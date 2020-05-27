Moody's assigns Ba1 rating, on review for downgrade, to Air Canada's Series 2020-1 Class C EETC

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba1 rating to Air Canada's Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2020-1 the company announced earlier today: $315.783 million Class C with a legal final maturity date of July 15, 2026 (the "Certificates"). The scheduled maturity date is also July 15, 2026. There will be no liquidity facility for the Certificates and the obligation is a bullet maturity. Air Canada will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. The Certificates will be secured on a junior basis by the 27 aircraft that secure the company's Series 2015-1, Series 2015-2 and Series 2017-1 EETCs (the "Three EETCS"). The Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of Air Canada is Ba1 and is unaffected by the issuance of the Certificates. The Ba1 rating of the Certificates and all other ratings assigned to Air Canada including the Ba1 corporate family rating and its other Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates ("EETCs") are on review for downgrade.

The spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the weakened global economic outlook, low oil prices and asset price declines are sustaining a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline sector is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Passenger demand is currently down by more than 90% across most of the world, excluding a few countries in Asia. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The impacts of the coronavirus are significantly curtailing airlines' need for aircraft, at least in the near term, which will likely pressure equity cushions of EETC transactions.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 rating of the Certificates reflects an equity cushion of less than ten percent before priority claims that would be recognized under an EETC default scenario. This estimate is on a blended basis across the Three EETCs. The rating also considers the credit quality of Air Canada and the legal protections afforded the Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates, including being subject to the Cape Town Convention as implemented in the federal and provincial laws of Canada. The Series 2020-1 Class C equipment notes will be cross-defaulted within each series if senior classes of such series remain outstanding, but not across the Three EETCs until the senior classes of each are paid off. For example, under an insolvency of Air Canada where it rejects one or two but not all three of the Three EETCs, the Class C EETC(s) that are not rejected will not be in default pursuant to the terms of the Series 2020-1 Class C equipment notes. The Series 2020-1 Class C equipment notes will be cross-collateralized across the Three EETCs. Moody's currently estimates the blended loan-to-value at about 92% before priority claims of up to 10 percentage points under an EETC default scenario.

The ratings of the EETCs reflect Moody's belief that Air Canada would retain the aircraft in each transaction under a reorganization scenario because of the importance of these models to the fleet and network strategy over the remaining lives of each transaction, their relatively young ages and fuel efficiency.

The 2015-1 transaction (unrated by Moody's) is secured by eight 787-9s and one 787-8. Moody's estimates the peak LTVs of the Class A and Class B at about 60% and 75%, respectively. The scheduled final payment dates are March 15, 2027 for the Class A and March 15, 2023 for the Class B.

The 2015-2 transaction is secured by two 777-300ERs and three 787-9s. Moody's estimates the peak LTVs of the Class AA (rated A1), Class A (rated A3) and Class B (rated Baa2) at about 53%, 74% and 88%, respectively. These occur near the scheduled final payment dates of December 15, 2027 for the Class AA and Class A and December 15, 2023 for the Class B.

The 2017-1 transaction is secured by nine 737 MAX 8s and four 787-9s. Moody's anticipates that the 737 MAX will return to service in a timeframe that will not lead to undue pressure on its market value. Moody's estimates the peak LTVs of the Class AA (rated A1), Class A (rated A3) and Class B (rated Baa2) at about 45%, 64% and 79%, respectively. The scheduled final payment dates are January 15, 2030 for the Class AA and Class A and January 15, 2026 for the Class B.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Changes in EETC ratings can result from any combination of changes in the underlying credit quality or ratings of the company, Moody's opinion of the importance of the aircraft collateral to the operations and/or its estimates of current and projected aircraft market values, which will affect estimates of loan-to-value. Near-term updates to Moody's estimates of aircraft market values that reduce the respective equity cushion could lead to further downgrades.

The methodologies used in this rating were Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811, and Enhanced Equipment Trust and Equipment Trust Certificates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125852. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Air Canada Series 2020-1 Pass Through Trusts

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust Class C, Assigned Ba1; Placed Under Review for Downgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Air Canada Series 2020-1 Pass Through Trusts

....Outlook, Assigned Rating Under Review

Air Canada is the largest provider of scheduled airline passenger services within, and to and from Canada. Revenue in 2019 was CAD19.1 billion. The company is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, Canada.

