Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to California Resources' junior secured DIP term loan facility

NOTE: On September 4, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: The methodology paragraph was changed to “The principal methodology used in this rating was Debtor-in-Possession Lending published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108429. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.” Revised release follows.
New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba1 rating to California
Resources Corp. (DIP)'s (CRC) $650 million junior secured superpriority
debtor-in-possession (DIP) term loan. On August 26,
2020, The US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas
approved up to $1.1 billion of aggregate DIP loans,
consisting of up to $483 million of senior secured DIP facility
and $650 million of junior secured DIP facility. The DIP
facility, which was provided by certain of CRC's pre-petition
term loan lenders, will support the company's liquidity needs
during the Chapter 11 reorganization process. The DIP credit agreement
has a maturity date of January 15, 2021. On July 15,
2020, CRC filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11
of the United States Bankruptcy Code. Moody's subsequently withdrew
all ratings on the company.
Assignments:
..Issuer: California Resources Corp. (DIP)
....Junior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned Ba1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: California Resources Corp. (DIP)
....Outlook, Assigned No Outlook
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba1 rating primarily reflects good coverage of the DIP facilities
provided by the collateral package, the large amount of DIP financing
relative to the $5.086 billion of pre-petition debt,
structural features of the DIP facilities, and the rated DIP term
loan's junior position to the senior DIP facility. The cause
of bankruptcy as well as the nature and scope of the reorganization are
also factored into the rating.
The junior secured DIP facility has super-priority status over
administrative expense together with the Senior DIP facility, second-priority
senior priming liens on all existing collateral securing the pre-petition
revolving credit facility and term loans, and second-priority
liens on all unencumbered assets. Moody's estimates the DIP facilities
have strong total collateral coverage in excess of 3x the $1.1
billion principal amount of the DIP facilities, consistent with
an "A" factor rating under Moody's Debtor-in-Possession
Lending methodology. However, CRC's DIP term loan to
pre-petition debt ratio at about 22% is relatively high.
The rating reflects favorable structural features of the DIP facility
including the source of the financing (mostly new money for which some
priming liens are needed), upstream guarantees from all principal
operating units and most subsidiaries, and collateral protection
for the rated loan achieved through mostly priming liens but with a predominantly
junior priority position. The facility drawings are not subject
to a borrowing base, but the large excess amount of collateral will
likely result in the facility being fully covered by the collateral for
the life of the facility, even if oil and natural gas prices decline
significantly. The facility has covenants that require the company
to maintain a minimum liquidity level and operate within defined budget
variance tolerances.
In assessing the cause of the bankruptcy filing and the nature and scope
of the reorganization, Moody's believes that the bankruptcy was
due to elevated debt levels -- with which CRC was saddled
at its spinoff in 2014 -- relative to depressed earnings,
as well as low oil prices. Moody's views the reorganization as
somewhat complex, involving multiple classes of debt. The
company's properties are burdened by higher operating costs due
to the energy intensity of its tertiary recovery operations, although
the company has been able to realize significant cost reductions prior
to and during the restructuring, which should improve margins post-emergence.
CRC's reserves also face longer term pressure related to environmental
and climate concerns that are more prevalent in California. Production
will be considerably lower in 2020 and 2021 than 2019 levels, due
to lack of investment as the company preserved capital in the low oil
price environment leading up to its bankruptcy filing.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Debtor-in-Possession Lending published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108429. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
California Resources Corp., headquartered in Santa Clarita,
California, operates exclusively in California and had production
of 128,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day as of December
31, 2019.
This rating is assigned on a point-in-time basis,
and will be withdrawn as soon as practicable, before which it is
subject to monitoring.
