Moody's assigns B3 to Qlik's amended credit facilities

New York, March 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.'s (dba Qlik Technologies Inc. "Qlik") amended and extended credit facility consisting of a $75 million senior secured revolving credit facility due October 2025 and a $1390 million senior secured term loan due April 2027. The B3 Corporate Family Rating and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating were not impacted by the amendment. The outlook is positive.

While the extension of the credit facility's maturities is credit positive, Qlik currently has an outstanding announced intent to acquire another Thoma Bravo - backed company, Talend. The closing of the transaction could affect ratings, subject to the final capital and organizational structures, total debt and leverage, collateral and guarantee provisions, as well as integration and synergy plans.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Qlik's credit profile is constrained by the company's moderate financial leverage, narrow scope of products within the competitive business intelligence and analytics (BIA) market, and challenges of converting existing perpetual license users to subscription licenses. Qlik competes against large and well capitalized firms with superior distribution and bundling capabilities including Microsoft, SAP, and Salesforce (Tableau). We believe the probability of Qlik deploying aggressive financial policies is high as a private, controlled company.

Qlik benefits from an increasingly recurring revenue profile, good geographic diversity, and a very good liquidity profile. The company's solutions are consistently regarded as a leader in the BIA market and partially mitigate the intense competitive pressures of the industry. The company's strong liquidity profile is underpinned by solid free-cash-flow (FCF) generation and around $275 million of total liquidity (approximately $200 million cash and $75 million revolver availability) as of September 30, 2022.

The positive outlook reflects a standalone view of Qlik's increasingly recurring revenue base and Moody's expectation of continued solid free-cash-flow (FCF) generation . We expect the US economy will likely contract in a couple of quarters of 2023, with US interest rates likely to remain elevated until inflation is reliably under control. This can materialize in delays and downsizing of deals. Having said that, the company's earnings will benefit from impacts of pricing actions, cost reductions, and strong billings. The positive outlook and ratings could be revised depending on the Talend acquisition, if completed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Qlik's ratings could be upgraded if the company builds a track record of conservative financial policies, sustains debt/CASH EBITDA below 6x, and generates FCF/debt in the mid-to-high single digit range on a more than temporary basis.

Qlik's ratings could be downgraded should the company's operating performance weaken such that debt/CASH EBITDA remains above 7x or FCF/debt is sustained in the low single digit range. In addition, Qlik's ratings would be negatively pressured if its liquidity profile deteriorates.

Qlik is a provider of business intelligence and data analytics solutions to over 36,000 unique customers worldwide. The Company's software products help users integrate and harmonize disparate data streams to improve analysis across different groups and lines of business within an organization. The solutions are delivered on-premise via term licenses or through the cloud as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. Qlik is wholly owned by private equity firm Thoma Bravo following the take-private LBO in August 2016. Revenue for the twelve months ending September 30, 2022 was over $880 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

