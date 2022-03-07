Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to Avis' new senior secured Term Loan C

New York, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba1 rating to the new senior secured Term Loan C that Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC ("Avis") plans to arrange. The proceeds from the Term Loan C will be used for general corporate purposes. All other ratings of Avis are unaffected, including the B1 corporate family rating, the Ba1 senior secured rating and the B2 senior unsecured rating. The outlook is stable.

The Ba1 rating on the new Term Loan C reflects the first lien claim on substantially all assets and the pari passu ranking with Avis' other senior secured debt. However, an additional increase in the amount of secured debt could result in a downgrade of the senior secured debt rating because of diminished asset recovery prospects resulting from the increase in the amount of senior secured debt in the capital structure.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan C, Assigned Ba1 (LGD2)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Avis' ratings reflect the company's competitive position in the car rental industry and the diversification of its revenues across on-airport and off-airport operations, as well as leisure and corporate travel. Strong rental demand is expected to exceed fleet size through 2022, resulting in robust earnings. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to remain slightly above 4x in 2022.

Despite its oligopolistic nature, the car rental market is highly competitive and poses several challenges that Avis has to contend with. These challenges include the cyclical nature of the industry, the possibility of future imbalances between industry fleet levels and customer demand, a heavy reliance on capital markets to fund annual fleet purchases, and the need to adapt to an evolving transportation landscape.

The stable outlook includes Moody's expectation that Avis will continue to generate robust earnings over the next 12 months, as car rental demand remains strong, the industry fleet size remains constrained and prices for used vehicles remain well above historical levels.

Moody's expects Avis' liquidity to be adequate (SGL-3). Liquidity is supported by a sizeable cash balance and ample available capacity under the company's revolving credit facility and vehicle financing program. Historically, free cash flow has been around breakeven due to the capital-intensive nature of the car rental business, even after accounting for proceeds from the sale of used vehicles.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded with evidence that Avis' cost reduction and revenue enhancing initiatives are contributing to a sustained improvement in performance, while industry fleet capacity remains disciplined. Metrics that would reflect this improvement include: pre-tax income as a percent of sales of at least 5%; EBITA/average assets around 7.5%; and debt/EBITDA below 4 times. Good liquidity is also a requirement for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Avis is unable to manage fleet size such that utilization weakens to well below 70%, if revenue per vehicle per day drops below pre-pandemic levels, if Avis' ability to dispose vehicles becomes constrained, or if there is a steep drop in used vehicle prices that could require Avis to increase collateral under its vehicle financing programs. Metrics that would contribute to a rating downgrade include pre-tax income as a percent of sales of about 2.5%, EBITA/average assets of less than 4%, or debt/EBITDA sustained above 4.5 times.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Equipment and Transportation Rental published in Feburary 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1299149. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC is one of the world's leading car rental companies, operating under the Avis, Budget and Zipcar brands in more than 10,000 rental locations worldwide. Revenue in 2021 was $9.3 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rene Lipsch

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

