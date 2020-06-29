Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to Hikma Finance USA LLC's new notes; outlook stable

London, 29 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Ba1 rating to Hikma Finance USA LLC's proposed new senior unsecured notes, whose ultimate parent is London-listed generic drug company Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC ('Hikma', Ba1 stable). The proceeds from the notes will be used for general corporate purposes. The outlook is stable.

Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Hikma's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba1-PD probability of default rating. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Ba1 CFR is supported by the company's good performance in 2018-19 against price pressures, particular in the US non-injectable market, its good product pipeline across business segments and geographies, and strong credit metrics as a result of a conservative balance sheet structure.

However, those factors are balanced by (1) the company's relatively small scale of $2.2 billion as measured by revenues and somewhat lower margins compared to generics peers, which reflects a degree of commoditization in the portfolio, (2) the high business risks in the generics industry, characterised by social considerations such as constant downward pricing pressure in the retail generic market in the US, product safety and compliance risks stemming from manufacturing complexity, especially in Injectables, and the risk of political instability in the Middle East and North Africa region, which could adversely impact the stock levels and sales

Governance considerations relevant to Hikma's credit profile are supportive. The company has been operating below its maximum leverage policy of 3.0x net debt/EBITDA for over a decade. Having said that, Moody's considers that this level would not be commensurate with an investment grade credit rating in light of the current business profile.

Hikma has demonstrated prudent acquisition strategies and funding, particularly for its latest and largest (Roxane in 2016), which was financed with cash and equity issued to seller Boehringer Ingelheim ('BI'). On 25 June 2020, Hikma completed the buy-back of around 5% of its ordinary share capital held by BI, for a consideration of around GBP295 million (approximately $363 million). This transaction was concurrent with BI's placement of the rest of its shares in Hikma with institutional investors. Moody's therefore believes that Hikma's share buy-back was a one-off event which does not indicate a permanent shift toward more shareholder-friendly financial policies. In addition, the shares are held in treasury as opposed to being cancelled and could support liquidity. Lastly, Moody's views the dividend payout ratio of 20% to 30% as relatively conservative.

Since 2017, Hikma has recorded continued underlying volume growth driven by a degree in differentiation in its product portfolio as well as the benefits from certain drug shortages in the US injectables market in particular (the Injectables segment represents 29% of Hikma's revenue), together with new product launches and capacity expansion. Despite sustained, albeit reducing, price erosion in the mid-single-digit range in percentage terms, Hikma's revenue grew 6-7% organically year-on-year. EBITDA improved at the same time and margins grew on the back of the increasing scale and production efficiencies, as well as a gradual product mix shift toward more complex therapies and chronic diseases.

Solid operating performance was the primary driver behind Hikma's deleveraging, characterised by the reduction in Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to 1.3x in 2019 from 2.3x in 2016, which represented a trough in market conditions. The group has also consistently generated free cash flow (FCF) averaging around $150 million in the past five years, except in 2016.

Moody's forecasts some increase in Hikma's debt in 2020 to fund future growth and the group will also be holding more cash in the short-term. The rating agency expects that earnings growth will support some deleveraging toward 1.5x in the next 18-24 months. Moody's expects the company's organic growth to be in the low-to-mid single digits in percentage terms, backed by continued product pipeline execution, more than offsetting price erosion. Hikma's pipeline includes some larger opportunities such as the generic versions of respiratory drug Advair® (not FDA-approved yet) and cardiovascular drug Vascepa®, which has been approved by the FDA but has an appeal decision pending on the patent challenge. While added launch costs may result in some margin pressure, the rating agency forecasts that Hikma's margins will be broadly stable.

The proposed notes are senior unsecured obligations of the issuer Hikma Finance USA LLC, and guaranteed by Hikma, as well as various holding and operating companies representing at least 70% of the consolidated EBITDA of the group. As a result, the proposed new notes are rated in line with the Ba1 CFR.

LIQUIDITY

Hikma's liquidity is good. At the end of 2019, the company had $442 million of cash on balance sheet. Liquidity is further supported by our expectations that Hikma will (i) generate positive free cash flow of over $100 million per annum and (ii) restore full availability under its $1 billion revolving credit facility (RCF), maturing in December 2021, following the proposed bond placement. Moody's also expects that Hikma will maintain ample headroom under its financial covenants (principally on the RCF and IFC loans).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company was able to improve its scale, market positions and diversity across its business segments. An upgrade would also require Hikma to maintain Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA below 2.0x on a sustained basis and increase Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin sustainably to the high 20s in percentage terms.

Hikma's ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA was maintained above 3.0x, or if the group's free cash flow generation turned negative on a sustained basis, leading to a deterioration in its liquidity profile.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Hikma Finance USA LLC is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, a global manufacturer of generics and branded generics organised along three business segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded across US, MENA, Europe and RoW regions. In 2019, the group generated revenue of $2.2 billion and reported EBITDA of $592 million.

