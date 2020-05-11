Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to Becton Dickinson's senior unsecured notes

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba1 rating to the new senior unsecured note issuance by Becton, Dickinson and Company ("BD"). There are no changes to BD's existing ratings including its Ba1 Corporate Family Rating, SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating and the outlook remains positive.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to tender for various near-dated debt maturities. The transaction is credit positive as it is leverage-neutral and will extend BD's debt maturity profile.

Ratings Assigned:

Becton, Dickinson and Company:

Senior unsecured notes at Ba1 (LGD 4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

BD's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating reflects its significant scale with revenues of more than $17 billion. The company also benefits from its significant diversity across multiple product categories and global presence with 43% of sales generated outside the US. The company benefits from leading positions across most of its product lines. BD's ratings reflect its high leverage with debt/EBITDA near four times. The company's credit profile also reflects the company's appetite to undertake debt-financed acquisitions at a rapid pace. BD has a clearly-articulated leverage target (debt/EBITDA of 3 times as defined by the company) and Moody's expects financial policies will prioritize debt repayment until its leverage target is achieved.

The positive outlook considers the deleveraging progress that BD has made since the closing of the Bard acquisition in December 2017. Moody's expects the company will continue to deleverage toward its articulated target as it continues to realize cost synergies from the Bard acquisition and use free cash flow to repay debt. The pace of deleveraging will, however, slow in the near term due to the impact on earnings and cash flows arising from the coronavirus outbreak.

ESG considerations are material to BD's credit profile. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Although the medical device segment is somewhat less exposed from a demand standpoint than other sectors, the diversion of healthcare resources to treating the outbreak will reduce demand for some medical device products. BD has meaningful exposure to products used in elective procedures which have been postponed as health systems focus on the coronavirus outbreak. Over time Moody's expects these deferred procedures will take place, though the pace and timing of a recovery remains uncertain. In addition, global supply chains in the medical device industry are complex, and it is possible that supply disruptions will cause product delays and affect revenue of some products.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company continues to deleverage and maintains balanced financial policies. Quantitatively ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA approaches 3.5 times over the next 12 to 18 months.

Ratings could be downgraded if BD's capital allocation priorities become more aggressive, for example, if it undertakes a sizable acquisition while leverage is elevated. Ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.25 times for an extended period.

Becton, Dickinson and Company, headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a broad range of medical supplies, devices, and laboratory equipment used by healthcare institutions, physicians, clinical laboratories, and the general public. Revenues are approximately $17 billion.

