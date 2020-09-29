Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to El Corte Ingles' proposed senior unsecured notes

Paris, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Ba1 rating to the
proposed guaranteed senior unsecured notes to be issued by El Corte Ingles,
S.A. ("ECI" or the "company"), the Spanish department-store
chain.The proceeds of the notes, expected to be EUR400 million,
will be used for general corporate purposes including the refinancing
of existing debt. The proposed notes will rank equal to ECI's
existing senior unsecured notes.
The company's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba1-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) remain unchanged. The Ba1 rating on ECI's
existing senior unsecured notes is also unchanged. The outlook
on the ratings is negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba1 rating assigned on the proposed notes in line with ECI's Ba1 CFR
reflects a capital structure that comprise senior unsecured bonds and
senior unsecured bank debt ranking pari passu.
ECI's proposed issuance improves the company's adequate liquidity
in the short term and could be used to refinance part of the company's
EUR600 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. With EUR 685 million
cash available at the end of August, EUR1.5 billion available
under the revolving credit facility and the proposed bond issuance,
ECI has an adequate liquidity buffer to face the uncertain trading conditions
in the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's base case assumes a
rollover of commercial paper programs. However, a sudden
termination of ECI's short-term financing programs would
require a significant use of the revolving credit facility and deteriorate
the company's liquidity buffer.
ECI´s Ba1 CFR remains underpinned by (1) the company´s leading
market positions in most of the business segments in which it operates,
(2) strong brand awareness and high interest from third-party brands
to operate in ECI's stores, (3) a large and unencumbered real estate
portfolio with a proven track record of successful asset monetization,
(4) and good deleveraging prospects and the firm commitment to maintain
a more conservative financial policy than in the past.
The rating also reflects (1) the company´s high geographic concentration
in its home market, (2) the cyclical, seasonal and discretionary
nature of its business model, (3) lower profitability margins than
rated peers and high earnings dependency on its top ten best-performing
stores, and (4) the risks and challenges posed by increasing online
penetration rates and competition from pure e-commerce specialists.
The negative outlook reflects the high uncertainty around the company's
sales and earnings recovery and the uncertainty around the company's ability
to reduce leverage to 4.0x and generate solid free cash flow in
the next 12 to 18 months.
Despite improving retail trading conditions since the end of the coronavirus
lockdown in Spain from June 2020, Moody's believes that there
is a high uncertainty around the sanitary, macroeconomic and retail
trading environment in Spain in the next 12 months. While Moody's
base case assumes a continued gradual recovery of ECI's sales in
Q3 and Q4 2020, a new lockdown, a decrease in consumer confidence
or restrictive social distancing measures in Spain are key downside risks
to our base case.
The coronavirus outbreak is considered a social risk under Moody's Environmental,
Social and Governance (ESG) framework given the substantial implications
for public health and safety, deteriorating global economic outlook,
falling oil prices, and asset price declines, which are creating
a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions
and markets.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Positive rating pressure is not expected in the short term. However,
it could arise if the company maintains a good liquidity buffer supported
by improving profitability above 8%, on a Moody's Adjusted
EBITDA margin, and a solid free cash flow generation and if its
Moody´s adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio decreases sustainably
below 3.5x .
Downward pressure on the ratings could arise as a result of a deterioration
in the company's liquidity. Downward pressure could also arise
if there is a prolonged period of negative like-for-like
sales, weaker profitability and depressed free cash flow generation.
On a quantitative basis, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody´s
adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio increases and is maintained above 4.0x.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology
COMPANY PROFILE
ECI, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is the largest
department store in Europe, with groupwide net sales of almost EUR16
billion and adjusted EBITDA of EUR1.2 billion in fiscal 2019.
The company operates under two divisions, retail and non-retail,
which represented around 82% and 18% for both sales and
EBITDA, respectively, in fiscal 2019.
Founded in 1935 by Ramon Areces, ECI remains privately owned and
controlled by the founder's descendants. Its current main shareholders
are the Ramon Areces Foundation, Cartera de Valores IASA and PrimeFin,
S.A.
