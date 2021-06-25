Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to CMS Energy Corporation's preferred stock

New York, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a Ba1 rating to CMS Energy Corporation's (CMS, Baa2 stable) $230 million Series C Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 rating assigned to CMS' Preferred Stock reflects the security's relative position in the company's capital structure compared to its senior unsecured rating, which represents CMS's ability to honor senior unsecured debt and other unsecured obligations. The Preferred Stock is subordinated, and junior in right of payment, to roughly $15 billion of CMS's outstanding long-term debt.

The two notch differential between the Ba1 assigned to the Series C Preferred Stock and CMS' Baa2 senior unsecured rating is consistent with our methodology guidance for notching corporate instrument ratings based on differences in security and priority of claim.

CMS intends to use the net proceeds from the Preferred Stock issuance for general corporate purposes, including working capital and debt repayment.

The Preferred Stock contains equity like features including no stated maturity and the option to skip coupon payments. Upon issuance, the Preferred Stock will receive basket "C" treatment (i.e. 50% equity and 50% debt) for the purpose of adjusting financial statements. Please refer to Moody's cross-sector rating methodology "Hybrid Equity Credit" (September 2018) for further details.

CMS' senior unsecured credit rating primarily reflects the credit profile of its utility subsidiary Consumers Energy Company (Consumers Energy, A1 senior secured, stable). After the sale of EnerBank, we expect over 95% of CMS to be supported by the regulated utility operation. Its credit profile also incorporates higher percentage of parent debt level. Approximately $4.2 billion is issued at the CMS level, which represents about 34% of the total debt excluding EnerBank deposits.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that financial metrics will remain around 14%-15% over the next 2-3 years and that the utility will continue to benefit from a consistent and generally credit supportive regulatory environment. The stable outlook also incorporates our view that CMS will maintain prudent financial policies while managing through its robust investment cycle and that debt levels at either the parent or utility will not increase materially.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors That Could Lead to an Upgrade

A rating upgrade could be considered if credit metrics improve such that CFO pre-WC to debt ratio is above 17% on a sustained basis. In addition, if the Michigan regulatory framework becomes even more formulaic, transparent or timely with its suite of recovery mechanisms for Consumers Energy, a rating upgrade could be possible.

Factors That Could Lead to a Downgrade

A rating downgrade could be considered if there is a material deterioration in the credit supportiveness of the Michigan regulatory environment; or if the CFO pre-WC to debt ratio declines below 14% on a sustained basis. Also, there could be downward pressure on the rating of CMS if Consumers Energy's ability to upstream dividends to CMS becomes constrained or the parent debt level at CMS increases materially.

Assignments:

..Issuer: CMS Energy Corporation

....Pref. Stock Preferred Stock, Assigned Ba1

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) is an energy holding company whose principal subsidiary, Consumers Energy Company (Consumers Energy), is a Michigan regulated electric and gas utility representing over 95% of CMS' earnings and cash flow. Consumers Energy serves approximately 6.8 million customers in the state of Michigan, with a rate base of about $20 billion. In addition to Consumers Energy, CMS has ownership interests in about 1,838 gross MW of unregulated, primarily natural gas-fired, generation located mostly within Michigan. CMS announced an agreement to sell its wholly owned lending subsidiary, EnerBank, which is expected to close by year-end 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jairo Chung

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infra Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

