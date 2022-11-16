Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to Element Solutions Inc's $375 million revolving credit facility

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Ba1 rating to Element Solutions Inc's ("Element Solutions") $375 million senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in November 2027, which replaces the existing $330 million revolving credit facility due 2024. Element Solutions' Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), Ba1 senior secured term loan and B1 senior unsecured notes ratings are unchanged. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-1 remains the same. The outlook is stable.

The assigned rating is subject to no material changes in the terms and review of the final documentation.

"The new revolving credit facility extends the maturity while the incremental borrowing capacity offers additional flexibility to an already strong liquidity profile," said Domenick R. Fumai, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for Element Solutions.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Element Solutions Inc

....GTD Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Element Solutions' Ba2 rating considers its strong liquidity, attractive margins, variable cost structure and asset-light business model that enables the company to consistently generate healthy free cash flow. Element Solutions also benefits from high barriers to entry given its technical expertise and extensive qualification testing required by customers. The credit profile further incorporates its solid, globally diversified business with leading positions in niche segments and exposure to favorable long-term trends in 5G technology, semiconductors, increased electronic content in automobiles, electric vehicles and the Internet of Things (IoT). The rating also considers expectations that cash balances will continue to be prudently managed.

The rating is constrained by Element Solutions' significant exposure to the cyclical automotive and electronics industries. The company has demonstrated sufficient progress in adhering to its financial policy following the sale of Arysta and subsequent recapitalization. However, the public commitment to maintain net leverage below 3.5x according to management's calculation, is tempered by expectations that future free cash flow generation will be used for share repurchases, dividends and bolt-on M&A, rather than additional debt reduction.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Ba1 rating assigned to the senior secured revolving credit facility and existing Ba1 rating on the term loan reflects their priority ranking in the capital structure. The term loan is secured by a first lien on the assets of the borrower and guarantors, which include domestic subsidiaries. The term loan does not contain any financial maintenance covenants. The revolver has a springing first lien net leverage ratio covenant of 5.0x if it is more than 30% drawn at the end of the quarter, which we expect the company to remain in compliance with over the next 12 months. The B1 rating on the senior unsecured debt, two notches below the CFR, reflects its effective subordination to the secured debt in the capital structure and relatively sizable amount of secured debt, which would limit recovery in a default scenario.

The stable outlook reflects expectations that credit metrics will remain appropriate for the rating and that the company will continue to maintain a strong liquidity profile with a good balance between shareholder-friendly actions and M&A.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade would be contingent on financial leverage, including Moody's standard adjustments, sustained below 2.5x, maintaining retained cash flow-to-debt (RCF/Debt) above 25%, continued adherence to financial policies that balance the interests of shareholders and creditors and the demonstrated ability to generate a sustained growth trend in sales and earnings through a combination of bolt-on acquisitions and organic growth without the need for a larger transaction.

Moody's would likely consider a downgrade if leverage is sustained above 3.5x, free cash flow is negative for a sustained period, or the company makes a large debt-financed acquisition or extraordinary dividend payment.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Element Solutions' ESG credit impact score is moderately negative (CIS-3). ESG attributes have a limited impact on the current rating, with greater potential for future negative impact over time. The credit impact score is in-line with the broader chemical sector and reflects moderately negative exposure to environmental risk, social risk and governance risk

Exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3) and reflects risks consistent with the chemical sector but is somewhat mitigated by low greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) given its formulation capabilities.

Social risks are moderately negative (S-3) but are consistent with other chemical companies. Element Solutions' exposure to social risks stems from human capital, where it is important for the company to continue attracting highly qualified employees given the nature of formulation. However, demographic and societal trends are neutral-to-low given the company's exposure to end markets such as 5G and electric vehicles.

Governance risks are characterized as moderately negative (G-3) reflecting the company's speculative grade capital structure. Management credibility and track record is a positive consideration that reflects consistently exceeding public guidance and successfully achieving synergies and integration on M&A.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Element Solutions Inc produces a wide array of specialty chemicals and materials primarily sold into the automotive, electronics and industrial markets with leading positions in a number of niche markets. The company operates in two business segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. Element Solutions had sales of approximately $2.6 billion for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

