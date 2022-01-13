Moody's assigns Ba1 rating on review for upgrade to Nova Kreditna banka Maribor's planned junior senior unsecured notes

Rating agency also maintains its review for upgrade on the bank's Baa1 deposit ratings
Limassol, January 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Ba1 rating on
review for upgrade to Nova Kreditna banka Maribor d.d. (NKBM's)
planned euro-denominated junior senior unsecured (senior non preferred)
notes. Concurrently, the rating agency maintained the review
for upgrade on the bank's Baa1 long-term deposit ratings.
All other ratings and rating inputs are unaffected by today's rating
action.
A full list of affected ratings and rating inputs can be found at the
end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
NKBM has a Minimum Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) target of
18.59% of risk weighted assets as of 1 January 2022 and
23.18% to be met by 1 January 2024. In addition,
the bank is subject to a 3% combined buffer requirement.
The Ba1 rating on review for upgrade assigned to NKBM's planned
junior senior unsecured debt issue reflects: (1) the bank's ba1
Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA on review for upgrade;
and (2) the result of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis,
which indicates a moderate loss given failure for this instrument in the
event of the bank's failure, leading to zero rating uplift from
the BCA. The rating also incorporates agency's assumption
of a low probability of government support for these instruments which
are designed to absorb losses in resolution, which also does not
result in any rating uplift.
The bank's Baa1 deposit ratings on review for upgrade are driven
by the bank's ba1 BCA on review for upgrade and three notches of
rating uplift from two previously following the application of Moody's
Advanced LGF. The increased notching results from the larger amounts
of lower ranking debt following a placement of the bank's planned
EUR250 million junior senior unsecured debt issue, which provide
increased protection to the bank's depositors. Despite the
agency's unchanged assumption of a moderate likelihood of support
from the government in case of need and because of the higher rating outcome
prior to support considerations and its proximity to the A3 long-term
rating of the Government of Slovenia, the deposit ratings no longer
benefit from a one notch uplift under the rating agency's joint
default analysis.
OUTLOOK
The review for upgrade on the bank's junior senior unsecured notes
and long-term deposit ratings is driven by the review for upgrade
on NKBM's BCA initiated on 5 November 2021 (see, Research:
Rating Action: Moody's places Nova Kreditna banka Maribor d.d's
Baa1 deposit ratings on review for upgrade - https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_457398).
The review for upgrade of NKBM's BCA reflects the improved operating environment
in Slovenia, the bank's improved financial performance, notably
in terms of asset risk, as well as the uncertainty concerning the
change in the bank's ownership and the potential interlinkages between
NKBM and its new owner, OTP Bank NyRt (Baa1 review for upgrade,
ba1 review for upgrade).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
NKBM's Baa1 deposit ratings and Ba1 junior senior unsecured debt
rating could be upgraded following an upgrade of the bank's standalone
BCA. An upgrade of the bank's BCA could be prompted by Moody's
assessment that the linkages between NKBM and its new owner are not significant,
if the BCA of OTP Bank NyRt is also upgraded and despite significant interlinkages,
or if NKBM remains within its current ownership.
Given the review for upgrade there is limited downside to the ratings.
However, NKBM's deposits and junior senior debt ratings could
be confirmed at current levels if the rating agency assesses that upon
the completion of the acquisition NKBM and its parent bank are closely
interlinked and OPT Bank NyRt's BCA is confirmed at ba1.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Nova Kreditna banka Maribor d.d.
Assignment and placed on review for upgrade:
....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba1
Extended Review for Upgrade:
....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
currently Baa1, Outlook Remains Ratings under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published
in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Melina Skouridou, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol CY 3301
Cyprus
Maria Jose Mori
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol CY 3301
Cyprus
