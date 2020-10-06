Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to Gazprom's proposed hybrid notes

London, 06 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Ba1 rating to
the proposed junior subordinated ("hybrid") US dollar-denominated
loan participation notes to be issued by, but with limited recourse
to, Gaz Finance Plc, a public company with limited liability
incorporated in England and Wales. Gaz Finance Plc will in turn
on-lend the proceeds to Gazprom, PJSC (Gazprom, Baa2
stable), which will use them for general corporate purposes.
Therefore, the noteholders will rely solely on Gazprom's credit
quality to service and repay the debt. The notes will be issued
as Series 4 under the existing EUR30 billion multicurrency medium-term
note programme (unrated) for issuing loan participation notes.
The existing ratings and outlooks of Gazprom, Gaz Capital S.A.
and Gaz Finance Plc remain unchanged.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba1 rating assigned to the proposed hybrid notes is two notches below
Gazprom's baa2 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and its Baa2 long-term
issuer rating, which reflects Moody's view that the notes will be
deeply subordinated to the senior unsecured obligations of Gazprom group
and will rank senior only to Gazprom's common shares and pari passu
with its preferred shares (Gazprom currently does not have any outstanding
preferred shares). The notes will be perpetual and there will be
no events of default. The issuer may opt to defer coupon payments
on a cumulative basis.
The proposed hybrid notes will qualify for the "basket C" and a 50%
equity treatment of the borrowing for the calculation of credit ratios
by Moody's (please refer to Moody's Hybrid Equity Credit methodology published
in September 2018).
Gazprom's Baa2 long-term issuer rating is on par with Russia's
(Baa3 stable) country ceiling for foreign-currency debt.
The rating remains supported by the company's strong business fundamentals,
including its (1) vast natural gas reserves; (2) diversification
in oil business; (3) status as a core strategic holding of Russia,
benefiting from a high level of government support; (4) position
as Russia's largest producer and monopoly exporter of pipeline gas,
and owner and operator of the world's largest gas transportation and storage
system; (5) solid market position as Europe's largest gas supplier;
(6) low production costs; and (7) significant portfolio of long-term
take-or-pay gas export contracts with oil-pegged
or hub-indexed prices. Gazprom's rating factors in Moody's
expectation that the company's credit metrics will deteriorate in
2020 because of the weak prices and demand for gas in Europe amid the
coronavirus pandemic, but the company will be able to restore its
credit metrics over a 18-24-month period after the pandemic
and its macroeconomic and market effects have passed.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the deterioration
in Gazprom's credit metrics will be temporary, and that the
company will be able to restore its credit metrics over a 18-24-month
period after the coronavirus pandemic and its macroeconomic and market
effects have passed.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
As the rating of the hybrid notes is positioned relative to Gazprom's
BCA, which is a starting point for rating junior instruments issued
by a government-related issuer, and Gazprom's issuer
rating, the rating of the hybrid notes could be impacted by a change
in the baa2 BCA and Baa2 issuer rating of Gazprom, or by a re-evaluation
of its relative notching by Moody's.
Moody's could upgrade Gazprom's rating if it were to upgrade Russia's
sovereign rating and raise the foreign-currency bond country ceiling,
provided the company retains its solid credit metrics on a sustainable
basis and maintains its strong operating performance, market position
and liquidity. Gazprom's long-term issuer rating is unlikely
to exceed Russia's sovereign rating by more than one notch because of
the company's close credit linkages with the government.
Moody's could downgrade Gazprom's rating if it were to downgrade
Russia's sovereign rating or lower Russia's foreign-currency
bond country ceiling, or the company's operating performance,
market position, financial metrics or liquidity were to deteriorate
significantly on a sustained basis.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The methodologies used in this rating were Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology
published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Russia, Gazprom, PJSC is one of the world's
largest integrated oil and gas companies. It is focused on the
exploration, production and refining of gas and oil, as well
as the transportation and distribution of gas to domestic, former
Soviet Union (FSU) and other export markets. Gazprom also owns
and operates the Unified Gas Supply System in Russia, and it is
the leading exporter of pipeline gas to Western Europe.
As of 31 December 2019, Gazprom had proved total oil and gas reserves
of 126.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with proved gas
reserves of 17.7 trillion cubic metres in accordance with the Petroleum
Resources Management System standards, equivalent to around one-sixth
of the world's total reserves. In 2019, Gazprom produced
501.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas. Hydrocarbon
production by its subsidiary Gazprom Neft PJSC (Baa2 stable) amounted
to 63.3 million tonnes (mt) of crude oil and gas condensate,
and 22.9 bcm of gas in 2019. In 2019, Gazprom generated
revenue of RUB7.7 trillion and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA
of RUB2.2 trillion. The Russian state controls 50.23%
of Gazprom's shares.
