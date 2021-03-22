Moody's assigns B3 to Solaris Midstream Holdings proposed senior notes; B2 CFR

New York, March 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned ratings to Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC (Solaris), including a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and a B3 rating to the company's proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2026. The rating outlook is stable.

The offering proceeds will be used to reduce Solaris' borrowings under its revolver and repay preferred equity held by ConocoPhillips (COP, A3 stable), its 30% common equity owner and its largest customer.

"We expect Solaris to grow its earnings with limited capex needs as associated water production grows in the northern Delaware basin, where it primarily operates," stated Arvinder Saluja, Moody's Vice President. "However, the ratings are constrained by its modest scale and asset concentration in Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico."

Assignments:

..Issuer: Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Solaris' B2 CFR reflects modest existing scale, limited operating track record, as well as produced water volumetric risks. Solaris' ratings are also tempered by the company's limited basin diversification, and reliance on completion activity and hydrocarbon production volumes that result in produced water volumes from its customers on its gathering pipelines and water disposal facilities. Even though the immediate risks to increase in produced water volumes on its system from changes in federal lands permitting regulations are limited, those risks could increase over time and constrain drilling and completion activity in New Mexico. The company has indicated that roughly half of its assets in New Mexico have exposure to federal lands. However, the company benefits from modest leverage, no direct commodity exposure and a weighted-average contract life of over 10 years. About 80% of Solaris' revenues are expected to be supported by either acreage dedications or minimum volumes commitments (MVC) from a prominent E&P customer base in the Permian basin, one of the most prolific hydrocarbon production regions in North America.

Solaris' $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2026 are rated B3, one notch below the assigned CFR, due to their structural subordination to the company's $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility (unrated). The company's revolver benefits from a first priority claim over the company's assets.

Solaris will have adequate liquidity primarily supported by its cash balance, modest free cash flow generation and committed revolving credit facility. Pro forma for the debt offering, the company will have $43 million of cash on the balance sheet and no borrowings under its amended $200 million secured credit facility which matures in March 2025. Even though the availability could be constrained initially, we expect the revolver to be fully undrawn with rising availability as 2021 progresses. The amended financial covenants include: 1) a maximum total leverage ratio of 5.00x through June 30, 2021, stepping down to 4.50x by December 31, 2021, 2) a maximum secured leverage ratio of 2.50x, and 3) a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.50x. Moody's expects Solaris to maintain adequate cushion for future compliance under its amended financial covenants. The company will have no near-term debt maturities.

The stable outlooks reflects Moody's expectation of increased produced water volumes and EBITDA in 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Solaris' ratings could be upgraded if the company successfully realizes volume and corresponding earnings growth, resulting in EBITDA approaching $200 million while maintaining debt/EBITDA below 4x and adequate liquidity. Ratings could be downgraded and/or the outlook changed if debt/EBITDA approaches or exceeds 5x, if liquidity weakens, or if regulatory environment leads to constrained development activity and declining customer volumes.

Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC. owns and operates water infrastructure systems related to the gathering and disposal of produced water and the supply of recycled produced water and brackish water in the Delaware and Midland Basins. Solaris is owned 30% by ConocoPhillips, about 52% by private equity sponsors (Trilantic Capital Partners and Yorktown partners LLC), and the remainder by other direct investors and the management.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

