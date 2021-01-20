Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to DME's proposed LPNs

London, 20 January 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Ba1 rating to
the proposed senior unsecured US dollar-denominated guaranteed
loan participation notes (LPNs) to be issued by, but with limited
recourse to, DME Airport DAC, a designated activity company
incorporated under the laws of Ireland. DME Airport DAC will in
turn on-lend the proceeds to Hacienda Investments Ltd, a
wholly owned subsidiary of DME Limited (Moscow Domodedovo Airport) (DME,
Ba1 negative), which owns substantially all of the company's
real estate assets. The loan will be unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by DME Limited (Moscow Domodedovo Airport) and its major operating
subsidiaries, which account for more than 85% of the group's
consolidated EBITDA and assets. Therefore, noteholders will
rely solely on DME's credit quality to service and repay the debt.
The outlook of DME Airport DAC is negative, in line with DME's outlook.
DME intends to use the loan proceeds for refinancing of its existing indebtedness,
including outstanding $350 million notes due 2021 and $300
million notes due 2023.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The notes' rating of Ba1 is at the same level as DME's rating, which
reflects Moody's assumption that: (1) the notes will rank pari passu
with other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of DME's group;
and (2) the company has no secured debt in its capital structure.
DME's Ba1 rating with a negative outlook incorporates Moody's
current assumptions that the company's credit metrics may recover
to the levels commensurate with its current rating by 2022 after the substantial
deterioration in 2020 as a result of the unprecedented pressure from the
coronavirus outbreak (Moody's regards as a social risk under its
ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety), which dramatically affected the global airport sector,
given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment.
Notwithstanding the increasing duration and severity of the pandemic,
and the ongoing uncertainty regarding the pace of recovery, DME
is well positioned to restore its traffic over the next two to three years
because of its strategic importance as an infrastructure provider to the
Moscow area, the wealthiest region of Russia. The company
also benefits from the high proportion of domestic traffic, which
proved to be more resilient to the pandemic, quickly restoring since
June 2020 on the back of the softening of the local lockdown measures.
Although the current resurgence of the virus globally has reversed the
recovery trend, DME's passenger volume dropped 42%
in 2020 versus that for 2019, which remains well in line with agency's
initial expectations (please refer to the related rating announcement:
https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_427803).
While Moody's continues to expect DME's traffic to gradually recover
over 2021-23 further supported by a slow come back of international
and long-haul flights, risks of more challenging downside
scenarios, including deeper reduction in passenger volumes and a
slower recovery remain high.
The rating also takes into account Moody's expectation that the
company will continue to implement measures aimed at restoring its financial
profile and maintaining a comfortable liquidity. In particular,
the proposed new notes, if successful, will address DME's
major refinancing risk related to its $350 million Eurobond due
in November 2021 with no other significant debt repayments until maturities
of its two domestic bonds for RUB5 billion and RUB10 billion due in July
2022 and December 2022, respectively.
More generally, DME's ratings continue to factor in the company's
(1) position as the second-largest airport in the Moscow Air Cluster
(MAC), with a vast service area and strong fundamentals; (2)
well-developed infrastructure, to be reinforced by the new
terminal and airfield facilities, which, once operational,
will strengthen its competitive position and service offering, providing
sufficient capacity to accommodate future growth; (3) diversified
carrier base, with a sound anchor airline and mostly origin and
destination (O&D) traffic; and (4) likely recovery in its financial
ratios to the pre-pandemic levels by 2022-2023.
At the same time, the ratings remain constrained by DME's
(1) exposure to the intense competition in the MAC and the inherent exposure
to airline failures, further exacerbated by the severe coronavirus
crisis; (2) reliance on the state to develop airfield facilities,
which has driven a delay in the launch of the new terminal at full capacity;
(3) exposure to the evolving regulatory environment, particularly
in view of an upcoming shift to a concession agreement and the overall
less-developed legal, political and economic frameworks in
Russia (Baa3 stable); and (4) concentrated ownership structure with
weak corporate governance standards.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects (1) the material uncertainties regarding
the prospects of recovery in the air passenger traffic and its ability
to drive a return of DME's credit metrics to 2019 levels,
(2) risks of extended disruption to travel resulting in material deterioration
in credit quality of its key carrier operators, or intensified competition
leading to the airport's weaker performance, and (3) liquidity risks
related to the upcoming maturity of a $350 million Eurobond due
in November 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Given the negative outlook and the scale of the sector stress, upward
rating pressure on DME's ratings is unlikely in the next 18-24
months. The outlook could be stabilised if (1) Moody's sees
a sustainable recovery in traffic volumes, driving the correspondent
recovery in DME's credit metrics, and (2) the company continues
to maintain a comfortable liquidity during the market recovery phase.
DME's ratings could be downgraded if (1) there was a rising pressure on
DME's credit profile from more severe and extended disruption to travel
as well as from growing concerns over the erosion of its competitive position
or material weakening of the key airlines' credit profile,
(2) it appeared likely that the company's credit metrics would not restore
to the levels commensurate with the current rating over the next two or
three years, namely funds from operations (FFO)/debt ratio restoring
to at least in the mid-teens in percentage terms; (3) there
was a risk of covenant breaches without adequate mitigating measures in
place; or (4) there were concerns about the company's liquidity including
its ability to address the Eurobond maturity in 2021.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Privately Managed Airports
and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
DME Limited (Moscow Domodedovo Airport) is the owner and operator of Moscow
Domodedovo Airport, one of largest airports in CIS and Eastern Europe
in terms of passenger and cargo volume, with around 28.3
million passengers handled in 2019. In 12 months ended 30 June
2020, DME generated around RUB29.0 billion of revenue and
RUB12.0 billion of adjusted EBITDA. DME is ultimately controlled
by Dmitry Kamenshchik.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ekaterina Lipatova
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Victoria Maisuradze
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454