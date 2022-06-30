Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to Generac's new sr sec revolver and term loan

New York, June 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba1 rating to Generac Power Systems, Inc.'s ("Generac") new senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and term loan. All other ratings for Generac are unchanged at this time, including the company's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba1-PD probability of default rating, and Ba1 senior secured term loan B rating. The outlook is stable. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating is also unchanged at SGL-1.

The new $750 million senior secured first lien term loan A due 2027 will be used to repay $285 million of asset-based lending facility (ABL) borrowings, $250 million of term loan B borrowings (pro forma principal of $530 million outstanding), and add approximately $200 million to the company's available cash after fees and expenses (pro forma cash of approximately $400 million at March 31, 2022). As part of this transaction, Generac will be terminating its existing $500 million ABL and putting in place a new $1.25 billion revolving credit facility expiring in 2027. The new revolving credit facility will be undrawn at the close of the transaction.

"The transaction improves Generac's already strong liquidity by adding over $200 million of cash and providing access to an incremental $725 million of external liquidity," said Brian Silver, Moody's Vice President – Senior Analyst.

..Issuer: Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Assignments:

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba1 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan A, Assigned Ba1 (LGD3)

LGD Adjustments:

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Adjusted to (LGD3) from (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Generac's Ba1 rating reflects the company's strong position and solid brand strength in the North American residential and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) standby generator market. The company also has good scale with over $4 billion of annual revenue, is experiencing strong organic revenue growth driven by robust demand for its products, and has low Moody's adjusted leverage of 1.4 times debt-to-EBITDA. Generac's ratings also consider the company's, very high product concentration and significant reliance on the North American market. Generac could also become more shareholder friendly over time but currently does not pay dividends.

Although topline revenue growth is robust, Generac is experiencing margin pressure from supply chain challenges as well as higher logistics and input costs. Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 17.5% in 1Q22 from 26.9% in 1Q21. Moody's anticipates sequential margin expansion over the next several quarters resulting from the implementation of multiple pricing actions and expects full year 2022 EBITDA margin will decline to around 20% from about 23.6% for 2021. Capex-to-sales is also anticipated to remain between 3.0% - 3.5%, enabling Generac to produce solid free cash flow.

Moody's expects Generac to make small to moderate sized acquisitions with either an international presence or competitive edge from a technological or environmental perspective. More specifically, Moody's expects Generac to continue to invest in the rapidly growing clean energy market and strengthen its product diversity.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Generac will continue to grow while generating strong free cash flow and sustaining financial leverage below 2.0 times debt-to-EBITDA.

The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's view that Generac will have very good liquidity over the next year. Liquidity is supported by approximately $400 million of pro forma cash at March 31, 2022, Moody's expectation for positive free cash flow, and access to a new $1.25 billion revolving credit facility.

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (Generac), headquartered in Waukesha, WI, is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions including a wide range of power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products serving the residential, commercial and industrial markets. The company employs over 9,000 employees, and its products are sold globally through independent dealers, distributors, retailers, wholesalers, equipment rental companies, e-commerce partners, and in some cases direct to end users.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Generac can continue to grow its scale and improve its product diversity. Moody's would also expect a long term commitment by management to conservative financial policies consistent with stable credit metrics, and for the company to attain a capital structure that allows for maximum financial flexibility.

The ratings could be downgraded if debt-to-EBITDA approaches 3 times or EBITDA margin deteriorates and is sustained below 20%. In addition, the rating could be downgraded with a shift towards more aggressive financial practices, including a change in shareholder friendliness or a sizable debt funded acquisition, or there is a material deterioration in liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (Generac), headquartered in Waukesha, WI, is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions including a wide range of power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products serving the residential, commercial and industrial markets. The company employs roughly 9,000 employees, and its products are sold globally through independent dealers, distributors, retailers, wholesalers, equipment rental companies, e-commerce partners, and in some cases direct to end users.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Brian Silver, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

