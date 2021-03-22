Moody's assigns B3 to Solaris Midstream Holdings proposed senior notes; B2 CFR

New York, March 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
ratings to Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC (Solaris), including
a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of
Default Rating (PDR), and a B3 rating to the company's proposed
$400 million senior unsecured notes due 2026. The rating
outlook is stable.
The offering proceeds will be used to reduce Solaris' borrowings
under its revolver and repay preferred equity held by ConocoPhillips (COP,
A3 stable), its 30% common equity owner and its largest customer.
"We expect Solaris to grow its earnings with limited capex needs as associated
water production grows in the northern Delaware basin, where it
primarily operates," stated Arvinder Saluja, Moody's Vice
President. "However, the ratings are constrained by
its modest scale and asset concentration in Eddy and Lea counties in New
Mexico."
Assignments:
..Issuer: Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
B3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Solaris' B2 CFR reflects modest existing scale, limited operating
track record, as well as produced water volumetric risks.
Solaris' ratings are also tempered by the company's limited
basin diversification, and reliance on completion activity and hydrocarbon
production volumes that result in produced water volumes from its customers
on its gathering pipelines and water disposal facilities. Even
though the immediate risks to increase in produced water volumes on its
system from changes in federal lands permitting regulations are limited,
those risks could increase over time and constrain drilling and completion
activity in New Mexico. The company has indicated that roughly
half of its assets in New Mexico have exposure to federal lands.
However, the company benefits from modest leverage, no direct
commodity exposure and a weighted-average contract life of over
10 years. About 80% of Solaris' revenues are expected
to be supported by either acreage dedications or minimum volumes commitments
(MVC) from a prominent E&P customer base in the Permian basin,
one of the most prolific hydrocarbon production regions in North America.
Solaris' $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2026 are
rated B3, one notch below the assigned CFR, due to their structural
subordination to the company's $200 million senior secured
revolving credit facility (unrated). The company's revolver benefits
from a first priority claim over the company's assets.
Solaris will have adequate liquidity primarily supported by its cash balance,
modest free cash flow generation and committed revolving credit facility.
Pro forma for the debt offering, the company will have $43
million of cash on the balance sheet and no borrowings under its amended
$200 million secured credit facility which matures in March 2025.
Even though the availability could be constrained initially, we
expect the revolver to be fully undrawn with rising availability as 2021
progresses. The amended financial covenants include: 1) a
maximum total leverage ratio of 5.00x through June 30, 2021,
stepping down to 4.50x by December 31, 2021, 2) a maximum
secured leverage ratio of 2.50x, and 3) a minimum interest
coverage ratio of 2.50x. Moody's expects Solaris to
maintain adequate cushion for future compliance under its amended financial
covenants. The company will have no near-term debt maturities.
The stable outlooks reflects Moody's expectation of increased produced
water volumes and EBITDA in 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Solaris' ratings could be upgraded if the company successfully realizes
volume and corresponding earnings growth, resulting in EBITDA approaching
$200 million while maintaining debt/EBITDA below 4x and adequate
liquidity. Ratings could be downgraded and/or the outlook changed
if debt/EBITDA approaches or exceeds 5x, if liquidity weakens,
or if regulatory environment leads to constrained development activity
and declining customer volumes.
Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC. owns and operates water
infrastructure systems related to the gathering and disposal of produced
water and the supply of recycled produced water and brackish water in
the Delaware and Midland Basins. Solaris is owned 30% by
ConocoPhillips, about 52% by private equity sponsors (Trilantic
Capital Partners and Yorktown partners LLC), and the remainder by
other direct investors and the management.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
