Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to Bayer's new hybrid notes; negative outlook

Frankfurt am Main, March 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba1 long-term rating to the new hybrid notes (the "hybrids") to be issued by Bayer AG ("Bayer"). The rating outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The instrument rating of Ba1 is two notches below Bayer's Baa2 senior unsecured rating. This reflects the deeply subordinated ranking of the new hybrid notes securities in relation to the existing senior unsecured obligations of Bayer or those issued by its subsidiaries and guaranteed by Bayer. The new hybrid notes securities will be senior to common shares.

The proposed hybrid notes will have a maturity of 60 years, have no events of default and Bayer may opt to defer coupon payments on a cumulative basis. The hybrids are deeply subordinated obligation and will qualify for the "basket C" and a 50% equity treatment of the borrowing for the calculation of the credit ratios by Moody's (please refer to Moody's Cross-Sector Rating Methodology 'Hybrid Equity Credit' published in September 2018 for further details).

The Ba1 rating assigned to the new hybrid notes is in line with the Ba1 rating of Bayer's existing hybrid notes due 2074, 2075 and 2079 that were issued in 2014, 2015 and 2019 (and also benefit from "basket C" and a 50% equity treatment). Bayer at the same time is publicly tendering its €1.3 billion hybrid notes due 2075 that have a first option to be redeemed early at par in October 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

As the Hybrid notes rating is positioned relative to another rating of Bayer, either (i) a change in the senior unsecured rating of Bayer, or (ii) a re-evaluation of its relative notching, could impact the Hybrid rating.

Moody's could downgrade ratings if financial payouts from ongoing litigation would be materially higher than what Bayer has currently provided for and, as a result of higher payouts, if debt/EBITDA were to remain above 4.0x and RCF/net debt below 15%.

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 3.0x and RCF/net debt rises sustainably above 20%. For ratings to be upgraded Moody's would also expect a meaningful de-risking of legal risks, foremost with regards to ongoing glyphosate litigation.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Based in Leverkusen, Germany, Bayer AG (Bayer) is a diversified group, with strong positions in crop protection, seeds and traits, pharmaceuticals and consumer care. Excluding discontinued operations, Bayer generated consolidated revenue of around €44.1 billion and EBITDA before special items of €11.2 billion in 2021, equivalent to a margin of 25.4%. Bayer had a market capitalisation of around €58 billion as of 21 March 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

