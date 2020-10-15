Moody's assigns Ba1 Corporate Family Rating to Hero FinCorp and withdraws its issuer rating

Singapore, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today assigned a Ba1 Corporate Family Rating to Hero FinCorp Limited and has withdrawn the Ba1 local and foreign currency issuer rating.

Hero FinCorp's rating outlook, as applicable, is maintained as negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hero FinCorp's Ba1 CFR is three notches higher than its b1 standalone assessment, reflecting Moody's assumption of a very high likelihood of support from its key shareholder, Hero MotoCorp Limited (HMCL), in times of need.

Hero FinCorp's b1 standalone assessment incorporates Moody's expectation that Hero FinCorp's asset quality and profitability will weaken as loan delinquencies and defaults increase, because customers and businesses face a drop in earnings and cash flows due to the economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Hero FinCorp's unseasoned loan book also poses risks to asset quality, given its limited operating track record and rapid growth in the past few years.

Capital is a credit strength of Hero FinCorp, supported by capital infusions from its shareholders. Moody's expects Hero FinCorp's capital will remain largely stable as the company looks to conserve liquidity and avoid expanding its balance sheet until economic conditions normalize. Hero FinCorp has access to committed capital from its shareholders that is callable by the company before the end of the fiscal year ending March 2021.

Despite the tight liquidity conditions for Indian non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), Hero FinCorp has been able to refinance its maturing obligations. The company's strong links with its parent helps it access banks and debt market investors for funding.

Nevertheless, its modest liquidity buffers have left it exposed to volatile refinancing conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. The outlook could return to stable if Hero FinCorp is able to absorb the impact of the asset quality deterioration and higher credit costs in the current fiscal year without materially impacting its capital position, and if profitability and asset quality are likely to stabilize beyond fiscal year ending March 2021.

Moody's could downgrade the company's ratings if there is a material deterioration in its asset quality, which leads to more pressure on its profitability, or if its funding and liquidity profiles deteriorate. Any change to Moody's expectation of support from HMCL will also lead to pressure on Hero FinCorp's ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in New Delhi, Hero FinCorp Limited reported total assets of INR 256 billion at 31 March 2020.

