Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to Hikma Finance USA LLC's new notes; outlook stable

London, 29 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned a Ba1 rating to Hikma Finance USA LLC's proposed new senior unsecured
notes, whose ultimate parent is London-listed generic drug
company Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC ('Hikma', Ba1 stable).
The proceeds from the notes will be used for general corporate purposes.
The outlook is stable.
Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Hikma's Ba1 corporate
family rating (CFR) and Ba1-PD probability of default rating.
The outlook remains stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the Ba1 CFR is supported by the company's good performance
in 2018-19 against price pressures, particular in the US
non-injectable market, its good product pipeline across business
segments and geographies, and strong credit metrics as a result
of a conservative balance sheet structure.
However, those factors are balanced by (1) the company's relatively
small scale of $2.2 billion as measured by revenues and
somewhat lower margins compared to generics peers, which reflects
a degree of commoditization in the portfolio, (2) the high business
risks in the generics industry, characterised by social considerations
such as constant downward pricing pressure in the retail generic market
in the US, product safety and compliance risks stemming from manufacturing
complexity, especially in Injectables, and the risk of political
instability in the Middle East and North Africa region, which could
adversely impact the stock levels and sales
Governance considerations relevant to Hikma's credit profile are
supportive. The company has been operating below its maximum leverage
policy of 3.0x net debt/EBITDA for over a decade. Having
said that, Moody's considers that this level would not be
commensurate with an investment grade credit rating in light of the current
business profile.
Hikma has demonstrated prudent acquisition strategies and funding,
particularly for its latest and largest (Roxane in 2016), which
was financed with cash and equity issued to seller Boehringer Ingelheim
('BI'). On 25 June 2020, Hikma completed the
buy-back of around 5% of its ordinary share capital held
by BI, for a consideration of around GBP295 million (approximately
$363 million). This transaction was concurrent with BI's
placement of the rest of its shares in Hikma with institutional investors.
Moody's therefore believes that Hikma's share buy-back
was a one-off event which does not indicate a permanent shift toward
more shareholder-friendly financial policies. In addition,
the shares are held in treasury as opposed to being cancelled and could
support liquidity. Lastly, Moody's views the dividend
payout ratio of 20% to 30% as relatively conservative.
Since 2017, Hikma has recorded continued underlying volume growth
driven by a degree in differentiation in its product portfolio as well
as the benefits from certain drug shortages in the US injectables market
in particular (the Injectables segment represents 29% of Hikma's
revenue), together with new product launches and capacity expansion.
Despite sustained, albeit reducing, price erosion in the mid-single-digit
range in percentage terms, Hikma's revenue grew 6-7%
organically year-on-year. EBITDA improved at the
same time and margins grew on the back of the increasing scale and production
efficiencies, as well as a gradual product mix shift toward more
complex therapies and chronic diseases.
Solid operating performance was the primary driver behind Hikma's
deleveraging, characterised by the reduction in Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/EBITDA to 1.3x in 2019 from 2.3x in 2016,
which represented a trough in market conditions. The group has
also consistently generated free cash flow (FCF) averaging around $150
million in the past five years, except in 2016.
Moody's forecasts some increase in Hikma's debt in 2020 to
fund future growth and the group will also be holding more cash in the
short-term. The rating agency expects that earnings growth
will support some deleveraging toward 1.5x in the next 18-24
months. Moody's expects the company's organic growth
to be in the low-to-mid single digits in percentage terms,
backed by continued product pipeline execution, more than offsetting
price erosion. Hikma's pipeline includes some larger opportunities
such as the generic versions of respiratory drug Advair® (not FDA-approved
yet) and cardiovascular drug Vascepa®, which has been approved
by the FDA but has an appeal decision pending on the patent challenge.
While added launch costs may result in some margin pressure, the
rating agency forecasts that Hikma's margins will be broadly stable.
The proposed notes are senior unsecured obligations of the issuer Hikma
Finance USA LLC, and guaranteed by Hikma, as well as various
holding and operating companies representing at least 70% of the
consolidated EBITDA of the group. As a result, the proposed
new notes are rated in line with the Ba1 CFR.
LIQUIDITY
Hikma's liquidity is good. At the end of 2019, the company
had $442 million of cash on balance sheet. Liquidity is
further supported by our expectations that Hikma will (i) generate positive
free cash flow of over $100 million per annum and (ii) restore
full availability under its $1 billion revolving credit facility
(RCF), maturing in December 2021, following the proposed bond
placement. Moody's also expects that Hikma will maintain
ample headroom under its financial covenants (principally on the RCF and
IFC loans).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company was able to improve its scale,
market positions and diversity across its business segments. An
upgrade would also require Hikma to maintain Moody's-adjusted (gross)
debt/EBITDA below 2.0x on a sustained basis and increase Moody's-adjusted
EBITDA margin sustainably to the high 20s in percentage terms.
Hikma's ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA was maintained above 3.0x, or
if the group's free cash flow generation turned negative on a sustained
basis, leading to a deterioration in its liquidity profile.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Hikma Finance USA LLC is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, a global manufacturer of generics and
branded generics organised along three business segments: Injectables,
Generics, and Branded across US, MENA, Europe and RoW
regions. In 2019, the group generated revenue of $2.2
billion and reported EBITDA of $592 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
