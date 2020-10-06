Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to Gazprom's proposed hybrid notes

London, 06 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Ba1 rating to the proposed junior subordinated ("hybrid") US dollar-denominated loan participation notes to be issued by, but with limited recourse to, Gaz Finance Plc, a public company with limited liability incorporated in England and Wales. Gaz Finance Plc will in turn on-lend the proceeds to Gazprom, PJSC (Gazprom, Baa2 stable), which will use them for general corporate purposes. Therefore, the noteholders will rely solely on Gazprom's credit quality to service and repay the debt. The notes will be issued as Series 4 under the existing EUR30 billion multicurrency medium-term note programme (unrated) for issuing loan participation notes.

The existing ratings and outlooks of Gazprom, Gaz Capital S.A. and Gaz Finance Plc remain unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 rating assigned to the proposed hybrid notes is two notches below Gazprom's baa2 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and its Baa2 long-term issuer rating, which reflects Moody's view that the notes will be deeply subordinated to the senior unsecured obligations of Gazprom group and will rank senior only to Gazprom's common shares and pari passu with its preferred shares (Gazprom currently does not have any outstanding preferred shares). The notes will be perpetual and there will be no events of default. The issuer may opt to defer coupon payments on a cumulative basis.

The proposed hybrid notes will qualify for the "basket C" and a 50% equity treatment of the borrowing for the calculation of credit ratios by Moody's (please refer to Moody's Hybrid Equity Credit methodology published in September 2018).

Gazprom's Baa2 long-term issuer rating is on par with Russia's (Baa3 stable) country ceiling for foreign-currency debt. The rating remains supported by the company's strong business fundamentals, including its (1) vast natural gas reserves; (2) diversification in oil business; (3) status as a core strategic holding of Russia, benefiting from a high level of government support; (4) position as Russia's largest producer and monopoly exporter of pipeline gas, and owner and operator of the world's largest gas transportation and storage system; (5) solid market position as Europe's largest gas supplier; (6) low production costs; and (7) significant portfolio of long-term take-or-pay gas export contracts with oil-pegged or hub-indexed prices. Gazprom's rating factors in Moody's expectation that the company's credit metrics will deteriorate in 2020 because of the weak prices and demand for gas in Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the company will be able to restore its credit metrics over a 18-24-month period after the pandemic and its macroeconomic and market effects have passed.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the deterioration in Gazprom's credit metrics will be temporary, and that the company will be able to restore its credit metrics over a 18-24-month period after the coronavirus pandemic and its macroeconomic and market effects have passed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

As the rating of the hybrid notes is positioned relative to Gazprom's BCA, which is a starting point for rating junior instruments issued by a government-related issuer, and Gazprom's issuer rating, the rating of the hybrid notes could be impacted by a change in the baa2 BCA and Baa2 issuer rating of Gazprom, or by a re-evaluation of its relative notching by Moody's.

Moody's could upgrade Gazprom's rating if it were to upgrade Russia's sovereign rating and raise the foreign-currency bond country ceiling, provided the company retains its solid credit metrics on a sustainable basis and maintains its strong operating performance, market position and liquidity. Gazprom's long-term issuer rating is unlikely to exceed Russia's sovereign rating by more than one notch because of the company's close credit linkages with the government.

Moody's could downgrade Gazprom's rating if it were to downgrade Russia's sovereign rating or lower Russia's foreign-currency bond country ceiling, or the company's operating performance, market position, financial metrics or liquidity were to deteriorate significantly on a sustained basis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in this rating were Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Russia, Gazprom, PJSC is one of the world's largest integrated oil and gas companies. It is focused on the exploration, production and refining of gas and oil, as well as the transportation and distribution of gas to domestic, former Soviet Union (FSU) and other export markets. Gazprom also owns and operates the Unified Gas Supply System in Russia, and it is the leading exporter of pipeline gas to Western Europe.

As of 31 December 2019, Gazprom had proved total oil and gas reserves of 126.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with proved gas reserves of 17.7 trillion cubic metres in accordance with the Petroleum Resources Management System standards, equivalent to around one-sixth of the world's total reserves. In 2019, Gazprom produced 501.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas. Hydrocarbon production by its subsidiary Gazprom Neft PJSC (Baa2 stable) amounted to 63.3 million tonnes (mt) of crude oil and gas condensate, and 22.9 bcm of gas in 2019. In 2019, Gazprom generated revenue of RUB7.7 trillion and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of RUB2.2 trillion. The Russian state controls 50.23% of Gazprom's shares.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Artem Frolov

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Victoria Maisuradze

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

