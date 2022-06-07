Moody's assigns Ba1 UND/Aa2 ENH ratings to Connor Academy, ID's Nonprofit Facilities Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Ba1 underlying and Aa2 enhanced ratings to the Idaho Housing and Finance Association's Nonprofit Facilities Revenue Bonds (Connor Academy Project), Series 2022A (Credit Enhancement). The bonds will be issued in the expected par amount of $17.9 million. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a stable outlook on the underlying rating. Following issuance, the Series 2022A bonds will be Connor Academy's only outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The initial Ba1 rating is based on the school's small scope of operations that will grow as it completes an additional building and increases enrollment through drawing on its waitlist and competitive position within the regional market. The rating considers the school's adequate liquidity that will decline in fiscal 2022 through the use of reserves for financing construction but is expected to rebound in the following years due to strong operating margins. The charter school's high leverage is a negative consideration and though debt service coverage is healthy at present it will require growth to be maintained following the projected decline of one-time revenue such as philanthropic support.

Governance is a key consideration for initial rating actions. Considerations include the school's experienced and varied board that provides strong governance as well as significant financial planning and management support provided by an outside organization; these factors mitigate the risk of future charter nonrenewal.

The Aa2 enhanced rating reflects the credit quality of the State of Idaho (Aaa stable) and its moral obligation pledge under the provisions of the Idaho Public Charter School Facilities Program. The program's strengths include statutory requirements that the Idaho Housing and Finance Association and the Governor request the legislature to make an appropriation to replenish the bonds' debt service reserve fund in the event of a draw on that fund. The rating also reflects the essentiality of charter schools in the state's K-12 education system and the state's established track record of making appropriation-backed debt payments under certain financing agreements for state projects. The two-notch distinction between the programmatic rating and the state's issuer rating reflects the weaknesses inherent in the contingent, subject-to-appropriation nature of the state's support.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying rating reflects our expectation that Connor Academy will maintain its market position and financial performance, leading to stable liquidity over the next several years. The school's satisfactory waitlist and strong academic offerings are expected to support necessary enrollment growth needed over the next few years to achieve debt service coverage above 1.0 times.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Financial trends that outpace projections and lead to materially improved days cash on hand and/or debt service coverage

- Reduction in leverage relative to liquidity and revenue

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Erosion of competitive profile that prevents the school from reaching planned full enrollment

- Budgetary deterioration that reduces liquidity or causes unexpected deterioration of debt service coverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from payments received pursuant to a loan agreement between Connor Academy and the Idaho Housing and Finance Association. The association serves as the issuer of the debt. Under the loan agreement, Connor Academy has pledged to make payments from a pledge of gross revenues. The revenues are primarily comprised of state funding, though the agreement does also include any other revenues derived from operation of the school. A deed of trust on the school facility backs the loan in the event of nonpayment.

The school has been approved and intends to use the Idaho Public Charter School Facilities Program. A key requirement of the program is a direct-pay arrangement for debt service, whereby all state per pupil payments to the school are sent directly to the bond trustee to set aside funds in accordance with the bond indenture. The bonds will also benefit from a debt service reserve funded at the lesser of the standard three-prong test and at least twelve months of debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refinance the school's current indebtedness and to fund the construction of a new middle school campus.

PROFILE

Connor Academy is a public charter school located in Chubbuck, Idaho, which is within the Pocatello metropolitan area. The single-site K-8 school has grown to serve an enrollment of 540 students since its first year of operations in 2006.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64397.

The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/385579 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

