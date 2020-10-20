Moody's assigns B3 to Sizzling Platter secured notes; CFR B3

New York, October 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a B3 rating to Sizzling Platter LLC's ("Sizzling Platter") proposed $325 million senior secured notes. In addition, Moody's assigned Sizzling Platter a B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). The outlook is negative.

Proceeds from the proposed $325 million senior secured notes will be used to repay approximately $309 million of outstanding debt and $10 million in fees and expenses. Ratings are subject to the execution of the proposed transaction and Moody's receipt and review of final documentation.

"The B3 CFR reflects Sizzling Platters high leverage and weak coverage, driven in part by weak same store sales trends as well as its modest scale, regional concentration and narrow product offering," stated Bill Fahy, Moody's Senior Credit Officer. On an LTM pro forma basis as of June 30, 2020, debt to EBITDA will be over 6.75 times and EBITA to interest will be under 1.0 times. In addition, the negative outlook reflects the uncertainty with regards to the negative impact the various efforts to contain the spread of the corona-virus will have on consumers' ability and willingness to spend on eating out until the crisis materially subsides and how this will directly impact Sizzling Platters operating trends. "However, the ratings also recognize the brand recognition and value perception of the Little Caesars franchise, which accounts for the majority of Sizzling Platter stores. In addition the company's very good liquidity and multiple brands support the credit profile over the longer term." Stated Fahy.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Sizzling Platter, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sizzling Platter, LLC

... Outlook Assigned Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects Sizzling Platter's high leverage and weak coverage, particularly given its modest scale in regards to revenues and number of restaurants, geographic concentration and narrow product offering primarily focused on Little Caesars' pizza franchises in Florida and Southwest US as well as Mexico. On an LTM pro forma basis as of July 12, 2020, debt to EBITDA is over 6.75 times and EBITA to interest is under 1.0 times. The ratings are supported by Little Caesars high level of brand awareness as well as Sizzling Platters' other franchise brands that provide a certain level of diversity and very good liquidity.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty with regards to Sizzling Platter's ability to drive a sustained improvement in operating trends and credit metrics over the near term as consumers' ability and willingness to eat out remain challenged as high unemployment and efforts to contain the effects of the spread of the corona-virus persist while government support subsides. Liquidity could also be constrained if the company increased capital spending beyond maintenance capex to build new units particularly if challenging operating trends persist.

The corona-virus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Moody's analysis has considered the effect on the performance of the restaurant sector from the current weak U.S. economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regards the corona-virus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety."

Sizzling Platter's private ownership is a rating factor given the potential implications from both a capital structure and operating perspective. Financial policies are always a key concern of privately-owned companies with regards to the potential for higher leverage, extractions of cash flow via dividends, or more aggressive growth strategies.

Restaurants are deeply entwined with sustainability, social and environmental concerns given their operating model with regards to sourcing food and packaging, as well as having an extensive labor force and constant consumer interaction. While these may not directly impact the credit, these factors could impact brand image and result in a more positive view of the brand overall.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in a stable outlook include a sustained improvement in same store sales at Little Caesars that results in stronger credit metrics with debt to EBITDA of under 6.5 times and EBITA coverage of interest of over 1.0 times while maintaining very good liquidity. Whereas a higher rating would require debt to EBITDA migrating to under 5.5 times and EBITA coverage of gross interest of around 1.75 times on a sustained basis. An upgrade would also require maintaining very good liquidity.

A downgrade could occur if same store sales remained negative resulting in an inability to strengthen debt protection metrics from current levels over the next twelve to eighteen months. Specifically, a downgrade could occur if debt to EBITDA failed to fall below 6.5 times or EBITA to interst remained below 1.0 times on a sustained basis. A deterioration in liquidity could also result in a downgrade.

Sizzling Platter liquidity is viewed as very good. We believe Sizzling Platter's internal cash generation and existing cash balances will be sufficient to fund the company's internal cash needs over the following twelve months including interest expense and maintenance capex requirements. While the company may opportunistically seek new unit additions, we note that the liquidity may be stressed if the company were to resume its store expansion, beyond capital maintenance requirements. Sizzling Platter will also have a $65 million Super-priority first lien senior secured revolving credit facility which contains a springing lien financial covenant in the form of maximum first lien lease-adjusted leverage and under which Moody's expects sufficient cushion over the next twelve months.

The B3 rating on Sizzling Platter's senior secured notes is the same as the B3 corporate family rating, as they comprise the bulk of the debt in the company's capital structure.

Sizzling Platter, with headquarters in Murray, Utah, owns and operates 396 Little Caesars, 64 Wingstop, 20 Dunkin Donuts, 12 Sizzlers Steak House and 6 Red Robin franchised restaurants. Annual revenues are approximately $500 million. Sizzling Platter is owned by CapitalSpring.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

