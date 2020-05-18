Moody's assigns B3 to proposed note offering of IRB; affirms B3 CFR

New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed IRB Holding Corporation's
("IRB") B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability
of Default Rating (PDR), B3 senior secured bank facility rating
and Caa3 senior unsecured notes ratings. In addition, Moody's
assigned a B3 rating to IRB's proposed $500 million secured
note offering. The outlook is negative.
The affirmation of IRB's B3 CFR reflects the continuation of its drive-through,
delivery and curbside pick-up operations which provide a base level
of revenue during the coronavirus pandemic, adequate liquidity to
manage through several months of significant revenue decline, and
Moody's expectation that IRB will manage the business to preserve liquidity
and then use cash flow to reduce debt once the crisis subsides.
IRB's liquidity position is supported by its significant cash balances
of approximately $600 million and full availability under $250
million revolving credit facility pro forma for this transaction.
Proceeds from the proposed $500 million secured notes offering
will be used repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facilities
and VFN facilities as well as general corporate purposes, which
includes bolstering liquidity.
Assignments:
..Issuer: IRB Holding Corporation
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B3 (LGD3)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: IRB Holding Corporation
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B3 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa3 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: IRB Holding Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The restaurant sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in IRB's credit profile, including its exposure to
widespread location closures have left it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and IRB remains
vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's
action reflects the impact on IRB of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
IRB's credit profile is constrained by its already high leverage with
debt to EBITDA of over 8.0 times prior to the impact of COVID-19.
IRB had forecasted that EBITDA growth and the use of excess cash flow
to repay restricted group debt would support deleveraging. However,
the impact of coronavirus will likely result in leverage weakening further.
Governance risk is also a key credit constraint given IRB's private equity
ownership and aggressive financial strategies which include maintaining
very high leverage and a history of debt financed acquisitions.
The ratings also consider the cost pressures associated with certain commodities
and labor, some level of geographic concentration by brand and a
high level of competition particularly in the bar & grill segment.
IRB benefits from its material scale, multiple brands and franchised
focused business model that helps add stability to revenues and earnings
and adequate liquidity.
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty with regards to the potential
length and severity of restrictions and closures and the ultimate impact
these will have on IRB's revenues, earnings and liquidity.
The outlook also takes into account the negative impact on consumers'
ability and willingness to spend on eating out until the crisis materially
subsides.
Restaurants by their nature and relationship with sourcing food and packaging,
as well as an extensive labor force and constant consumer interaction
are deeply entwined with sustainability, social and environmental
concerns. While these factors may not directly impact the credit,
they could impact brand image.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could result in a stable outlook include a clear plan and
time line for the lifting of restrictions on restaurants that result in
a sustained improvement in operating performance, liquidity and
credit metrics. Given the negative outlook an upgrade is unlikely
at the present time. However, an upgrade would require at
least a good liquidity profile, debt/EBITDA of around 5.5x
and EBIT/interest expense of over 1.5x.
Factors that could result in a downgrade include a longer than currently
anticipated period of restaurant restrictions or closures or a material
deterioration in liquidity. Ratings could also be downgraded in
the event that credit metrics remained weak despite a lifting of restrictions
on restaurants and a subsequent recovery in earnings and liquidity.
Specifically, ratings could be downgraded in the event debt to EBITDA
exceeded 6.5 times on a sustained basis.
IRB Holding Corporation is the parent holding company of Arby's Restaurant
Group, Inc. (Arby's), Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.
(BWW), Sonic Holding Company (Sonic) and Jimmy John's. Annual
revenues are approximately $4.3 billion while systemwide
sales exceed $14.0 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry
published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
