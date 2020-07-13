Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to FCX's new notes

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba1 rating to Freeport-McMoRan Inc's (FCX) new guaranteed senior unsecured notes. The notes will be issued under the company's well-known seasoned issuer shelf registration ("WKSI"), rated (P)Ba1 for senior unsecured debt securities. All other FCX ratings remain unchanged, including the SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating, as do the ratings for Freeport Minerals Corporation.

Proceeds will be used for tender offers across the 3.55% senior unsecured notes due 2022, the 3.875% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and the 4.55% senior unsecured notes due 2024.

"This transaction will contribute to refinancing near term maturities and improve the debt maturity towers, particularly in 2022 and 2023" said Carol Cowan, Senior Vice President and lead analyst for FCX.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

.... Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba1 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

FCX's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) incorporates the company's leading position in the global copper market as a low-cost producer with a diversified operating footprint in the US, South America and Indonesia. The rating considers the negative impact on copper and gold production at the Indonesian operations in 2019 and 2020 and higher cash costs as a result of the transition to underground mining and the reductions in volumes, particularly impactful in 2019. Copper prices however were lower than anticipated in 2019 due to the concerns on trading relationships between the US and China as well as global economic growth concerns and prices remained relatively range bound only bumping up late in the year on the Phase One agreement. Consequently, the company's performance was weaker than anticipated with adjusted leverage increasing to 4.9x at year-end 2019 from 1.9x the prior year. Nonetheless, given FCX's increasing copper and gold production profile and low-cost operations, particularly at the Indonesian operations, the company remains well positioned for recovery in the copper markets over the medium term.

Freeports performance for the second half of 2020 is expected to show improvement as operations have resumed at Cerro Verde in compliance with stringent health protocols agreed with the Peruvian Government following Government mandated mining curtailments in mid-March. Ramp up continues at the Indonesian operations as the transition to underground mining moves forward exceeding expectations in the April 2020 revised operating plan. This is particularly important as the increasing gold production will contribute to reducing cash costs, especially at current gold prices. Copper sales volumes in the second quarter are now estimated to be 8% above the April revised estimate while gold sales volumes are expected to be 10% above the April estimate. Additionally, the Lone Star leach project in Arizona is basically completed with an estimated annual production rate of 200 million pounds of copper.

On improving economic activity in China and market sentiment, copper prices have rallied from the low of approximately $2.10/lb in late March recovering roughly 35% to its recent trading level of around $2.85/lb. Based upon a 6-month average copper price of around $2.50/lb and using our sensitivity midpoint range of $2.50/lb, leverage is now expected to peak at around 5x in 2020. This is expected to improve to around 3.6x in 2021 as copper and gold production in Indonesia continue to increase, thereby reducing cash production costs, assuming a $2.50/lb copper price and $1,400/oz gold price. At a $2.70/lb average copper price in 2021, leverage is estimated at around 3x.

In response to the impact of the coronavirus, FCX, as it has done in previous copper market downturns, has announced a number of actions to balance production to expected demand, reduce costs, and maintain balance sheet strength. These include, but are not limited to (based upon a $2.30/lb copper price, $1,600/oz gold price and $9/lb molybdenum price: a) reducing output, particularly in the company's North and South American copper mines and an overall global copper reduction of around 11%, reduction in unit cash costs due to energy savings, foreign exchange benefits, reduced milling and mining costs, higher by-product credits from gold in Indonesia and other savings. In total, given the actions put in place, approximately $1.3 billion in operation cost reductions and $100 million in exploration and administration cost reductions are expected. Additionally, capital expenditures have been reduced to $2 billion from the January 2020 guidance of $2.8 billion and dividends have been suspended. Nonetheless, FCX is expected to have a modest cash burn in 2020, which is comfortably accommodated within its liquidity profile.

The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating considers FCX's very good liquidity including its $1.6 billion cash position at March 31, 2020 and borrowing availability of approximately $3.48 billion ($13 million in letters of credit issued) under its $3.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF - $3.28 billion matures April 20, 2024 with the balance maturing April 20, 2023).

Financial covenants include an interest coverage ratio of no less than 2.00x through December 2021 and 2.25x thereafter; minimum liquidity of $1.0 billion through June 2021; and a total net leverage ratio (total debt/EBITDA) of no more than 5.25x beginning third-quarter 2021 through fourth-quarter 2021 and 3.75x thereafter. The June 2020 amendment to the RCF suspended the leverage ratio covenant through June 2021, added minimum liquidity covenant through June 2021 and reduced the interest coverage ratio during the covenant increase period.

The negative outlook contemplates the weaker debt protection metrics in 2020 and the uncertainty surrounding the duration of negative impacts from the coronavirus and timing of global economic improvement given the differing positions of governments and regional and local communities as to the reopening of economies. The outlook anticipates the company's leverage, as measured by the debt/EBITDA ratio improving to around 3.6x in 2021.

The Ba1 rating on the FCX senior unsecured notes, at the same level as the CFR, reflects the absence of secured debt in the capital structure and the parity of instruments. The Baa2 rating of Freeport Minerals Corporation (FMC) reflects the fact that this debt is at the company holding all the North and South American assets and benefits from a downstream guarantee from FCX.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

By the nature of its business, FCX faces a number of ESG risks typical for a company in the mining industry including but not limited to wastewater discharges, site remediation and mine closure, waste rock and tailings management, air emissions, and social responsibility given its often fairly remote operating locations. FCX has detailed protocols in place to manage its environmental risks. The company is subject to many environmental laws and regulations in the areas in which it operates all of which vary significantly. The mining sector overall is viewed as a very high-risk sector for soil/water pollution and land use restrictions and a high risk sector for water shortages and natural and man-made hazards. In 2019 approximately 82% of FCX's water usage requirements were from recycled and reused sources. The company has spent between $400 million and $500 million on environmental capital expenditures and other environmental costs in each of the last several years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade to the ratings is unlikely until such time as the underground expansion at Grasberg is completed and the production profile at this mining site returns to higher copper and gold levels. Additionally, an upgrade would require better clarity on the company's financial policy and strategic growth objectives. An upgrade would be considered if the company can sustain EBIT/interest of at least 5x, debt/EBITDA under 2.5x and (CFO-dividends)/debt of at least 40% through various price points.

A downgrade would result should liquidity materially contract, (CFO-dividends)/debt be sustained below 20% or leverage increase and be sustained above 3.5x post 2020.

FCX, a Phoenix, Arizona based mining company, is predominately involved in copper mining and related by-product credits from the mining operations (principally gold and molybdenum). The company's global footprint includes copper mining operations in Indonesia, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Revenues for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020 were $13.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

