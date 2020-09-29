Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to El Corte Ingles' proposed senior unsecured notes

Paris, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Ba1 rating to the proposed guaranteed senior unsecured notes to be issued by El Corte Ingles, S.A. ("ECI" or the "company"), the Spanish department-store chain.The proceeds of the notes, expected to be EUR400 million, will be used for general corporate purposes including the refinancing of existing debt. The proposed notes will rank equal to ECI's existing senior unsecured notes.

The company's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) remain unchanged. The Ba1 rating on ECI's existing senior unsecured notes is also unchanged. The outlook on the ratings is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 rating assigned on the proposed notes in line with ECI's Ba1 CFR reflects a capital structure that comprise senior unsecured bonds and senior unsecured bank debt ranking pari passu.

ECI's proposed issuance improves the company's adequate liquidity in the short term and could be used to refinance part of the company's EUR600 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. With EUR 685 million cash available at the end of August, EUR1.5 billion available under the revolving credit facility and the proposed bond issuance, ECI has an adequate liquidity buffer to face the uncertain trading conditions in the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's base case assumes a rollover of commercial paper programs. However, a sudden termination of ECI's short-term financing programs would require a significant use of the revolving credit facility and deteriorate the company's liquidity buffer.

ECI´s Ba1 CFR remains underpinned by (1) the company´s leading market positions in most of the business segments in which it operates, (2) strong brand awareness and high interest from third-party brands to operate in ECI's stores, (3) a large and unencumbered real estate portfolio with a proven track record of successful asset monetization, (4) and good deleveraging prospects and the firm commitment to maintain a more conservative financial policy than in the past.

The rating also reflects (1) the company´s high geographic concentration in its home market, (2) the cyclical, seasonal and discretionary nature of its business model, (3) lower profitability margins than rated peers and high earnings dependency on its top ten best-performing stores, and (4) the risks and challenges posed by increasing online penetration rates and competition from pure e-commerce specialists.

The negative outlook reflects the high uncertainty around the company's sales and earnings recovery and the uncertainty around the company's ability to reduce leverage to 4.0x and generate solid free cash flow in the next 12 to 18 months.

Despite improving retail trading conditions since the end of the coronavirus lockdown in Spain from June 2020, Moody's believes that there is a high uncertainty around the sanitary, macroeconomic and retail trading environment in Spain in the next 12 months. While Moody's base case assumes a continued gradual recovery of ECI's sales in Q3 and Q4 2020, a new lockdown, a decrease in consumer confidence or restrictive social distancing measures in Spain are key downside risks to our base case.

The coronavirus outbreak is considered a social risk under Moody's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines, which are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Positive rating pressure is not expected in the short term. However, it could arise if the company maintains a good liquidity buffer supported by improving profitability above 8%, on a Moody's Adjusted EBITDA margin, and a solid free cash flow generation and if its Moody´s adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio decreases sustainably below 3.5x .

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise as a result of a deterioration in the company's liquidity. Downward pressure could also arise if there is a prolonged period of negative like-for-like sales, weaker profitability and depressed free cash flow generation. On a quantitative basis, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody´s adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio increases and is maintained above 4.0x.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology

COMPANY PROFILE

ECI, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is the largest department store in Europe, with groupwide net sales of almost EUR16 billion and adjusted EBITDA of EUR1.2 billion in fiscal 2019. The company operates under two divisions, retail and non-retail, which represented around 82% and 18% for both sales and EBITDA, respectively, in fiscal 2019.

Founded in 1935 by Ramon Areces, ECI remains privately owned and controlled by the founder's descendants. Its current main shareholders are the Ramon Areces Foundation, Cartera de Valores IASA and PrimeFin, S.A.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

