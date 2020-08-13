Moody's assigns Ba1 corporate family rating to Zijin Mining Group and withdraws Baa3 issuer rating, outlook stable

Hong Kong, August 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba1 corporate family rating to Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (Zijin) and has withdrawn the company's Baa3 issuer rating.

At the same time, Moody's has downgraded the rating on the backed senior unsecured bond issued by Zijin International Capital Company Limited to Ba1 from Baa3.

The ratings outlook has been changed to stable.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 10 June 2020.

"The downgrade reflects Zijin's acquisitive strategy and the expected weakening in its financial profile over the next one to two years, following multiple acquisitions in 2020," says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Zijin's Ba1 corporate family rating reflects the company's (1) leading scale and market position as a major Chinese producer of gold, copper and zinc in China; (2) diversified business portfolio in terms of metals and geographies; (3) profitable mining operations with a competitive cost advantage; and (4) strong access to funding backed by its indirect ownership by Shanghang County government in Fujian province, and its importance to China's metals and mining industry.

However, Zijin's rating is constrained by its increasing leverage due to its aggressive financial policy as illustrated by frequent acquisitions, its exposure to metal price volatility, and growing project execution risk and geopolitical risk.

Zijin's pursuit of growth through acquisitions has been more aggressive than Moody's previously expected and has pressured its financial profile. So far in 2020 it has completed or announced the acquisition of Continental Gold Inc. for RMB7 billion in March, Tibet Julong Copper Co., Ltd. for RMB3.9 billion in July, and Guyana Goldfields Inc. for RMB1.7 billion, currently in process.

Moody's estimates that the acquisition costs and additional related capital expenditures will be mostly funded by debt and cash on hand.

As a result, Moody's expects Zijin's debt/EBITDA will rise above 4.5x in 2020 from 3.5x in 2019, and will stay at this elevated level in 2021 absent material deleveraging initiatives. Such leverage level better positions Zijin at the Ba1 rating level.

Moody's expects Zijin's planned convertible bond issuance of up to RMB6 billion will have limited effect on its leverage, given the modest size of the issuance and the uncertainties on timing and conversion ratio from the convertible bond. Moody's treats the convertible bond as debt.

In addition, Moody's expects Zijin will face growing project execution and geopolitical risk as it expands through acquisitions both domestically and overseas.

Despite Zijin's solid track record of developing mining assets in China and globally, the complexity of executing multiple large mining projects across different jurisdictions at the same time may lead to project delays and budgets overrun.

Moody's expects Zijin will slow its acquisitions as it focuses on developing mining projects on hand over the next 12-18 months. With the production ramp up of the acquired mining assets, the expected growth in earnings and cash flow will help fund Zijin's projected additional capital expenditure and contain its debt growth, supporting its stable rating outlook.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, the mining industry has high exposure to environmental risks as well as tightening regulations. However, Zijin has a good track record of environmental compliance, including established procedures to comply with regulations and to monitor pollutants released into the air, water, and soil during production.

Zijin is exposed to social risks associated with the mining industry, including health and safety, and responsible production. The company adheres to a "zero work fatality, zero occupational disease and zero environmental accidents" goal during its production. Zijin also carries out poverty alleviation projects in areas near the operations of its subsidiaries.

In terms of governance consideration, Zijin has an aggressive growth strategy and financial policy as evidenced by its recent multiple acquisitions that were partially funded by debt. Today's rating action reflects the impact on the company's financial profile arising from this acquisitive strategy. As a dual-listed entity on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, Zijin has adequate information transparency and financial disclosure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Zijin will focus on developing its acquired mining assets and ramp up production according to plan without major delays, such that its credit metrics will remain largely stable in the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Zijin (1) shows prudence in its capital expenditure and acquisitions; (2) enhances its production scale while successfully managing project execution and geopolitical risks; and (3) improves its credit metrics, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 3.5x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) Zijin stays acquisitive, pressuring its financial position; (2) there is a material decline in revenues or profits due to operating, geopolitical, or environmental issues; (3) the Shanghang County government loses its position as the largest shareholder, weakening the company's access to funding; or (4) credit metrics deteriorate, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 5.0x with a low likelihood of deleveraging over the next 12-18 months.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited is one of the largest and most diversified metals and mining companies in China. It is primarily engaged in the exploration and mining of gold, copper, zinc and other metal minerals, supplemented by refining, processing and sales of related products. The company also has other mining-related businesses such as research and development, construction, trade and finance.

Zijin generated revenue of RMB136 billion in 2019 and reported total assets of RMB123.8 billion as of year-end 2019.

