Rating Action:

Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to DME's proposed LPNs

20 Jan 2021

London, 20 January 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Ba1 rating to the proposed senior unsecured US dollar-denominated guaranteed loan participation notes (LPNs) to be issued by, but with limited recourse to, DME Airport DAC, a designated activity company incorporated under the laws of Ireland. DME Airport DAC will in turn on-lend the proceeds to Hacienda Investments Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of DME Limited (Moscow Domodedovo Airport) (DME, Ba1 negative), which owns substantially all of the company's real estate assets. The loan will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by DME Limited (Moscow Domodedovo Airport) and its major operating subsidiaries, which account for more than 85% of the group's consolidated EBITDA and assets. Therefore, noteholders will rely solely on DME's credit quality to service and repay the debt. The outlook of DME Airport DAC is negative, in line with DME's outlook.

DME intends to use the loan proceeds for refinancing of its existing indebtedness, including outstanding $350 million notes due 2021 and $300 million notes due 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The notes' rating of Ba1 is at the same level as DME's rating, which reflects Moody's assumption that: (1) the notes will rank pari passu with other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of DME's group; and (2) the company has no secured debt in its capital structure.

DME's Ba1 rating with a negative outlook incorporates Moody's current assumptions that the company's credit metrics may recover to the levels commensurate with its current rating by 2022 after the substantial deterioration in 2020 as a result of the unprecedented pressure from the coronavirus outbreak (Moody's regards as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety), which dramatically affected the global airport sector, given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.

Notwithstanding the increasing duration and severity of the pandemic, and the ongoing uncertainty regarding the pace of recovery, DME is well positioned to restore its traffic over the next two to three years because of its strategic importance as an infrastructure provider to the Moscow area, the wealthiest region of Russia. The company also benefits from the high proportion of domestic traffic, which proved to be more resilient to the pandemic, quickly restoring since June 2020 on the back of the softening of the local lockdown measures. Although the current resurgence of the virus globally has reversed the recovery trend, DME's passenger volume dropped 42% in 2020 versus that for 2019, which remains well in line with agency's initial expectations (please refer to the related rating announcement: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_427803). While Moody's continues to expect DME's traffic to gradually recover over 2021-23 further supported by a slow come back of international and long-haul flights, risks of more challenging downside scenarios, including deeper reduction in passenger volumes and a slower recovery remain high.

The rating also takes into account Moody's expectation that the company will continue to implement measures aimed at restoring its financial profile and maintaining a comfortable liquidity. In particular, the proposed new notes, if successful, will address DME's major refinancing risk related to its $350 million Eurobond due in November 2021 with no other significant debt repayments until maturities of its two domestic bonds for RUB5 billion and RUB10 billion due in July 2022 and December 2022, respectively.

More generally, DME's ratings continue to factor in the company's (1) position as the second-largest airport in the Moscow Air Cluster (MAC), with a vast service area and strong fundamentals; (2) well-developed infrastructure, to be reinforced by the new terminal and airfield facilities, which, once operational, will strengthen its competitive position and service offering, providing sufficient capacity to accommodate future growth; (3) diversified carrier base, with a sound anchor airline and mostly origin and destination (O&D) traffic; and (4) likely recovery in its financial ratios to the pre-pandemic levels by 2022-2023.

At the same time, the ratings remain constrained by DME's (1) exposure to the intense competition in the MAC and the inherent exposure to airline failures, further exacerbated by the severe coronavirus crisis; (2) reliance on the state to develop airfield facilities, which has driven a delay in the launch of the new terminal at full capacity; (3) exposure to the evolving regulatory environment, particularly in view of an upcoming shift to a concession agreement and the overall less-developed legal, political and economic frameworks in Russia (Baa3 stable); and (4) concentrated ownership structure with weak corporate governance standards.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects (1) the material uncertainties regarding the prospects of recovery in the air passenger traffic and its ability to drive a return of DME's credit metrics to 2019 levels, (2) risks of extended disruption to travel resulting in material deterioration in credit quality of its key carrier operators, or intensified competition leading to the airport's weaker performance, and (3) liquidity risks related to the upcoming maturity of a $350 million Eurobond due in November 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given the negative outlook and the scale of the sector stress, upward rating pressure on DME's ratings is unlikely in the next 18-24 months. The outlook could be stabilised if (1) Moody's sees a sustainable recovery in traffic volumes, driving the correspondent recovery in DME's credit metrics, and (2) the company continues to maintain a comfortable liquidity during the market recovery phase.

DME's ratings could be downgraded if (1) there was a rising pressure on DME's credit profile from more severe and extended disruption to travel as well as from growing concerns over the erosion of its competitive position or material weakening of the key airlines' credit profile, (2) it appeared likely that the company's credit metrics would not restore to the levels commensurate with the current rating over the next two or three years, namely funds from operations (FFO)/debt ratio restoring to at least in the mid-teens in percentage terms; (3) there was a risk of covenant breaches without adequate mitigating measures in place; or (4) there were concerns about the company's liquidity including its ability to address the Eurobond maturity in 2021.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

DME Limited (Moscow Domodedovo Airport) is the owner and operator of Moscow Domodedovo Airport, one of largest airports in CIS and Eastern Europe in terms of passenger and cargo volume, with around 28.3 million passengers handled in 2019. In 12 months ended 30 June 2020, DME generated around RUB29.0 billion of revenue and RUB12.0 billion of adjusted EBITDA. DME is ultimately controlled by Dmitry Kamenshchik.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ekaterina Lipatova
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Victoria Maisuradze
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

