorate Parques' credit metrics and liquidity profile.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured credit facilities due in 2026 (including the incremental term loan B2) are rated B3, in line with the CFR, because they are the only class of debt in the capital structure. The facilities are guaranteed by material subsidiaries representing at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. The security package mainly consists of share pledges, bank accounts and intercompany receivables. The incremental term loan B2 will rank pari passu with the existing senior secured credit facility, and benefit from the same security and guarantor package. The B3-PD probability of default rating is in line with the CFR, based on our assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, as commonly used for capital structures with first-lien secured debt with springing financial covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, restrictions are lifted, and visitor levels return to more normal levels. Over time, Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA declines to below 6.0x with a significant improvement it is liquidity profile, including positive FCF generation.

Downward pressure could develop if the pandemic results in a more severe impact on the operating performance, which could further deteriorate Parques' liquidity profile and lead to an unsustainable capital structure.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Parques is a global operator of regional amusement, animal and water parks. The company operates 61 parks (45 regional parks) in 12 countries across three continents that receive around 20 million visitors each year. In 2019, pro forma of the Tropical Islands acquisition, Parques generated €694 million in revenue and €196 million in company-adjusted EBITDA.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nathalie Tuszewski

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

