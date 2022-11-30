Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to Axalta's $2 billion term loan

New York, November 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Ba1 rating to the $2 billion senior secured term loan due 2029 of Axalta Coating Systems Dutch Holding B B.V. and co-borrower Axalta Coating Systems U.S. Holdings Inc. These companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. ("Axalta"). The outlook is stable.

"Axalta is taking advantage of current market conditions to refinance and extend the maturity of its $2 billion term loan," stated John Rogers, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Axalta.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Axalta Coating Systems Dutch Holding B B.V.

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned Ba1 (LGD2)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 rating on Axalta's senior secured term loan is supported by the stability of its earnings and cash flow over most of the cycle, strong adjusted EBITDA margins (typically above 20%) and meaningful free cash flow generation in most years. Additionally, free cash flow can be preserved in a downturn by adjusting spending (e.g., lower research and development expenses) and lower capital investments. The company has also been successful over time at handling fluctuating commodity prices (e.g., oil-based resins, titanium dioxide). While raw materials cost increases over the past two years have been unusually large and persistent, some of these products have already started to decline and most are expected to fall further in 2023. Moody's principal concern with the company's business model relates to the limited organic growth potential in its Refinish business which is part of its Performance Coatings segment and the expectation for additional acquisitions to augment growth.

Axalta's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating is principally constrained by meaningful financial leverage for the rating category and uncertainty related to the potential downside in demand in Europe in 2023 and the eventual pace of recovery post the downturn in 2023. Moody's noted that Axalta's earnings and cash flow should hold up better than most other specialty chemical companies given the stability of the autobody repair markets and the expectation at automotive OEM build rates will hold up better than in past downturns. The rating is supported by a very good liquidity position and excellent market position as a coatings producer that generates cash through most economic cycles. The rating also takes into consideration past financial policy statements related to lower debt levels in 2023.

Credit metrics are currently weak for the rating with LTM September 30, 2022, Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA of 5.6x and Retained Cash Flow ("RCF")/Debt of 14%. Free cash flow is also below normal due to a roughly $200 million increase in working capital. In 2023, Moody's expects free cash flow to be well above $400 million providing the company with the opportunity to improve credit metrics by paying down balance sheet debt as discussed on the third quarter earnings call. In addition, Axalta recently names a new CEO, Chris Villavarayan, who may adjust priorities for cash over the next several years. Moody's believes that acquisition will continue to be a significant priority for cash management to grow and diversify its earnings.

The stable outlook reflects the expected weakening of demand in 2023 offset by management's plan to reduce debt, leading to improved credit metrics by the end of 2023. The stable outlook also assumes that Axalta will take any other reasonable steps necessary to return metrics to levels that fully support the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could consider an upgrade with expectations for: (i) adjusted financial leverage near 4.0x; (ii) retained cash flow to debt sustained above 15%; and (iii) free cash flow to debt sustained above 10% (FCF/Debt). An upgrade would also require the new CEO to support the company's previously announced leverage targets.

Moody's could consider a downgrade with expectations for (i) adjusted financial leverage sustained above 5.0x; (ii) retained cash flow-to debt sustained below 10%; (iii) a significant erosion in the company's liquidity position; or (iv) the adoption of more aggressive financial policy with regard to leverage and the pace, or size, of acquisitions.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Axalta' ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3) as governance, environmental and social risks are all moderate. Environmental risks are moderate as the company's waste and pollutions metrics are low and it has no significant environmental remediation liabilities. Social risks are also moderate for specialty chemical companies as responsible production and health and safety risks are lower than commodity chemical companies. Governance risks are moderately negative as it is an independent public company.

Axalta has moderately negative exposure to environmental risks (E-3) due to a below average level carbon transition and waste and pollution risk exposure relative to other chemical companies. Like many other specialty chemical companies, its exposure to physical climate, natural capital and water management risks is also low-to-moderate. Axalta has targeted to achieve a 50% absolute reduction of Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, sourcing at least 50% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and a 10% reduction of process waste intensity, VOC emissions intensity, and water usage intensity by 2030.

Axalta has moderately negative exposure to social risks (S-3) in most categories. Customer relations risk is more limited as the vast majority of sales are not to consumers, similar to other specialty chemical companies. Responsible production and health and safety risks are lower than many chemical companies due to the nature of their products and processes. Risks related to societal trends are viewed as low-to-moderate similar to other specialty chemical companies and manufacturers.

Axalta has moderately negative exposure to governance risks (G-3) mainly driven by its financial policies and track record. The company's financial policies and risk management support its "Ba" rating. Management credibility and track record is good as the company has utilized free cash flow to de-lever its balance sheet subsequent to acquisitions. The company's organizational structure and its board structure and policies are consistent with an independent public company and there have been no concerns over compliance and reporting.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is one of the world's leading coatings companies. The company operates two business segments: (i) Performance Coatings, which accounts for over 69% of sales; and (ii) Mobility Coatings, which accounts for under 31% of sales. Headquartered in Glen Mills, Pa., Axalta generated $4.8 billion of revenue in the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Rogers

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

