Moody's assigns Ba1 rating on review for upgrade to Nova Kreditna banka Maribor's planned junior senior unsecured notes

Rating agency also maintains its review for upgrade on the bank's Baa1 deposit ratings

Limassol, January 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Ba1 rating on review for upgrade to Nova Kreditna banka Maribor d.d. (NKBM's) planned euro-denominated junior senior unsecured (senior non preferred) notes. Concurrently, the rating agency maintained the review for upgrade on the bank's Baa1 long-term deposit ratings.

All other ratings and rating inputs are unaffected by today's rating action.

A full list of affected ratings and rating inputs can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

NKBM has a Minimum Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) target of 18.59% of risk weighted assets as of 1 January 2022 and 23.18% to be met by 1 January 2024. In addition, the bank is subject to a 3% combined buffer requirement.

The Ba1 rating on review for upgrade assigned to NKBM's planned junior senior unsecured debt issue reflects: (1) the bank's ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA on review for upgrade; and (2) the result of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which indicates a moderate loss given failure for this instrument in the event of the bank's failure, leading to zero rating uplift from the BCA. The rating also incorporates agency's assumption of a low probability of government support for these instruments which are designed to absorb losses in resolution, which also does not result in any rating uplift.

The bank's Baa1 deposit ratings on review for upgrade are driven by the bank's ba1 BCA on review for upgrade and three notches of rating uplift from two previously following the application of Moody's Advanced LGF. The increased notching results from the larger amounts of lower ranking debt following a placement of the bank's planned EUR250 million junior senior unsecured debt issue, which provide increased protection to the bank's depositors. Despite the agency's unchanged assumption of a moderate likelihood of support from the government in case of need and because of the higher rating outcome prior to support considerations and its proximity to the A3 long-term rating of the Government of Slovenia, the deposit ratings no longer benefit from a one notch uplift under the rating agency's joint default analysis.

OUTLOOK

The review for upgrade on the bank's junior senior unsecured notes and long-term deposit ratings is driven by the review for upgrade on NKBM's BCA initiated on 5 November 2021 (see, Research: Rating Action: Moody's places Nova Kreditna banka Maribor d.d's Baa1 deposit ratings on review for upgrade - https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_457398). The review for upgrade of NKBM's BCA reflects the improved operating environment in Slovenia, the bank's improved financial performance, notably in terms of asset risk, as well as the uncertainty concerning the change in the bank's ownership and the potential interlinkages between NKBM and its new owner, OTP Bank NyRt (Baa1 review for upgrade, ba1 review for upgrade).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

NKBM's Baa1 deposit ratings and Ba1 junior senior unsecured debt rating could be upgraded following an upgrade of the bank's standalone BCA. An upgrade of the bank's BCA could be prompted by Moody's assessment that the linkages between NKBM and its new owner are not significant, if the BCA of OTP Bank NyRt is also upgraded and despite significant interlinkages, or if NKBM remains within its current ownership.

Given the review for upgrade there is limited downside to the ratings. However, NKBM's deposits and junior senior debt ratings could be confirmed at current levels if the rating agency assesses that upon the completion of the acquisition NKBM and its parent bank are closely interlinked and OPT Bank NyRt's BCA is confirmed at ba1.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Nova Kreditna banka Maribor d.d.

Assignment and placed on review for upgrade:

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba1

Extended Review for Upgrade:

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, currently Baa1, Outlook Remains Ratings under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

