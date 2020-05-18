Moody's assigns B3 to proposed note offering of IRB; affirms B3 CFR

New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed IRB Holding Corporation's ("IRB") B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B3 senior secured bank facility rating and Caa3 senior unsecured notes ratings. In addition, Moody's assigned a B3 rating to IRB's proposed $500 million secured note offering. The outlook is negative.

The affirmation of IRB's B3 CFR reflects the continuation of its drive-through, delivery and curbside pick-up operations which provide a base level of revenue during the coronavirus pandemic, adequate liquidity to manage through several months of significant revenue decline, and Moody's expectation that IRB will manage the business to preserve liquidity and then use cash flow to reduce debt once the crisis subsides. IRB's liquidity position is supported by its significant cash balances of approximately $600 million and full availability under $250 million revolving credit facility pro forma for this transaction.

Proceeds from the proposed $500 million secured notes offering will be used repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facilities and VFN facilities as well as general corporate purposes, which includes bolstering liquidity.

Assignments:

..Issuer: IRB Holding Corporation

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: IRB Holding Corporation

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa3 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: IRB Holding Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The restaurant sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in IRB's credit profile, including its exposure to widespread location closures have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and IRB remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on IRB of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

IRB's credit profile is constrained by its already high leverage with debt to EBITDA of over 8.0 times prior to the impact of COVID-19. IRB had forecasted that EBITDA growth and the use of excess cash flow to repay restricted group debt would support deleveraging. However, the impact of coronavirus will likely result in leverage weakening further. Governance risk is also a key credit constraint given IRB's private equity ownership and aggressive financial strategies which include maintaining very high leverage and a history of debt financed acquisitions. The ratings also consider the cost pressures associated with certain commodities and labor, some level of geographic concentration by brand and a high level of competition particularly in the bar & grill segment. IRB benefits from its material scale, multiple brands and franchised focused business model that helps add stability to revenues and earnings and adequate liquidity.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty with regards to the potential length and severity of restrictions and closures and the ultimate impact these will have on IRB's revenues, earnings and liquidity. The outlook also takes into account the negative impact on consumers' ability and willingness to spend on eating out until the crisis materially subsides.

Restaurants by their nature and relationship with sourcing food and packaging, as well as an extensive labor force and constant consumer interaction are deeply entwined with sustainability, social and environmental concerns. While these factors may not directly impact the credit, they could impact brand image.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in a stable outlook include a clear plan and time line for the lifting of restrictions on restaurants that result in a sustained improvement in operating performance, liquidity and credit metrics. Given the negative outlook an upgrade is unlikely at the present time. However, an upgrade would require at least a good liquidity profile, debt/EBITDA of around 5.5x and EBIT/interest expense of over 1.5x.

Factors that could result in a downgrade include a longer than currently anticipated period of restaurant restrictions or closures or a material deterioration in liquidity. Ratings could also be downgraded in the event that credit metrics remained weak despite a lifting of restrictions on restaurants and a subsequent recovery in earnings and liquidity. Specifically, ratings could be downgraded in the event debt to EBITDA exceeded 6.5 times on a sustained basis.

IRB Holding Corporation is the parent holding company of Arby's Restaurant Group, Inc. (Arby's), Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (BWW), Sonic Holding Company (Sonic) and Jimmy John's. Annual revenues are approximately $4.3 billion while systemwide sales exceed $14.0 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

