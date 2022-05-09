Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to BOAD's proposed hybrid security

New York, May 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) has today assigned a Ba1 long-term rating to The West African Development Bank's (BOAD) proposed issuance of USD500 million of subordinated securities. This rating is on review for downgrade, in line with BOAD's long-term issuer foreign currency rating, which remains unchanged at Baa1 and on review for possible downgrade.

The securities have a maturity of 60.75 years and have a first reset date at 5.75 years and every 5 years afterwards. From the second reset date onwards, the coupon increases by 100 basis points. The securities rank pari passu with all other present and future unsecured and deeply subordinated obligations of the Issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 rating assigned to the hybrid debt is three notches below the bank's long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Baa1 on review for potential downgrade. The three-notch rating differential reflects the deeply subordinated nature of the hybrid debt. The instrument: (1) is long dated, with a tenure of 60.75 years; (2) is senior only to equity; (3) provides BOAD with both an optional trigger to cancel interest payments at all times as well as a mandatory trigger to cancel interest payments if the bank's equity to assets ratio drops below 18%; (4) both the optional and the mandatory coupon skip are non-cumulative. The issuer cannot issue preferred shares that would rank junior to the hybrid debt.

In Moody's view, the notes have equity-like features that allow them to receive 75% equity credit (please refer to Moody's Hybrid Equity Credit methodology published in September 2018). A 75% equity credit is typically associated with a three-notch gap between the senior unsecured rating and the instrument rating.

BOAD's Baa1 rating reflects the bank's sound capital adequacy, despite weak asset quality and a limited degree of diversification; its similarly sound liquidity and funding position, balancing the bank's robust liquidity position thanks to its access to central bank's refinancing windows and the availability of liquid resources against its low diversification in its borrowing sources; and its strength of member support evident in the willingness and demonstrated track record of members providing support to BOAD, notwithstanding their limited capacity to do so as exhibited in their weighted average shareholder rating.

BOAD's issuer rating is currently on review for downgrade because of ongoing pressure on the bank's asset quality as a result of its incapacity to collect payments from all borrowers based in Mali due to ongoing sanctions imposed on the country by regional institutions. Downside risks to the bank's capital adequacy also stem from broader political instability in parts of its region of operation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

As the hybrid debt rating is positioned relative to another rating of BOAD, a change in BOAD's senior unsecured Baa1 rating could affect the hybrid debt rating.

The issuer rating being on review for downgrade implies an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. The rating could be confirmed at its current level if Moody's concluded that BOAD's capital adequacy will be resilient to the ongoing crisis in Mali or to further deterioration in the broader regional operating environment and strength of member support remains intact. This could result from a combination of policy support from the WAEMU/shareholders and the resumption or prospect of resumption of payments from Mali-based borrowers.

BOAD's issuer rating would likely be downgraded if Moody's concluded that BOAD's capital adequacy or strength of member support have deteriorated to an extent no longer consistent with the Baa1 rating. In particular, should the ongoing political crises in the region persist and prospects for lifting sanctions in Mali appear low, a downgrade would be likely unless there is swift and commensurate support in response from shareholders.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for this rating is Aurelien Mali, +971 (423) 795-37.

