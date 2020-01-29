Moody's assigns Ba1 CFR to Ovintiv Inc; outlook positive

Approximately $6.9B of rated debt affected
Toronto, January 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned ratings to Ovintiv
Inc. (Ovintiv) consisting of a Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR),
Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR), a Not Prime commercial
paper program ($1.5 billion) rating, and a SGL-2
speculative grade liquidity rating. The rating outlook is positive.
The senior unsecured notes issued by Encana Corporation (now renamed Ovintiv
Canada ULC) were affirmed at Ba1. The rating outlook remains positive.
The notes have been legally assumed by Ovintiv Inc. and will be
transferred to Ovintiv Inc. on the next business day. Moody's
also assigned a Not Prime rating to Ovintiv Canada ULC's $1B
commercial paper program, which is guaranteed by Ovintiv Inc.
Encana Corporation's (now Ovintiv Canada ULC) Ba1 CFR, Ba1-PD
PDR, SGL-2 and the existing Not Prime commercial paper program
ratings will be withdrawn.
The senior unsecured notes issued by Newfield Exploration Co. (now
renamed Ovintiv Exploration Inc.) were also affirmed at Ba1 following
the new guarantee provided by Ovintiv Inc. The rating outlook was
changed to positive from no outlook.
Ovintiv is a newly formed, Delaware incorporated, public entity
that was created concurrent with the reorganization of Encana Corporation
on January 24, 2020. Ovintiv will provide financial statements,
continue to pursue the same strategy as Encana Corporation, and
will maintain the existing portfolio of hydrocarbon assets.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Ovintiv Canada ULC
....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Commercial
Paper, Assigned NP
..Issuer: Ovintiv Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned Ba1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Assigned SGL-2
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Assigned NP
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Alberta Energy Company Limited (assumed
by Ovintiv Canada ULC)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1 (LGD4)
..Issuer: Ovintiv Exploration Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1 (LGD4)
..Issuer: Ovintiv Canada ULC
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1 (LGD4)
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Ovintiv Canada ULC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-2
.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn
, previously rated Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Withdrawn , previously rated NP
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Ovintiv Exploration Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
No Outlook
..Issuer: Ovintiv Canada ULC
....Outlook, Remains Positive
..Issuer: Ovintiv Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
Ovintiv's CFR benefits from (1) a sizeable production and proved
reserves base; (2) diversification across several North American
basins and across several products; (3) free cash flow generation
that will reduce debt, keeping retained cash flow to debt above
40% in 2020; and (4) a solid leveraged full-cycle ratio
(LFCR) remaining around 2.5x due to low F&D costs which reflects
Ovintiv's operational excellence. Ovintiv's rating is challenged
by (1) execution risk surrounding cube development logistics and return
generation in the Anadarko; (2) high proportion of production (55%)
that is exposed to weak natural gas and NGL prices in North America;
and (3) a relatively short proved developed reserve life (5.5 years)
compared to similarly sized E&P peers.
Environmental risks that we consider in Ovintiv's credit profile include
its presence in western Canada which exposes it to carbon reduction policies,
natural gas flaring limitations in the North Dakota Bakken, as well
as typical industry risks such as increased regulations, liquid
spills and a transition to low-carbon energy. Governance
considerations include Ovintiv's good track record for earnings accuracy
and guidance, reflecting strong management credibility and experience.
The senior unsecured notes are rated Ba1, at the CFR, as all
the debt in the capital structure is unsecured. Ovintiv Inc.
fully and unconditionally guaranteed the debt issued by Ovintiv Exploration
Inc. and Ovintiv Exploration Inc. fully and unconditionally
guaranteed the debt assumed by Ovintiv Inc. Ovintiv Canada ULC
also provides guarantees to Ovintiv Inc. and Ovintiv Exploration
Inc..
Ovintiv has good liquidity (SGL-2). At September 30,
2019 Ovintiv had $138 million of cash and $3.3 billion
available under its $4 billion revolving credit facilities maturing
in 2022, after $740 million of commercial paper outstandings.
We expect $300 million in free cash flow through 2020. We
expect Ovintiv to be in full compliance with its sole financial covenant
requiring debt to capitalization to be under 60%. Ovintiv
has assets that it could sell to enhance liquidity.
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the company will continue
to improve leverage and successfully integrate the Newfield assets.
The ratings could be upgraded if Ovintiv successfully integrates Newfield
while maintaining retained cash flow to debt above 40% (36%
LTM Sep-19); LFCR remains above 1.5x (3.1x LTM
Sep-19); and PD reserve life exceeds 5 years (pro forma 5.4
years Dec-18).
The ratings could be downgraded if RCF to debt falls below 20%
(36% LTM Sep-19), while LFCR falls below 1.0x
(3.1x LTM Sep-19).
Denver Colorado-based Ovintiv Inc. is one of the largest
North American independent exploration and production companies,
with Q3 2019 production of 605,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
